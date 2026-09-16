ETV Bharat / bharat

Monsoon Withdrawal Likely Around September 19; Low-Pressure Area, Circulations To Influence Weather Across India

Conditions are becoming favourable for the Southwest Monsoon to withdraw from some parts of West Rajasthan around September 19. However, rainfall activity is expected to increase across several parts of India over the coming days, with weather systems over the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal and mainland continuing to influence conditions.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a low-pressure area over southeast Pakistan and its neighbourhood has moved to the Saurashtra region and the adjoining northeast Arabian Sea. At 5.30 am on September 16, the associated cyclonic circulation extended up to 9.4 km above mean sea level and was tilting southwards with height.

The monsoon trough at mean sea level is currently passing through the centre of this low-pressure area over Saurashtra and the adjoining northeast Arabian Sea, Deesa, Guna, Satna, Daltonganj, Jamshedpur and Digha before extending southeastwards towards the northwest Bay of Bengal.

Weather Alert Across India

North India: Delhi, Punjab and Haryana are likely to see increased rainfall activity. The IMD has issued an alert for seven districts of Punjab, with Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Amritsar and Ferozepur among the places likely to experience rain and thunderstorms.

Uttar Pradesh is expected to receive widespread rainfall for the next three to four days as the monsoon trough shifts northwards. Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal are also likely to witness renewed monsoon activity.

A separate upper-air cyclonic circulation is present over north Haryana and its neighbourhood at around 1.5 km above mean sea level, which is also influencing weather conditions over the region.

During the 24 hours ending at 5.30 am on September 16, rainfall was recorded at many places over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and parts of West Madhya Pradesh. West Uttar Pradesh recorded rainfall at most places during the period.

Himalayan Region: Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Uttarakhand are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall. The Meteorological Centre has forecast rainfall in several parts of Himachal Pradesh between September 16 and 20.

Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla and Sirmaur may receive rain accompanied by winds of 30-40 kmph. Thunderstorms and lightning are also possible in some areas, while rainfall in vulnerable locations could increase the risk of landslides.

Rainfall was recorded at most places over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the latest 24-hour observation period. Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh also received rainfall at many places.

The Western Disturbance, marked by a cyclonic circulation over Jammu and its neighbourhood, has become less pronounced, indicating a weakening of the system.

Central And Western India: Monsoon activity has resumed over Rajasthan, particularly in the eastern parts. Dungarpur and Banswara have recorded rainfall, with more rain expected over parts of the region. Western Rajasthan has also received rain, although temperatures in some areas have remained around 40 degrees Celsius.

Madhya Pradesh is expected to see increased rainfall activity after September 19. The state has recorded around 33 inches of rain against its normal seasonal average of 37.3 inches and requires another 4.3 inches to reach its seasonal quota.