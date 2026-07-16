Monsoon Set To Intensify Nationwide As IMD Warns Of Heavy Rain, Flood Risk And Strong Winds
A strengthening low-pressure area and a western disturbance will trigger widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and flash-flood risks across India till July 22 | Ankita Kumari reports.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 3:07 PM IST
New Delhi: A low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a well-marked low-pressure area within the next 12 hours, setting the stage for widespread rainfall across eastern, central, northeastern and northwestern India till July 22, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.
According to the IMD, the weather system is expected to move northwestwards across North Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal over the next 12 hours. A fresh western disturbance is also likely to affect northwest India from July 19, further enhancing rainfall activity over the region.
The weather department has forecast isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Odisha on July 16, while heavy to very heavy rain is expected over Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Gangetic West Bengal.
Heavy rainfall has also been predicted over Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in several places.
Delhi is expected to experience hot and humid weather on Thursday, despite the possibility of light rain, thunderstorms, or dust storms in isolated areas. The IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky, while hot and humid conditions are likely to prevail over Delhi, Haryana and Punjab on July 16-17.
Rainfall activity over the national capital is expected to increase further around July 20-21 under the influence of the strengthening monsoon system and the approaching western disturbance.
Bay System, Monsoon Trough And Western Disturbance To Boost Rainfall
According to the IMD's meteorological analysis, the low-pressure area persisted over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Odisha-West Bengal coasts at 5.30 am on Thursday.
The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level and is likely to strengthen into a well-marked low-pressure area before moving northwestwards.
The monsoon trough currently stretches from Amritsar through Dehradun, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Patna and Bankura before passing through the centre of the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.
The IMD has also identified multiple upper-air cyclonic circulations over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Assam and Gujarat, all of which are expected to aid monsoon activity over the coming days. A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from July 19, further enhancing rainfall over the Himalayan region and adjoining plains.
Chances Of El Nino Grow; India Watches Monsoon Closely
El Nino is a climate phenomenon that develops when trade winds weaken, causing sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean to rise. Weather agencies say the event has strengthened over the past month, with sea surface temperature anomalies exceeding 1°C.
Experts warn that the El Niño is strengthening over oceans, and an atmosphere already warmed by climate change, increasing the likelihood of a particularly strong event in the coming months. This could push global temperatures higher and disrupt rainfall patterns across several regions.
For India, the impact could include the southwest monsoon to weaken over the coming months, causing longer dry spells, increased heat stress, pressure on water resources and agriculture, and a rise in food prices. Kerala may also receive below-normal seasonal rainfall because of weaker monsoon winds.
However, meteorologists caution that even during a weak monsoon, a warmer Arabian Sea and favourable weather systems can still trigger short spells of very heavy rainfall, increasing the risk of flash floods and landslides. This means India may have to prepare simultaneously for rainfall deficits and extreme rainfall events.
Heavy Rainfall Observed Across Several States
According to the IMD, widespread rainfall was recorded over Odisha, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh and Marathwada during the past 24 hours.
Rainfall occurred at many places over West Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Konkan and Goa, Vidarbha, Telangana, Gujarat and East Madhya Pradesh. Heavy rainfall was reported at isolated places in Odisha, with Paradip Port and Puri receiving 7 cm each.
Northwest India: Rainfall activity is expected to increase over the next week. Punjab is likely to receive scattered rainfall between July 16 and 19 before widespread showers on July 20-21. Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi are expected to witness scattered rainfall till July 20, followed by widespread rain on July 21.
Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir are likely to receive scattered rainfall on July 16-17, followed by widespread rainfall between July 18 and 22. Uttarakhand is expected to witness widespread rainfall from July 17 to 21. The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh on July 18-19 and Uttarakhand between July 16 and 19, with very heavy rainfall likely over both states on July 20-21. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are also expected across parts of the Himalayan region.
Central India: East Madhya Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh are likely to witness active monsoon conditions through July 22. Heavy rainfall is expected over East Madhya Pradesh on July 18-19 and Chhattisgarh on July 16-17. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh during the next few days.
East India: This region is expected to receive the heaviest rainfall during this spell. The IMD has forecast isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Odisha on July 16, while heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim over the next several days.
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are also likely across the region. Heavy rainfall is likely over Bihar between July 16 and 20, while very heavy rainfall is forecast over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on July 19-20.
Northeast India: Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura till July 22. Heavy rainfall is expected over Arunachal Pradesh between July 17 and 21 and Assam and Meghalaya during July 16-21. Very heavy rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh on July 16. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also expected across the region.
West India: Konkan & Goa are likely to receive widespread rainfall through July 22, while Gujarat, Saurashtra & Kutch, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada are expected to witness isolated to scattered showers. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada on July 16.
South India: Kerala and Mahe are likely to witness widespread rainfall between July 17 and 20, while Lakshadweep is expected to receive widespread rain from July 18 to 20. Coastal Karnataka is forecast to receive widespread showers between July 18 and 21. Scattered rainfall is also likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Rayalaseema and Karnataka during the next few days.
However, heat-wave conditions are likely over isolated parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu on July 16. Strong surface winds are also expected over Karnataka, Telangana and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.
Flash Flood Risk In Odisha, Chhattisgarh And Arunachal Pradesh
The IMD has issued a low-to-moderate flash-flood risk warning for several districts in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Arunachal Pradesh over the next 24 hours.
The weather office warned that heavy rainfall could trigger surface runoff, inundation in low-lying areas, waterlogging and localised flooding in vulnerable watersheds and saturated regions. Districts across Odisha, including Puri, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Khordha, Koraput and Sambalpur, along with parts of Chhattisgarh and Arunachal Pradesh, have been identified as areas of concern.
Marine Warning Issued For Arabian Sea And Bay Of Bengal
The IMD has advised fishermen and maritime operators to remain cautious as squally weather conditions are expected over parts of the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal.
Winds reaching 45-55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, are likely over large parts of the west-central Arabian Sea and adjoining regions, while squally weather with winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, is expected along and off the Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal coasts and adjoining north Bay of Bengal.
The IMD said maximum and minimum temperatures remained above normal across several parts of the country on July 15.
The highest maximum temperature in the plains was 42.5°C at Bhiwani in Haryana, while the lowest minimum temperature was 18°C at Jeur in Maharashtra.
Also Read: