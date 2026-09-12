ETV Bharat / bharat

Monsoon Remains Active Across India; Delhi-NCR Braces For Rain Over BRICS Weekend

As world leaders and senior officials gather in Delhi for the BRICS Summit, the national capital is preparing for another visitor: The monsoon rain. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a cloudy day with spells of light rain and thunderstorms in Delhi on Saturday, raising the possibility of traffic disruptions as delegates move across the city.

Another spell of light rain is expected from afternoon to evening. Rain could cover several districts of Delhi, including New Delhi, Central, North, Northeast, Northwest, West, South, Southwest, Southeast, East and Shahdara.

Similar weather is expected in parts of the National Capital Region (NCR), including Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad.

Rain May Affect Traffic Around Summit Venue

Rain could make commuting across the capital more difficult on the day of the BRICS Summit. Even short spells could slow traffic on busy roads and disrupt movement along key routes to Bharat Mandapam, where the summit is being held.

The IMD said Delhi will remain mostly cloudy, with the main spell of rain expected from morning to forenoon. Isolated areas may receive moderate rainfall.

Delhi's minimum temperature is likely to be around 27.4°C, while the maximum temperature is expected to reach 36.6°C, down by 1.8°C and 3°C, respectively. The weather department said areas including Mayur Vihar, Palam, Ridge and Aya Nagar are likely to receive rain over the next two days.

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) is 103, falling in the poor category. PM10 and PM2.5 are the main pollutants affecting the city's current air quality.

The gathering of world leaders in the capital has also brought attention to the city's air conditions. Lower traffic disruption and public activity are among the factors contributing to the current air quality.

Low-Pressure System To Influence Weather

The IMD said a low-pressure area over the west-central Bay of Bengal, near the south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coast, is influencing weather conditions.

The system is likely to strengthen and move west-northwestwards across north coastal Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha.