Monsoon Remains Active Across India; Delhi-NCR Braces For Rain Over BRICS Weekend
A low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is expected to influence weather across several states, bringing heavy rainfall and thunderstorms | Ankita Kumari reports.
Published : September 12, 2026 at 1:55 PM IST
As world leaders and senior officials gather in Delhi for the BRICS Summit, the national capital is preparing for another visitor: The monsoon rain. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a cloudy day with spells of light rain and thunderstorms in Delhi on Saturday, raising the possibility of traffic disruptions as delegates move across the city.
Another spell of light rain is expected from afternoon to evening. Rain could cover several districts of Delhi, including New Delhi, Central, North, Northeast, Northwest, West, South, Southwest, Southeast, East and Shahdara.
Similar weather is expected in parts of the National Capital Region (NCR), including Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad.
Rain May Affect Traffic Around Summit Venue
Rain could make commuting across the capital more difficult on the day of the BRICS Summit. Even short spells could slow traffic on busy roads and disrupt movement along key routes to Bharat Mandapam, where the summit is being held.
The IMD said Delhi will remain mostly cloudy, with the main spell of rain expected from morning to forenoon. Isolated areas may receive moderate rainfall.
Delhi's minimum temperature is likely to be around 27.4°C, while the maximum temperature is expected to reach 36.6°C, down by 1.8°C and 3°C, respectively. The weather department said areas including Mayur Vihar, Palam, Ridge and Aya Nagar are likely to receive rain over the next two days.
Delhi's air quality index (AQI) is 103, falling in the poor category. PM10 and PM2.5 are the main pollutants affecting the city's current air quality.
The gathering of world leaders in the capital has also brought attention to the city's air conditions. Lower traffic disruption and public activity are among the factors contributing to the current air quality.
Low-Pressure System To Influence Weather
The IMD said a low-pressure area over the west-central Bay of Bengal, near the south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coast, is influencing weather conditions.
The system is likely to strengthen and move west-northwestwards across north coastal Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Vidarbha on September 12. Heavy rain is also likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Marathwada, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Odisha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, and Uttarakhand.
Several areas are also likely to experience thunderstorms. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph may occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Vidarbha.
Similar thunderstorms with gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are forecast over parts of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Bihar, East Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Odisha, Telangana, and West Bengal and Sikkim.
In Coastal Andhra Pradesh, isolated areas may witness thunderstorms with winds reaching 50-60 kmph.
The IMD has also warned of hot and humid conditions at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Mahe.
Monsoon Revives In Rajasthan
The monsoon has also become active again in Rajasthan after remaining sluggish for about a week.
Rainfall was reported from parts of Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Dausa, Sawai Madhopur, Karauli, Dholpur, Sikar, Bundi, Baran and Jhalawar, with some areas receiving up to two inches of rain.
Kotkasim in Alwar recorded 45 mm of rainfall. Heavy rain also caused waterlogging on roads in parts of Alwar, Sawai Madhopur and Dausa.
The Meteorological Department said the rainy spell in Rajasthan may continue until September 15. However, western Rajasthan continues to experience heat, with temperatures exceeding 40°C in some areas.
Overall, the monsoon is expected to remain active across several regions this weekend. Heavy rain will mainly affect eastern India and the southern peninsula, while Delhi-NCR is likely to experience lighter but potentially disruptive rain and thunderstorms.
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