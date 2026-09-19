ETV Bharat / bharat

Monsoon Withdrawal Begins From September 19, Bay Of Bengal Low-Pressure Area Raises Cyclone Threat

Across the country, the southwest monsoon is entering its final phase, with weather conditions becoming favourable for its withdrawal from parts of Western Rajasthan starting September 19.

However, the monsoon's retreat does not mean an immediate end to rainfall, as several parts of the country are expected to see rain over the coming days.

The southwest monsoon season officially runs from June 1 to September 30, with the normal rainfall during this period standing at 868.6 mm. This year, however, the country has recorded an overall rainfall deficit of around 15 per cent, according to a Skymet expert.

While the monsoon has started withdrawing from some parts of the country, weather activity remains active in several regions. In East India, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha are expected to witness spells of rain. Central India is also likely to see continued rainfall activity over Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha.

In South India, rainfall activity is expected to increase as a trough forms. Telangana, interior Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu are likely to receive rain as the weather system strengthens over the region.

Heavy Rainfall Recorded In Several Regions

Several parts of the country have recorded significant rainfall in recent days. Alipurduar in West Bengal received 105 mm of rain, while Parbhani in Maharashtra's Marathwada region recorded 80 mm.

Dwarka in Gujarat received 75 mm of rainfall, followed by Gandhinagar with 47 mm. Chandbali in Odisha also recorded 29 mm of rain.

The rainfall pattern remains uneven across the country, with some regions receiving significant precipitation even as northern parts experience a gradual decline in rainfall activity.

Rainfall activity has started decreasing significantly across northern states, including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh. This shift is attributed to the growing dominance of dry, westerly winds over the region.