Monsoon Wedding: Tribals Of Chhattisgarh Propitiate Rain Deity, Hold Haldi Ceremony
When rainy season fails to bring showers and drought-like conditions emerge, the wedding of Bhimal Pen is organised under a Mahua tree in the forest.
Published : June 29, 2026 at 3:32 PM IST
Kanker: A mandap (ceremonial pavilion) has been erected under a chosen Mahua tree, where a Haldi (turmeric) ceremony is about to take place. All the rituals will be performed shortly according to prescribed customs by the village gayata (local priest).
Villagers have started coming in, dancing and singing to the beat of drums. The groom has already arrived — but not on a mare — and taken his place under the mandap.
The ritual is being held to appease the Gondi deity Bhimal Pen, by arranging his wedding.
When the rainy season fails to bring showers and drought-like conditions emerge, the wedding of Bhimal Pen is organised under a Mahua tree in the forest. Performing this wedding is said to trigger rainfall in this part of Chhattisgarh, allowing farmers to sow their seeds. To please the deity, village women invoke him through traditional songs and folk music.
Villagers maintain that this unique tradition has been practiced for centuries; even today, the tribal community upholds these customs during times of adversity. The villagers say that whenever they observe this tradition with the prescribed rituals, it invariably rains.
"Bhimal Pen is revered as the deity of rain, agriculture and prosperity. Worshipping him ensures timely rainfall, brings greenery to the fields, and fosters prosperity in farmers' households," says Siyaram Pudo, block president (Pakhanjur), Sarv Adivasi Samaj.
Tribal communities have always been worshippers of nature. Their rituals are unique and deeply intertwined with the natural world. "This tradition is not merely a matter of religious faith; it symbolises the tribal community's sense of responsibility and respect for water, forests and land. Passed down through generations, this unique ritual continues to connect the youth with their roots and cultural heritage," says a community member, Pakhanjur, Chhattisgarh.
This distinctive wedding ceremony exemplifies how tribal communities do not merely utilize forest resources in a limited manner but also worship, protect and conserve them.
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