Monsoon Withdrawal Begins From September 19, Bay Of Bengal Low-Pressure Area Raises Cyclone Threat
The monsoon is entering its final phase, but rainfall is expected to continue across multiple regions, Ankita Kumari reports.
Published : September 19, 2026 at 2:15 PM IST
Across the country, the southwest monsoon is entering its final phase, with weather conditions becoming favourable for its withdrawal from parts of Western Rajasthan starting September 19.
However, the monsoon's retreat does not mean an immediate end to rainfall, as several parts of the country are expected to see rain over the coming days.
The southwest monsoon season officially runs from June 1 to September 30, with the normal rainfall during this period standing at 868.6 mm. This year, however, the country has recorded an overall rainfall deficit of around 15 per cent, according to a Skymet expert.
While the monsoon has started withdrawing from some parts of the country, weather activity remains active in several regions. In East India, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha are expected to witness spells of rain. Central India is also likely to see continued rainfall activity over Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha.
In South India, rainfall activity is expected to increase as a trough forms. Telangana, interior Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu are likely to receive rain as the weather system strengthens over the region.
Heavy Rainfall Recorded In Several Regions
Several parts of the country have recorded significant rainfall in recent days. Alipurduar in West Bengal received 105 mm of rain, while Parbhani in Maharashtra's Marathwada region recorded 80 mm.
Dwarka in Gujarat received 75 mm of rainfall, followed by Gandhinagar with 47 mm. Chandbali in Odisha also recorded 29 mm of rain.
The rainfall pattern remains uneven across the country, with some regions receiving significant precipitation even as northern parts experience a gradual decline in rainfall activity.
Rainfall activity has started decreasing significantly across northern states, including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh. This shift is attributed to the growing dominance of dry, westerly winds over the region.
As these dry winds become more active, the difference between day and night temperatures in North India is also widening. This is leading to warmer days and cooler nights across the region.
Meanwhile, humid and wet weather conditions are expected to continue over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep, keeping weather conditions unsettled in these island regions.
New Low-Pressure Area Forms Over Bay Of Bengal
A new low-pressure area is developing over the Bay of Bengal and is expected to move towards the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal over the next few days. Meteorologists have indicated that the system could intensify into a depression or potentially develop further into a cyclonic storm.
The developing system is likely to affect weather conditions along the eastern coast, with rainfall expected to increase in areas under its influence. The system will also be closely watched for changes in its intensity and movement.
In view of the developing cyclonic activity and rough sea conditions, tourists and residents in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, as well as coastal areas, have been advised to avoid venturing into the sea. People have also been advised to refrain from water sports and other sea-related activities for the next three to four days.
Monsoon Retreat To Bring Regional Weather Changes
The start of the monsoon withdrawal marks a shift to a different weather pattern across the country. While northern and northwestern regions are likely to see increasingly dry conditions, rain activity will continue in several eastern, central and southern parts due to prevailing weather systems.
The developing low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal could further influence rainfall over coastal and adjoining regions in the coming days. Weather conditions are therefore expected to remain variable across the country even as the southwest monsoon gradually retreats.
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