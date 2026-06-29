ETV Bharat / bharat

Monsoon Wedding: Tribals Of Chhattisgarh Propitiate Rain Deity, Hold Haldi Ceremony

Kanker: A mandap (ceremonial pavilion) has been erected under a chosen Mahua tree, where a Haldi (turmeric) ceremony is about to take place. All the rituals will be performed shortly according to prescribed customs by the village gayata (local priest).

Villagers have started coming in, dancing and singing to the beat of drums. The groom has already arrived — but not on a mare — and taken his place under the mandap.

The ritual is being held to appease the Gondi deity Bhimal Pen, by arranging his wedding.

When the rainy season fails to bring showers and drought-like conditions emerge, the wedding of Bhimal Pen is organised under a Mahua tree in the forest. Performing this wedding is said to trigger rainfall in this part of Chhattisgarh, allowing farmers to sow their seeds. To please the deity, village women invoke him through traditional songs and folk music.