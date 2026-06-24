Monsoon Regains Momentum Across India; Mumbai Flooded, Northeast On Alert, Delhi Awaits Arrival
The southwest monsoon is advancing across India, bringing floods, heavy rain and thunderstorms, even as a 43% rainfall deficit worries farmers.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 2:35 PM IST|
Updated : June 24, 2026 at 2:54 PM IST
New Delhi: The southwest monsoon has regained momentum after remaining nearly stagnant for almost two weeks earlier this month and is steadily advancing across the country, bringing widespread rainfall to large parts of western, eastern and northeastern India.
However, even as several states battle flooding, waterlogging and landslides, concerns over a 43 per cent rainfall deficit and its potential impact on kharif crops continue to loom large.
Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said the monsoon is likely to remain weak until July 2, which could affect rain-fed agricultural regions if the rainfall deficit persists.
After reviewing the monsoon situation in the country, the Union Minister said, "Overall, there is a 43 per cent deficit in monsoon rains. IMD forecasts that the weak monsoon is likely to continue till July 2. It means kharif crops could be impacted."
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), conditions remain favourable for further advance of the southwest monsoon deeper into Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh during the next 2-3 days. Thereafter, the monsoon is expected to move into the remaining parts of Bihar and Jharkhand, and parts of Uttar Pradesh.
The latest IMD monsoon advance map shows the northern limit of the monsoon currently passing through Dahanu and Wardha in Maharashtra, Raipur and Daltonganj in Jharkhand and Motihari in Bihar, indicating steady northward progress after the temporary pause earlier this month.
The southwest monsoon has already covered most parts of peninsular, central and eastern India and is now advancing towards the remaining parts of northwest India, including Delhi-NCR and adjoining regions.
Meteorologists said multiple weather systems are currently supporting rainfall activity across the country. These include cyclonic circulations over Bangladesh, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, as well as a trough extending from Rajasthan to West Bengal.
Monsoon Watch In India
- Northwest India: Delhi Awaits Monsoon Arrival, Thunderstorm Activity Intensifies
Northwest India is witnessing rapidly changing weather conditions as moisture-laden winds begin interacting with intense heat prevailing across the region.
Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) received relief from heat and humidity after dust storms, thunderstorms and light rainfall swept through parts of the capital and surrounding areas. The sudden change in weather brought temporary relief after several days of oppressive heat.
Rainfall was recorded at several weather stations across Delhi. Safdarjung received 8.4 mm rainfall, Lodhi Road 4.6 mm, Ridge 3.5 mm, Ayanagar 2.6 mm and Palam 1.4 mm.
The IMD has forecast thunderstorms, lightning and light rainfall over isolated parts of Delhi during the coming days. Moisture-laden winds interacting with an unstable atmospheric system are expected to keep weather activity alive across Delhi-NCR.
The southwest monsoon is likely to reach Delhi around June 27, close to its normal onset date, although some meteorologists believe a slight delay into early July remains possible.
Beyond Delhi, isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir.
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, are expected across several areas. Rajasthan may witness thundersqualls with wind speeds reaching 60-70 kmph and gusting to 80 kmph, while dust storm activity is likely over western Rajasthan.
The hill states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are expected to witness thunderstorms and strong winds through June 29.
- Northeast India: Wettest Region Faces Flood Threat
The Northeast remains the wettest region of the country and is expected to receive the highest rainfall this coming week. The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura through June 29.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh, while isolated extremely heavy rainfall may occur in parts of Assam and Meghalaya.
The warning comes amid an emerging flood situation in Arunachal Pradesh.
Flash floods struck the Keyi Panyor district on Wednesday morning after incessant rainfall inundated low-lying areas near the Neepco project colony in Yazali.
Three people were reported missing while at least 18 residential units suffered damage after an under-construction retaining wall collapsed due to the heavy downpour. The State Disaster Response Force has been deployed and the National Disaster Response Force has been alerted for rescue operations.
