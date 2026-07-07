Monsoon Set To Advance Further; Heavy To Extremely Heavy Rain Likely Across Several States Till July 12
Heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds are expected across several parts of India as active monsoon conditions persist this week | Ankita Kumari reports.
Published : July 7, 2026 at 12:51 PM IST
New Delhi: The southwest monsoon is set to intensify across large parts of the country over the coming days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds across north, central, west, east, northeast and parts of southern India till July 12.
Several states are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, while isolated places may witness extremely heavy showers, increasing the risk of flooding, waterlogging, flash floods and travel disruptions.
The IMD said conditions are favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance into more parts of the North Arabian Sea, Gujarat, the remaining parts of Haryana and Punjab, and additional areas of Rajasthan during the next three days, signalling further progress of the rainy season across northwest India.
"Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of North Arabian Sea, Gujarat, remaining parts of Haryana and Punjab, and some more parts of Rajasthan during the next three days," the IMD said.
The weather office has warned that the active monsoon phase is likely to persist through the week, bringing widespread rainfall across most parts of the country along with thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds.
Multiple Weather Systems Driving Widespread Rain
According to the IMD, several weather systems are working together to sustain the active monsoon spell. The depression over north Chhattisgarh and adjoining southeast Uttar Pradesh and northeast Madhya Pradesh has weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area over east Madhya Pradesh and adjoining regions.
The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 9.6 km above mean sea level and is expected to move slowly westward and northward across Madhya Pradesh before weakening further over the next 24 hours.
The seasonal monsoon trough continues to stretch from southwest Rajasthan to the east-central Bay of Bengal through the centre of the low-pressure area over east Madhya Pradesh, north Chhattisgarh, south Jharkhand and north Odisha.
An offshore trough extending from south Gujarat to the north Kerala coast and a Western Disturbance over the western Himalayan region are also enhancing rainfall activity across northern, western and central India.
Meteorologists say the interaction of these weather systems is expected to keep the monsoon active across large parts of the country, resulting in frequent spells of rain throughout the week.
Delhi To Continue Witnessing 'Sweaty Monsoon'
The national capital is expected to remain cloudy, with high humidity and intermittent rain over the next few days. Thunderstorms are likely during the afternoon and evening hours, while the maximum temperature is expected to remain around 36 degrees Celsius.
Explaining the prevailing weather pattern, meteorologist Rajesh Paul said Delhi is currently experiencing a "sweaty monsoon" because abundant moisture is reaching the city before the atmosphere has had enough time to cool.
"The sweaty monsoon is the result of abundant moisture arriving before the atmosphere has a chance to cool. As long as the monsoon remains active but intermittent, Delhi can swing between oppressive humidity, intense thunderstorms and short-lived relief rather than enjoying days of cool, steady rain," Paul said.
Weather Alert Across India
Northwest India: The region is expected to witness one of the most active phases of the southwest monsoon this season. Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu & Kashmir-Ladakh are likely to receive widespread rainfall through July 12, while Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are expected to experience frequent spells of rain over the coming days.
Heavy rainfall has been forecast over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during different phases of the forecast period. Very heavy rainfall is also likely over Himachal Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan on selected days.
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-60 kmph are likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, while isolated thunderstorms are expected over Uttarakhand. The IMD has advised residents in vulnerable hilly regions to remain alert for landslides, flash floods, mudslides and falling rocks, especially during periods of intense rainfall.
Central India: The region will remain under the influence of the well-marked low-pressure area over east Madhya Pradesh, keeping the monsoon active across Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha over the coming days.
The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall across the region, with heavy to very heavy showers likely over several districts of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over parts of Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh during the initial phase of the forecast period.
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also likely across central India, while gusty winds may accompany intense spells of rain in some areas. The low-pressure system's continued influence is expected to sustain widespread rainfall across the region before gradually weakening.
