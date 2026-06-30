ETV Bharat / bharat

Monsoon Session Of Parliament Likely From July 20

New Delhi: The Monsoon session of Parliament is likely to commence from July 20 and is expected to go on for three weeks, officials said on Tuesday.

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) is yet to take a final decision.

Usually, Monsoon and Winter sessions have 20 sittings and are spread over four weeks. But there have been precedents of shorter sessions.

The Monsoon session comes after the ruling BJP's victories in West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry.