Monsoon To Stay Active Across India, Offering Hope For Deficit Recovery
Experts say it's not just the total rainfall, but distribution is also equally important | Ankita Kumari's report.
Published : July 20, 2026 at 10:56 AM IST
New Delhi: The current rainfall deficit can still improve if the southwest monsoon becomes active in the coming weeks, especially with the formation of low-pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal.
However, as the monsoon season progresses, the chances of fully recovering the deficit become slimmer. According to experts, not just the total rainfall, but its distribution is equally important.
A few days of heavy rain cannot make up for long dry spells, as agriculture and water resources depend on regular and well-distributed rainfall.
Why RBI Is Concerned About the Monsoon?
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has identified the monsoon as a major risk to the economy. The concern is significant because agriculture depends heavily on rainfall and provides livelihoods to nearly half of India's population.
Poor rainfall can reduce crop production, increase food prices, lower farmers' incomes, and weaken consumer spending, affecting overall economic growth.
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra has said the southwest monsoon remains a key risk to India's economy, as a large share of the population depends on agriculture and nearly one-sixth of the economy is linked to the sector.
His remarks come as the IMD has forecast 10 per cent below-normal rainfall this monsoon due to developing El Niño conditions, with June recording a 40 per cent rainfall deficit.
However, Malhotra said India's growth outlook remains strong, backed by robust macroeconomic fundamentals and sound monetary, fiscal and industrial policies.
How Could a 10% Rainfall Deficit Affect the Economy?
With India currently recording around a 10 per cent rainfall deficit, the expert says agricultural output could decline if the shortfall continues. Lower crop production may push up food prices, leading to higher inflation.
It could also slow economic growth as weaker farm output and reduced rural demand affect other sectors. However, the final impact will depend on how the monsoon performs during the remaining weeks of the season.
Expert's Assessment on Delhi Monsoon
According to the expert's assessment, Delhi NCR is likely to enter a stable monsoon phase about one to two weeks later than its normal onset. Environmentalist Hishmi Husain said, however, that the actual arrival of the monsoon will depend on how weather systems develop over the coming days.
Weather System Behind the Rain
According to the IMD, the monsoon trough currently extends from Ganganagar through Delhi, Lucknow, Ranchi and Digha before reaching the northeast Bay of Bengal. Several upper-air cyclonic circulations are active over Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Assam and the west-central Bay of Bengal, providing favourable conditions for widespread rainfall across the country.
Heavy to Extremely Heavy Rainfall to Batter North India; Active Monsoon to Keep Most Parts of Country Wet
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast an active monsoon spell across large parts of the country, with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall likely over the northwestern Himalayan region on July 20.
The weather office has warned that Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Uttarakhand are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, increasing the risk of flash floods, landslides and disruption in hilly areas.
Northwest India: Delhi, Punjab and Haryana to Receive Heavy Rain
The IMD has predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu & Kashmir during July 20–26, while Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab are expected to witness widespread rainfall between July 20 and 23.
Heavy rainfall is also likely over Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, with East Rajasthan expected to receive heavy rain from July 23–26.
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are likely over Jammu & Kashmir, while Rajasthan may witness winds of 30-40 kmph, gusting to 50 kmph.
Central India: Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha Under Heavy Rain Watch
Rain activity is expected to intensify across central India as an active monsoon system continues to influence the region. West Madhya Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha are likely to receive heavy rainfall, while fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is expected across Madhya Pradesh during July 22–26.
Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph (gusting to 50 kmph) are also likely in several districts.
East India: Bihar and West Bengal Face Heavy Rainfall Threat
The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim. Very heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over Bihar and the Sub-Himalayan region, while Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand are expected to witness widespread rainfall during the next few days. Odisha may also experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of up to 60 kmph.
Northeast India: Heavy Rain to Continue Across All States
The monsoon is likely to remain vigorous over Northeast India, with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall expected across the region till 26 July.
Assam & Meghalaya are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, while Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are expected to witness heavy rain at isolated places. Thunderstorm activity is also likely to continue across the region.
West India: Konkan, Goa and Gujarat to See Active Monsoon Conditions
On the western coast, Konkan & Goa, Gujarat Region and Madhya Maharashtra are likely to experience heavy rainfall, while fairly widespread rainfall is expected over Konkan & Goa throughout the forecast period.
Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, are also likely over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.
South Peninsular India: Kerala, Karnataka and Telangana to Receive Rain
In South India, the IMD has forecast heavy rainfall over Kerala & Mahe, while fairly widespread rainfall is expected over Kerala, Coastal Karnataka and Lakshadweep.
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are likely over Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, with wind speeds reaching 40–50 kmph in some areas.
Sea Conditions
The IMD has also issued a warning for fishermen. Squally weather with winds of 45-55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, is likely over parts of the Arabian Sea, while the Bay of Bengal is expected to witness winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph. Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the affected sea areas during the warning period.
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