ETV Bharat / bharat

Monsoon Session Of Parliament To Be Held From July 20 To August 13

New Delhi: The Monsoon session of Parliament will be held from July 20 to August 13, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Saturday. The 25-day session with 19 sittings comes after the ruling BJP's victories in West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry assembly polls.

The aftermath of the rebellion in the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Shiv Sena (UBT) will also play out in the forthcoming session. A decision by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on the demands of 20 TMC and six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs seeking recognition as separate groups is awaited.

In the Rajya Sabha, after newly elected and re-elected MPs took oath, the political numbers further tilted in favour of the ruling NDA. Three rebel TMC MPs from the Upper House have quit and bypolls will help the BJP gather more strength in the Rajya Sabha.