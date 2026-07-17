ETV Bharat / bharat

Monsoon Session: NDA Eyes Key Constitutional Amendments, But Numbers Remain A Hurdle

New Delhi: Even as the Centre prepares an ambitious legislative agenda for the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament beginning July 20, the government’s ability to push through these Constitutional Amendment Bills will depend on whether it can secure the numbers required in both Houses.

The Session is expected to witness intense political contest over landmark proposals, including the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill on delimitation and expansion of the Lok Sabha, the implementation of the Women’s Reservation law, and the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, seeking simultaneous elections across the country.

However, constitutional experts believe the government is unlikely to introduce or press for any constitutional amendment without first ensuring that it has the necessary parliamentary support.

Former Lok Sabha Secretary General and noted constitutional expert PDT Acharya said a constitutional amendment cannot be passed through a simple majority. “It requires the support of a majority of the total strength of the House, and also a two-thirds majority of members present and voting. Unless the government is confident of securing those numbers, I don't think it will introduce these Bills,” Acharya told ETV Bharat here on Friday.

Acharya, however, said that even without mentioning the Bills in the list of businesses of the House, “the government can introduce Constitutional Amendment Bills”.

Under Article 368 of the Constitution, a Constitutional Amendment Bill must be passed separately by both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha with a majority of the total membership of each House, and by not less than two-thirds of members present and voting.

Altered Political Equations & Contentious Bills

The Monsoon Session comes with significantly altered political equations compared to the Budget Session earlier this year, improving the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) prospects, though the coalition still falls short of the numbers required for constitutional amendments.

The Centre’s most politically significant proposal is expected to be the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, which seeks to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha from the present 543 elected seats to around 850, thereby initiating the long-pending delimitation exercise.

The proposed delimitation, linked to the Census after 2026, aims to redraw parliamentary and Assembly constituencies based on population.

The proposal has already triggered strong opposition from several southern states, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. These states argue that they should not be penalised with a reduced share of parliamentary representation for successfully implementing population control measures over the past several decades.

Another major constitutional proposal expected during the session is the implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Act, popularly known as the Women’s Reservation Bill.

The legislation, passed during the special session of Parliament in September 2023, provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Legislative Assemblies. However, its implementation has been linked to the completion of the delimitation exercise after the Census.

Government sources argue that the legislation will significantly improve women’s political representation. Data from the 2024 Lok Sabha elections also indicate growing electoral participation of women, with female voter turnout recorded at 65.78 per cent, marginally higher than the 65.55 per cent turnout among men.

One Nation, One Election

The government is also expected to push the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, which seeks to implement the “One Nation, One Election” proposal. The initiative is based on recommendations of a high-level committee headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind, which submitted its report in March 2024.

The committee argued that holding simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies would substantially reduce election expenditure, minimise frequent disruptions caused by the Model Code of Conduct, and improve governance. The proposal would require amendments to several constitutional provisions, including Articles 83, 85, 172, 174 and 356.

Another proposed constitutional amendment, the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, seeks to make it mandatory for a Prime Minister, Chief Minister or Minister convicted in a criminal case and sentenced to imprisonment, to vacate office within 30 days from the commencement of the sentence.