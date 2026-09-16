Monsoon Withdrawal Likely Around September 19; Low-Pressure Area, Circulations To Influence Weather Across India
The latest weather pattern features a low-pressure area, cyclonic circulations and troughs affecting rainfall distribution across several states and coastal areas | Ankita Kumari reports.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 1:39 PM IST
Conditions are becoming favourable for the Southwest Monsoon to withdraw from some parts of West Rajasthan around September 19. However, rainfall activity is expected to increase across several parts of India over the coming days, with weather systems over the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal and mainland continuing to influence conditions.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a low-pressure area over southeast Pakistan and its neighbourhood has moved to the Saurashtra region and the adjoining northeast Arabian Sea. At 5.30 am on September 16, the associated cyclonic circulation extended up to 9.4 km above mean sea level and was tilting southwards with height.
The monsoon trough at mean sea level is currently passing through the centre of this low-pressure area over Saurashtra and the adjoining northeast Arabian Sea, Deesa, Guna, Satna, Daltonganj, Jamshedpur and Digha before extending southeastwards towards the northwest Bay of Bengal.
Weather Alert Across India
North India: Delhi, Punjab and Haryana are likely to see increased rainfall activity. The IMD has issued an alert for seven districts of Punjab, with Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Amritsar and Ferozepur among the places likely to experience rain and thunderstorms.
Uttar Pradesh is expected to receive widespread rainfall for the next three to four days as the monsoon trough shifts northwards. Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal are also likely to witness renewed monsoon activity.
A separate upper-air cyclonic circulation is present over north Haryana and its neighbourhood at around 1.5 km above mean sea level, which is also influencing weather conditions over the region.
During the 24 hours ending at 5.30 am on September 16, rainfall was recorded at many places over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and parts of West Madhya Pradesh. West Uttar Pradesh recorded rainfall at most places during the period.
Himalayan Region: Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Uttarakhand are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall. The Meteorological Centre has forecast rainfall in several parts of Himachal Pradesh between September 16 and 20.
Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla and Sirmaur may receive rain accompanied by winds of 30-40 kmph. Thunderstorms and lightning are also possible in some areas, while rainfall in vulnerable locations could increase the risk of landslides.
Rainfall was recorded at most places over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the latest 24-hour observation period. Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh also received rainfall at many places.
The Western Disturbance, marked by a cyclonic circulation over Jammu and its neighbourhood, has become less pronounced, indicating a weakening of the system.
Central And Western India: Monsoon activity has resumed over Rajasthan, particularly in the eastern parts. Dungarpur and Banswara have recorded rainfall, with more rain expected over parts of the region. Western Rajasthan has also received rain, although temperatures in some areas have remained around 40 degrees Celsius.
Madhya Pradesh is expected to see increased rainfall activity after September 19. The state has recorded around 33 inches of rain against its normal seasonal average of 37.3 inches and requires another 4.3 inches to reach its seasonal quota.
The low-pressure area over Saurashtra and the adjoining northeast Arabian Sea is among the systems currently affecting the western region.
Southern And Eastern India: An upper-air cyclonic circulation that was earlier over south Odisha and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh and the northwest Bay of Bengal has shifted and now lies over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north coastal Odisha at around 3.1 km above mean sea level.
Another upper-air cyclonic circulation is present over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and its neighbourhood at around 1.5 km above mean sea level. The trough extending from South Interior Karnataka to the Gulf of Mannar across Tamil Nadu also persists at around 0.9 km above mean sea level.
These systems are contributing to continued rainfall activity over parts of eastern and southern India. Rainfall during the latest observation period was recorded at many places over Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. South Interior Karnataka recorded rainfall at most places.
Tamil Nadu and Kerala are expected to see increased monsoon activity, with some areas likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall over the coming days.
An upper-air cyclonic circulation over central Assam and its neighbourhood extends up to around 1.5 km above mean sea level. Rainfall was recorded at many places over Assam and Meghalaya and across Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.
The rainfall pattern has remained uneven across the country. Meghalaya has recorded the highest rainfall deficit at 59 per cent, while Gujarat has recorded the highest rainfall excess at 1,285 per cent. From June 1 to September 15, 17 states and areas were in the excess rainfall category, while 16 were in the deficit category. Around 50 per cent of the country's area was in the normal rainfall category and 43 per cent was deficient.
Fishermen Advised Against Venturing Into Specified Sea Areas
The IMD has issued warnings for fishermen over parts of the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal.
Along and off the north Gujarat coast and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea, fishermen have been advised to exercise caution on September 16. Certain parts along and off the Somalia coast and adjoining southwest and west-central Arabian Sea are likely to remain affected until September 19.
In the Bay of Bengal, fishermen have been warned about specified parts of the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal until September 18. Some parts of the southeast Bay of Bengal may remain affected between September 18 and 20.
The warning also covers the Andaman Sea from September 16 to 20 and parts of the southwest Bay of Bengal adjoining the south Sri Lanka coast on September 19.
Overall, rainfall remains active across much of the country, with multiple atmospheric systems influencing weather conditions.
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