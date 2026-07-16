ETV Bharat / bharat

Monsoon Set To Intensify Nationwide As IMD Warns Of Heavy Rain, Flood Risk And Strong Winds

New Delhi: A low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a well-marked low-pressure area within the next 12 hours, setting the stage for widespread rainfall across eastern, central, northeastern and northwestern India till July 22, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

According to the IMD, the weather system is expected to move northwestwards across North Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal over the next 12 hours. A fresh western disturbance is also likely to affect northwest India from July 19, further enhancing rainfall activity over the region.

The weather department has forecast isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Odisha on July 16, while heavy to very heavy rain is expected over Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Gangetic West Bengal.

Heavy rainfall has also been predicted over Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in several places.

Delhi is expected to experience hot and humid weather on Thursday, despite the possibility of light rain, thunderstorms, or dust storms in isolated areas. The IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky, while hot and humid conditions are likely to prevail over Delhi, Haryana and Punjab on July 16-17.

Rainfall activity over the national capital is expected to increase further around July 20-21 under the influence of the strengthening monsoon system and the approaching western disturbance.

Bay System, Monsoon Trough And Western Disturbance To Boost Rainfall

According to the IMD's meteorological analysis, the low-pressure area persisted over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Odisha-West Bengal coasts at 5.30 am on Thursday.

The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level and is likely to strengthen into a well-marked low-pressure area before moving northwestwards.

The monsoon trough currently stretches from Amritsar through Dehradun, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Patna and Bankura before passing through the centre of the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.

The IMD has also identified multiple upper-air cyclonic circulations over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Assam and Gujarat, all of which are expected to aid monsoon activity over the coming days. A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from July 19, further enhancing rainfall over the Himalayan region and adjoining plains.

Chances Of El Nino Grow; India Watches Monsoon Closely

El Nino is a climate phenomenon that develops when trade winds weaken, causing sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean to rise. Weather agencies say the event has strengthened over the past month, with sea surface temperature anomalies exceeding 1°C.

Experts warn that the El Niño is strengthening over oceans, and an atmosphere already warmed by climate change, increasing the likelihood of a particularly strong event in the coming months. This could push global temperatures higher and disrupt rainfall patterns across several regions.

For India, the impact could include the southwest monsoon to weaken over the coming months, causing longer dry spells, increased heat stress, pressure on water resources and agriculture, and a rise in food prices. Kerala may also receive below-normal seasonal rainfall because of weaker monsoon winds.

However, meteorologists caution that even during a weak monsoon, a warmer Arabian Sea and favourable weather systems can still trigger short spells of very heavy rainfall, increasing the risk of flash floods and landslides. This means India may have to prepare simultaneously for rainfall deficits and extreme rainfall events.

Heavy Rainfall Observed Across Several States

According to the IMD, widespread rainfall was recorded over Odisha, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh and Marathwada during the past 24 hours.