West Coast: The west coast is expected to remain one of the wettest regions in the country during the current monsoon spell, with the IMD forecasting widespread rainfall over Konkan & Goa through July 12 and active monsoon conditions over Gujarat Region, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Saurashtra & Kutch.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Gujarat Region, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Saurashtra & Kutch, while isolated places in Gujarat, Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra may receive extremely heavy rainfall. The weather office has warned that intense rainfall could trigger waterlogging, urban flooding and localised disruptions in low-lying areas.
Strong winds over the Arabian Sea are also expected to impact the west coast. Squally winds reaching 60-70 kmph, gusting up to 80 kmph, are likely over parts of the Konkan coast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea, while winds of 45-65 kmph may prevail over large parts of the west-central Arabian Sea, resulting in rough to very rough sea conditions.
East And Northeast India: These regions are likely to remain under the influence of an active monsoon for the next 6 days. West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha and Sikkim are expected to receive widespread rainfall, with heavy to very heavy showers likely at isolated places. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim are likely to witness isolated spells of extremely heavy rainfall.
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are expected over Bihar, Jharkhand, parts of West Bengal and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.
Across the Northeast, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to witness widespread rainfall through July 12. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and the other northeastern states on multiple days.
The IMD said continuous rainfall over the region could lead to overflowing rivers and streams, localised flooding and landslides in vulnerable hilly districts.
South India: Monsoon activity is expected to remain active across peninsular India, with Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and interior Karnataka likely to receive widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.
Kerala & Mahe and Coastal Karnataka are expected to receive widespread rainfall, while scattered to fairly widespread showers are likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, north interior Karnataka and south interior Karnataka.
Heavy rainfall has been forecast over Kerala and Mahe, coastal Karnataka and parts of interior Karnataka. Very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely over coastal Karnataka, while thundersqualls with wind speeds of 50-70 kmph are expected over Karnataka and Telangana. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are also likely across Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana.
Flash Flood In Several States
The weather office has also issued a moderate flash-flood risk for several districts in Gujarat, Goa, and parts of Maharashtra over the next 24 hours.
According to the IMD, districts including Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Bharuch, Navsari, Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Nashik, Satara, Kolhapur, Sagar, Jabalpur, Satna, Indore, Dhar, Dewas, Sehore, Raisen and Ratlam, among others, could witness surface runoff, inundation of low-lying areas and localised flooding due to saturated soil conditions.
Heavy Rainfall Recorded In Several States
During the past 24 hours, heavy rainfall was recorded over several parts of the country as the active monsoon continued. Among the highest rainfall totals recorded were Cherrapunji (11 cm), Mumbai-Santacruz (9 cm), Pune-Shivajinagar (8 cm), Ambikapur (8 cm), Satna (6 cm), Nashik (6 cm), Jharsuguda (6 cm), Pasighat (5 cm), Ranchi (4 cm), Vadodara (4 cm), Kannur (4 cm), Ajmer (3 cm), Prayagraj (3 cm), Varanasi (3 cm), Sundernagar (3 cm), Patiala (2 cm), Jodhpur (2 cm) and Kolkata (1 cm).
Jaisalmer Hottest; Jeur Coolest Among Plains
Despite active monsoon conditions across much of the country, Jaisalmer in Rajasthan recorded the country's highest maximum temperature at 44.5°C, while Jeur in Maharashtra recorded the lowest minimum temperature over the plains at 18°C.
IMD Issues Fishermen And Nationwide Advisories
Apart from heavy rainfall over land, the IMD has warned of hazardous marine conditions over both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal.
Squally winds are likely over the northwest, central and northeast Bay of Bengal, while rough to very rough sea conditions are expected along the Odisha, West Bengal and Konkan coasts.
The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the northwest, central, and northeast Bay of Bengal, including waters off the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal, until sea conditions improve. Marine activities in parts of the Arabian Sea may also be affected by strong winds and high waves.
The IMD has advised residents in heavy rainfall-prone areas to remain alert for flooding, waterlogging, reduced visibility, traffic disruptions and landslides in vulnerable hilly regions.
People have been urged to avoid unnecessary travel during intense thunderstorms, stay away from waterlogged stretches, avoid taking shelter under isolated trees during lightning and follow advisories issued by local administrations.
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