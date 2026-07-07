ETV Bharat / bharat

Monsoon Set To Advance Further; Heavy To Extremely Heavy Rain Likely Across Several States Till July 12

New Delhi: The southwest monsoon is set to intensify across large parts of the country over the coming days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds across north, central, west, east, northeast and parts of southern India till July 12.

Several states are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, while isolated places may witness extremely heavy showers, increasing the risk of flooding, waterlogging, flash floods and travel disruptions.

The IMD said conditions are favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance into more parts of the North Arabian Sea, Gujarat, the remaining parts of Haryana and Punjab, and additional areas of Rajasthan during the next three days, signalling further progress of the rainy season across northwest India.

"Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of North Arabian Sea, Gujarat, remaining parts of Haryana and Punjab, and some more parts of Rajasthan during the next three days," the IMD said.

The weather office has warned that the active monsoon phase is likely to persist through the week, bringing widespread rainfall across most parts of the country along with thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds.

Multiple Weather Systems Driving Widespread Rain

According to the IMD, several weather systems are working together to sustain the active monsoon spell. The depression over north Chhattisgarh and adjoining southeast Uttar Pradesh and northeast Madhya Pradesh has weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area over east Madhya Pradesh and adjoining regions.

The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 9.6 km above mean sea level and is expected to move slowly westward and northward across Madhya Pradesh before weakening further over the next 24 hours.

The seasonal monsoon trough continues to stretch from southwest Rajasthan to the east-central Bay of Bengal through the centre of the low-pressure area over east Madhya Pradesh, north Chhattisgarh, south Jharkhand and north Odisha.

An offshore trough extending from south Gujarat to the north Kerala coast and a Western Disturbance over the western Himalayan region are also enhancing rainfall activity across northern, western and central India.

Meteorologists say the interaction of these weather systems is expected to keep the monsoon active across large parts of the country, resulting in frequent spells of rain throughout the week.

Delhi To Continue Witnessing 'Sweaty Monsoon'

The national capital is expected to remain cloudy, with high humidity and intermittent rain over the next few days. Thunderstorms are likely during the afternoon and evening hours, while the maximum temperature is expected to remain around 36 degrees Celsius.

Explaining the prevailing weather pattern, meteorologist Rajesh Paul said Delhi is currently experiencing a "sweaty monsoon" because abundant moisture is reaching the city before the atmosphere has had enough time to cool.

"The sweaty monsoon is the result of abundant moisture arriving before the atmosphere has a chance to cool. As long as the monsoon remains active but intermittent, Delhi can swing between oppressive humidity, intense thunderstorms and short-lived relief rather than enjoying days of cool, steady rain," Paul said.

Weather Alert Across India

Northwest India: The region is expected to witness one of the most active phases of the southwest monsoon this season. Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu & Kashmir-Ladakh are likely to receive widespread rainfall through July 12, while Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are expected to experience frequent spells of rain over the coming days.

Heavy rainfall has been forecast over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during different phases of the forecast period. Very heavy rainfall is also likely over Himachal Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan on selected days.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-60 kmph are likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, while isolated thunderstorms are expected over Uttarakhand. The IMD has advised residents in vulnerable hilly regions to remain alert for landslides, flash floods, mudslides and falling rocks, especially during periods of intense rainfall.

Central India: The region will remain under the influence of the well-marked low-pressure area over east Madhya Pradesh, keeping the monsoon active across Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha over the coming days.

The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall across the region, with heavy to very heavy showers likely over several districts of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over parts of Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh during the initial phase of the forecast period.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also likely across central India, while gusty winds may accompany intense spells of rain in some areas. The low-pressure system's continued influence is expected to sustain widespread rainfall across the region before gradually weakening.

West Coast: The west coast is expected to remain one of the wettest regions in the country during the current monsoon spell, with the IMD forecasting widespread rainfall over Konkan & Goa through July 12 and active monsoon conditions over Gujarat Region, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Saurashtra & Kutch.