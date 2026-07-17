Monsoon Session: NDA Eyes Key Constitutional Amendments, But Numbers Remain A Hurdle
Constitutional expert PDT Acharya says amendments towards delimitation, women’s reservation and simultaneous polls are unlikely to pass without assured majority, reports ETV Bharat’s Gautam Debroy.
Published : July 17, 2026 at 7:03 PM IST
New Delhi: Even as the Centre prepares an ambitious legislative agenda for the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament beginning July 20, the government’s ability to push through these Constitutional Amendment Bills will depend on whether it can secure the numbers required in both Houses.
The Session is expected to witness intense political contest over landmark proposals, including the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill on delimitation and expansion of the Lok Sabha, the implementation of the Women’s Reservation law, and the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, seeking simultaneous elections across the country.
However, constitutional experts believe the government is unlikely to introduce or press for any constitutional amendment without first ensuring that it has the necessary parliamentary support.
Former Lok Sabha Secretary General and noted constitutional expert PDT Acharya said a constitutional amendment cannot be passed through a simple majority. “It requires the support of a majority of the total strength of the House, and also a two-thirds majority of members present and voting. Unless the government is confident of securing those numbers, I don't think it will introduce these Bills,” Acharya told ETV Bharat here on Friday.
Acharya, however, said that even without mentioning the Bills in the list of businesses of the House, “the government can introduce Constitutional Amendment Bills”.
Under Article 368 of the Constitution, a Constitutional Amendment Bill must be passed separately by both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha with a majority of the total membership of each House, and by not less than two-thirds of members present and voting.
Altered Political Equations & Contentious Bills
The Monsoon Session comes with significantly altered political equations compared to the Budget Session earlier this year, improving the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) prospects, though the coalition still falls short of the numbers required for constitutional amendments.
The Centre’s most politically significant proposal is expected to be the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, which seeks to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha from the present 543 elected seats to around 850, thereby initiating the long-pending delimitation exercise.
The proposed delimitation, linked to the Census after 2026, aims to redraw parliamentary and Assembly constituencies based on population.
The proposal has already triggered strong opposition from several southern states, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. These states argue that they should not be penalised with a reduced share of parliamentary representation for successfully implementing population control measures over the past several decades.
Another major constitutional proposal expected during the session is the implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Act, popularly known as the Women’s Reservation Bill.
The legislation, passed during the special session of Parliament in September 2023, provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Legislative Assemblies. However, its implementation has been linked to the completion of the delimitation exercise after the Census.
Government sources argue that the legislation will significantly improve women’s political representation. Data from the 2024 Lok Sabha elections also indicate growing electoral participation of women, with female voter turnout recorded at 65.78 per cent, marginally higher than the 65.55 per cent turnout among men.
One Nation, One Election
The government is also expected to push the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, which seeks to implement the “One Nation, One Election” proposal. The initiative is based on recommendations of a high-level committee headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind, which submitted its report in March 2024.
The committee argued that holding simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies would substantially reduce election expenditure, minimise frequent disruptions caused by the Model Code of Conduct, and improve governance. The proposal would require amendments to several constitutional provisions, including Articles 83, 85, 172, 174 and 356.
Another proposed constitutional amendment, the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, seeks to make it mandatory for a Prime Minister, Chief Minister or Minister convicted in a criminal case and sentenced to imprisonment, to vacate office within 30 days from the commencement of the sentence.
Besides constitutional amendments, the government is also preparing to introduce amendments to the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), aimed at tightening oversight of foreign funding received by non-governmental organisations and religious institutions.
The proposed changes include reducing the validity period of FCRA registration, strengthening monitoring of fund utilisation, and introducing stricter penal provisions for violations.
The government maintains that the amendments are necessary to prevent foreign interference in domestic affairs, while critics contend that the proposed law could further tighten scrutiny over civil society organisations and activists.
Other Important Legislations
The Monsoon Session is also expected to consider several other important legislations, including the Developed India Education Foundation Bill, the Anti-Doping Bill, legislation to increase the sanctioned strength of judges in the Supreme Court and reforms relating to corporate law.
In addition, the government has listed five fresh Bills for introduction during the Eighth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha. These include the Income-tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026. The government is also likely to introduce Vande Mataram Bill in the Rajya Sabha.
Parliament will also take up two pending legislations — the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, introduced in the Lok Sabha in March this year, and the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025, which has already been referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee.
Numerical Challenge For The NDA
Although the NDA has strengthened its position since the Budget Session, the coalition still faces a numerical challenge in passing constitutional amendments. The NDA’s strength in the Lok Sabha has risen from around 293 MPs during the Budget Session to 319 MPs ahead of the Monsoon Session.
With three vacancies — Basirhat, Shillong and Nagaon — the effective strength of the House currently stands at 540, taking the two-thirds requirement to 360 votes.
During the Budget Session, the NDA was able to muster about 298 votes in the Lok Sabha, falling short by 54 votes. With recent political realignments, the ruling alliance is now estimated to command nearly 348 votes, reducing the shortfall to around 12.
The improved numbers follow significant political developments, including the split of 20 Trinamool Congress MPs who have joined the National Common People’s Initiative (NCPI) and are currently supporting the NDA, although Speaker Om Birla has yet to take a decision on their merger.
The NDA has also gained after six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs joined Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s faction.
Another development closely watched by political observers is the withdrawal of the DMK from the INDIA bloc, following the Congress’ alliance with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in Tamil Nadu. Although the DMK has not formally joined the NDA, BJP expects issue-based support from the party’s 22 Lok Sabha MPs on select legislations.
Rajya Sabha Numbers
The ruling alliance has also improved its position in the Rajya Sabha. Against the present effective strength of 242 members, the NDA has 141 MPs. With the support of 10 nominated and Independent members, its effective strength rises to around 151.
The NDA’s improved standing in the Upper House follows the induction of seven former AAP MPs into the BJP and gains made during the recent Rajya Sabha elections, where the alliance secured 19 seats.
While this comfortably crosses the simple majority mark of 121, a Constitutional Amendment Bill would require the support of at least 163 members, leaving the alliance about 12 votes short.
Also Read:
- NDA Floor Leaders Likely To Meet On July 17 Ahead Of Monsoon Session
- Govt Lists Bills To Amend FCRA Act, Introduce Prevention Of Insults To National Honour Act
- Lok Sabha Admits Resolution Opposing Ordinance To Hike Number Of SC Judges
- Kharge Writes To PM Modi Amid Speculation Of Revised Delimitation Bill, Seeks All-Party Meeting