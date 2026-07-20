ETV Bharat / bharat

Monsoon To Stay Active Across India, Offering Hope For Deficit Recovery

People watch the swollen Mendhar river flowing above the danger level following heavy rains, in Mendhar, Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, July 20, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The current rainfall deficit can still improve if the southwest monsoon becomes active in the coming weeks, especially with the formation of low-pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal.

However, as the monsoon season progresses, the chances of fully recovering the deficit become slimmer. According to experts, not just the total rainfall, but its distribution is equally important.

A few days of heavy rain cannot make up for long dry spells, as agriculture and water resources depend on regular and well-distributed rainfall.

Why RBI Is Concerned About the Monsoon?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has identified the monsoon as a major risk to the economy. The concern is significant because agriculture depends heavily on rainfall and provides livelihoods to nearly half of India's population.

Poor rainfall can reduce crop production, increase food prices, lower farmers' incomes, and weaken consumer spending, affecting overall economic growth.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra has said the southwest monsoon remains a key risk to India's economy, as a large share of the population depends on agriculture and nearly one-sixth of the economy is linked to the sector.

His remarks come as the IMD has forecast 10 per cent below-normal rainfall this monsoon due to developing El Niño conditions, with June recording a 40 per cent rainfall deficit.

However, Malhotra said India's growth outlook remains strong, backed by robust macroeconomic fundamentals and sound monetary, fiscal and industrial policies.

How Could a 10% Rainfall Deficit Affect the Economy?

With India currently recording around a 10 per cent rainfall deficit, the expert says agricultural output could decline if the shortfall continues. Lower crop production may push up food prices, leading to higher inflation.

It could also slow economic growth as weaker farm output and reduced rural demand affect other sectors. However, the final impact will depend on how the monsoon performs during the remaining weeks of the season.

Expert's Assessment on Delhi Monsoon

According to the expert's assessment, Delhi NCR is likely to enter a stable monsoon phase about one to two weeks later than its normal onset. Environmentalist Hishmi Husain said, however, that the actual arrival of the monsoon will depend on how weather systems develop over the coming days.

Weather System Behind the Rain

According to the IMD, the monsoon trough currently extends from Ganganagar through Delhi, Lucknow, Ranchi and Digha before reaching the northeast Bay of Bengal. Several upper-air cyclonic circulations are active over Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Assam and the west-central Bay of Bengal, providing favourable conditions for widespread rainfall across the country.

Heavy to Extremely Heavy Rainfall to Batter North India; Active Monsoon to Keep Most Parts of Country Wet

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast an active monsoon spell across large parts of the country, with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall likely over the northwestern Himalayan region on July 20.

The weather office has warned that Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Uttarakhand are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, increasing the risk of flash floods, landslides and disruption in hilly areas.

Northwest India: Delhi, Punjab and Haryana to Receive Heavy Rain