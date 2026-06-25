ETV Bharat / bharat

Monsoon Regains Momentum Across India, Heavy Rainfall Forecast For Several States

A driver pushes an autorickshaw as he wades through a waterlogged road amid heavy rainfall, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. ( PTI )

New Delhi: After a sluggish start and a prolonged pause that raised concerns over rainfall deficit and delayed kharif sowing, the southwest monsoon has regained momentum across large parts of the country.

Over the past few days, rain-bearing systems have become more active, bringing showers to western, central and southern India, while conditions have turned favourable for the monsoon to advance further into Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand over the next few days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, across several regions until the end of June.

While heavy rainfall is expected over Konkan and Goa, Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and the Northeast, isolated heatwave conditions are still likely to persist over parts of Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Monsoon Advances After Nearly Two-Week Pause

A commuter rides through a waterlogged road during heavy rainfall in Patiala. (PTI)

The southwest monsoon, which had remained almost stationary for nearly two weeks, has resumed its advance. According to the IMD, the northern limit of the monsoon now passes through Surat, Indore, Mandla, Daltonganj and Motihari, with atmospheric conditions remaining favourable for further advancement over the north Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, the remaining parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and later Uttarakhand.

Meteorologists attribute the revival to multiple weather systems working simultaneously, including a seasonal trough extending from Rajasthan to Gangetic West Bengal, an active western disturbance over Haryana and several upper-air cyclonic circulations over north India, the Bay of Bengal and Assam.

June Deficit Still A Concern

Despite the recent improvement, rainfall during the first three weeks of June remained significantly below normal. All-India rainfall was nearly 40-42 per cent below normal during a crucial period for kharif sowing.

Environmentalist Rajesh Paul said the biggest concern remains central India. He said, "The most affected region has been Central India, where rainfall deficits have reached around 60-67 per cent. Parts of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and adjoining areas have been particularly affected. East and Northeast India have also experienced significant deficits."

He said prolonged rainfall deficiency could delay sowing of soybean, cotton, pulses and paddy, reduce soil moisture, increase dependence on groundwater and irrigation, and put additional pressure on reservoirs if July does not receive normal rainfall.

Paul, however, pointed out that July and August remain the most crucial months for the southwest monsoon.

"Nearly 60 to 70 per cent of the season's rainfall is received during July and August. Even if June remains deficient, a strong monsoon during the next two months can significantly reduce or even eliminate the seasonal rainfall deficit,” he added.

Delhi Gets Rain Relief, Deficit Persists

Delhi experienced a dust storm, followed by thunderstorms and rain on Wednesday evening, bringing temporary relief from the hot, humid conditions. According to the IMD, however, the national capital continues to record below-normal rainfall this month.

Delhi has received 39.6 mm rainfall against the normal 48.3 mm for June so far, leaving the city with an 18 per cent rainfall deficit.

The IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies with thunderstorms at isolated places on Thursday. The maximum temperature is likely to remain around 39 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may hover around 27 degrees Celsius.

The seven-day forecast also offers encouraging news for Delhi-NCR residents. No severe heatwave conditions are expected during the coming week. Rain accompanied by thunderstorms has been forecast on multiple days, with maximum temperatures largely remaining at or below 40 degrees Celsius. Cloud cover, intermittent showers and gusty winds are expected to keep temperatures under check.