ETV Bharat / bharat

Monsoon Set To Cover Entire Country In 2-3 Days; IMD Warns Of Extremely Heavy Rain

A commuter on a cycle holds an umbrella while passing through a rain-slicked road amid rainfall, in Siliguri. ( ANI )

New Delhi: As India's rainfall deficit narrowed to 12 per cent after the first week of July recorded above-normal monsoon activity, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday forecast widespread rainfall across large parts of the country over the next few days.

Extremely heavy rainfall is likely over parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, while the southwest monsoon is expected to cover the remaining parts of the country within the next two to three days.

The latest INSAT-3DS thermal infrared satellite imagery released by the IMD showed extensive cloud cover over central, eastern and northern India, with dense cloud bands stretching across Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and the Bay of Bengal, indicating active monsoon conditions over much of the country.

The weather office said the southwest monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of Gujarat and additional areas of Rajasthan and Haryana.

"Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of North Arabian Sea, Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab, and hence entire country during next 2-3 days," the IMD said.

Rainfall Deficit Narrows To 12%

The improved rainfall comes as the Centre reviewed the progress of the monsoon and kharif season at a high-level meeting chaired by Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister P K Mishra.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office, the onset of the monsoon over Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra was delayed by about 10 days.

"However, with rainfall till July 7, the all-India deficit is down to -12 per cent. The first week of July has seen above-normal monsoon activity. Weak to moderate El Nino is expected in July and August," the PMO said.

Officials also noted that an El Nino year does not necessarily result in below-normal rainfall and said the overall monsoon situation is being closely monitored as July accounts for more than 30 per cent of the season's rainfall.

Weather Systems Driving Rainfall

IMD scientist Akhil Srivastav said monsoon conditions remain favourable, particularly over northern and central India, due to multiple weather systems working simultaneously.

"A low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression and has now weakened into a cyclonic circulation. This system has increased rainfall activity over eastern India, central India and the west coast, particularly Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha," he said.

According to the IMD's morning bulletin, the well-marked low-pressure area now lies over northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining southwest Uttar Pradesh and is likely to weaken gradually. At the same time, the seasonal trough extends from southwest Rajasthan to Bangladesh, while an offshore trough from south Gujarat to central Kerala and a western disturbance over northwest India are continuing to keep monsoon conditions active across large parts of the country.

Srivastav said Maharashtra and Gujarat are likely to continue receiving heavy rainfall, which may disrupt operations. He urged people to follow IMD advisories and colour-coded alerts, avoid taking shelter under trees or weak structures during thunderstorms, and check traffic conditions before travelling.

Heavy Rain Likely Across Northwest, Central, East And South India

The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall across several parts of northwest India over the next few days, with heavy to very heavy rainfall expected over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan until July 11.

On Wednesday, heavy rainfall is likely over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh and West Rajasthan, while East Rajasthan could receive very heavy rainfall. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-60 kmph are also likely over parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan. Moderate to intense lightning activity has also been forecast over Jammu and Kashmir.

Central India: The well-marked low-pressure system will keep monsoon activity vigorous over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha over the next few days.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over Madhya Pradesh, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over parts of the state on Wednesday. Heavy rainfall is also expected over Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Officials said the weather system is expected to weaken gradually, but widespread rainfall will continue before easing.

West Coast: Konkan and Goa, Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra and Saurashtra & Kutch are expected to remain among the wettest regions during the current monsoon spell.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over the Gujarat Region, Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra, while isolated places in Gujarat, Konkan and Goa could receive extremely heavy rainfall. The IMD has also forecast thundersqualls with wind speeds of 50-70 kmph over parts of Gujarat.

The weather office warned that intense rainfall could trigger urban flooding, waterlogging and traffic disruptions in low-lying areas.