Heavy rainfall also triggered landslides that blocked stretches of highway near Potin and Hoj, disrupting connectivity and leaving commuters stranded. Authorities have advised residents living near rivers, streams and vulnerable slopes to remain alert and avoid unnecessary travel.
- Eastern India: Bihar, Odisha And Bengal Brace For Heavy Rain
Monsoon activity is expected to remain active across eastern India over the coming days.
Bihar is likely to witness heavy rainfall between June 25 and June 29, while thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds reaching 50-70 kmph are likely on June 25 and 26.
The monsoon has now established itself over Bihar and rainfall activity is expected to intensify further during the week.
Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are expected to witness repeated spells of heavy to very heavy rainfall. Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely on multiple days, increasing the risk of localised flooding and landslides. Jharkhand and Odisha are also likely to experience thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds.
The IMD has advised caution in vulnerable areas as intense rainfall and strong winds may disrupt transportation, power supply and normal life.
- Central India: Rainfall Activity Increases, But Heatwave Persists
Central India continues to witness a mixed weather pattern.
Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha are likely to receive isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. However, despite increased rainfall, heatwave conditions continue to affect several areas.
The IMD has warned of heatwave to severe heatwave conditions over Vidarbha, while East Madhya Pradesh and parts of Chhattisgarh are also likely to witness above-normal temperatures.
Several districts across Madhya Pradesh and adjoining states have been identified by the Agriculture Ministry as vulnerable to deficient rainfall due to low irrigation coverage.
- Western India: Mumbai Flooded As Monsoon Turns Active
Western India is currently witnessing some of the most active monsoon conditions in the country. Mumbai received one of the season's heaviest rainfall spells after the southwest monsoon officially arrived in the city, 13 days after its normal onset date of June 10.
Meteorologists attributed the intense rainfall to active monsoon conditions along the west coast, strong moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea and favourable upper-air circulations. According to rainfall data, Colaba recorded 248 mm rainfall in 24 hours, while Santacruz received 225 mm. Some localities reported even higher totals, with Malvani receiving nearly 340 mm rainfall and parts of Parel recording approximately 334 mm.
The downpour inundated several low-lying areas, disrupted suburban train services and caused traffic congestion across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Waterlogging was reported from Andheri Subway, Hindmata and King's Circle, while a track cave-in between Turbhe and Koparkhairane stations disrupted services on the Trans-Harbour railway line.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation deployed more than 7,000 personnel and activated dewatering pumps, stormwater pumping stations and flood-control systems.
The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over Konkan and Goa in the coming days and has issued a flash flood threat for parts of Palghar, Thane, suburban Mumbai, and Ratnagiri districts.
- Southern India: Active Monsoon Conditions Continue
Rainfall activity is expected to remain widespread across southern India through the week.
The IMD has forecast rainfall over Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Lakshadweep. Heavy rainfall is likely over Telangana, Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep.
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are also expected across several southern states.
The west coast remains one of the most active monsoon regions, with Kerala, Karnataka, Goa and adjoining coastal areas expected to continue receiving significant rainfall.
Heatwave Watch: Banda Hottest at 43.8°C
Even as monsoon rains intensify over several regions, parts of northern and central India continue to experience extreme heat.
The IMD has forecast heatwave conditions over East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Vidarbha and isolated pockets of Madhya Pradesh. Warm night conditions are also likely over Jharkhand.
According to IMD observations, Banda in Uttar Pradesh recorded the country's highest maximum temperature at 43.8°C.
Meteorologists said the coexistence of active monsoon conditions in some regions and heatwave conditions in others highlights the uneven nature of the current monsoon phase.
Outlook: What Happens After July 2?
While the current weak phase of the monsoon is expected to continue until July 2, weather experts and the Agriculture Ministry expect rainfall activity to improve thereafter as monsoon circulation strengthens.
The first half of July will be crucial for kharif sowing, reservoir recharge and reducing the current rainfall deficit.
The progress of the monsoon during the first week of July will be closely watched by meteorologists, policymakers and farmers alike, as it is expected to determine the trajectory of the kharif season and the country's overall rainfall performance.
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