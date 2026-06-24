ETV Bharat / bharat

Monsoon Regains Momentum Across India; Mumbai Flooded, Northeast On Alert, Delhi Awaits Arrival

People walk under an umbrella during rainfall, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The southwest monsoon has regained momentum after remaining nearly stagnant for almost two weeks earlier this month and is steadily advancing across the country, bringing widespread rainfall to large parts of western, eastern and northeastern India.

However, even as several states battle flooding, waterlogging and landslides, concerns over a 43 per cent rainfall deficit and its potential impact on kharif crops continue to loom large.

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said the monsoon is likely to remain weak until July 2, which could affect rain-fed agricultural regions if the rainfall deficit persists.

After reviewing the monsoon situation in the country, the Union Minister said, "Overall, there is a 43 per cent deficit in monsoon rains. IMD forecasts that the weak monsoon is likely to continue till July 2. It means kharif crops could be impacted."

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), conditions remain favourable for further advance of the southwest monsoon deeper into Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh during the next 2-3 days. Thereafter, the monsoon is expected to move into the remaining parts of Bihar and Jharkhand, and parts of Uttar Pradesh.

The latest IMD monsoon advance map shows the northern limit of the monsoon currently passing through Dahanu and Wardha in Maharashtra, Raipur and Daltonganj in Jharkhand and Motihari in Bihar, indicating steady northward progress after the temporary pause earlier this month.

The southwest monsoon has already covered most parts of peninsular, central and eastern India and is now advancing towards the remaining parts of northwest India, including Delhi-NCR and adjoining regions.

Meteorologists said multiple weather systems are currently supporting rainfall activity across the country. These include cyclonic circulations over Bangladesh, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, as well as a trough extending from Rajasthan to West Bengal.

A man covers himself with a raincoat amid rain at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)

Monsoon Watch In India

Northwest India: Delhi Awaits Monsoon Arrival, Thunderstorm Activity Intensifies

Northwest India is witnessing rapidly changing weather conditions as moisture-laden winds begin interacting with intense heat prevailing across the region.

Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) received relief from heat and humidity after dust storms, thunderstorms and light rainfall swept through parts of the capital and surrounding areas. The sudden change in weather brought temporary relief after several days of oppressive heat.

Rainfall was recorded at several weather stations across Delhi. Safdarjung received 8.4 mm rainfall, Lodhi Road 4.6 mm, Ridge 3.5 mm, Ayanagar 2.6 mm and Palam 1.4 mm.

The IMD has forecast thunderstorms, lightning and light rainfall over isolated parts of Delhi during the coming days. Moisture-laden winds interacting with an unstable atmospheric system are expected to keep weather activity alive across Delhi-NCR.

The southwest monsoon is likely to reach Delhi around June 27, close to its normal onset date, although some meteorologists believe a slight delay into early July remains possible.

Beyond Delhi, isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, are expected across several areas. Rajasthan may witness thundersqualls with wind speeds reaching 60-70 kmph and gusting to 80 kmph, while dust storm activity is likely over western Rajasthan.

The hill states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are expected to witness thunderstorms and strong winds through June 29.

Northeast India: Wettest Region Faces Flood Threat

The Northeast remains the wettest region of the country and is expected to receive the highest rainfall this coming week. The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura through June 29.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh, while isolated extremely heavy rainfall may occur in parts of Assam and Meghalaya.

The warning comes amid an emerging flood situation in Arunachal Pradesh.

A view of houses damaged by flash floods and landslides in Keyi Panyor district of Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday. (IANS)

Flash floods struck the Keyi Panyor district on Wednesday morning after incessant rainfall inundated low-lying areas near the Neepco project colony in Yazali.