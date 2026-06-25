Monsoon Regains Momentum Across India, Heavy Rainfall Forecast For Several States
The monsoon has regained momentum, bringing widespread rainfall, easing heat in many states and improving prospects for kharif sowing across India | Anikita Kumari reports.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 12:36 PM IST|
Updated : June 25, 2026 at 12:44 PM IST
New Delhi: After a sluggish start and a prolonged pause that raised concerns over rainfall deficit and delayed kharif sowing, the southwest monsoon has regained momentum across large parts of the country.
Over the past few days, rain-bearing systems have become more active, bringing showers to western, central and southern India, while conditions have turned favourable for the monsoon to advance further into Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand over the next few days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, across several regions until the end of June.
While heavy rainfall is expected over Konkan and Goa, Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and the Northeast, isolated heatwave conditions are still likely to persist over parts of Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh.
Monsoon Advances After Nearly Two-Week Pause
The southwest monsoon, which had remained almost stationary for nearly two weeks, has resumed its advance. According to the IMD, the northern limit of the monsoon now passes through Surat, Indore, Mandla, Daltonganj and Motihari, with atmospheric conditions remaining favourable for further advancement over the north Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, the remaining parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and later Uttarakhand.
Meteorologists attribute the revival to multiple weather systems working simultaneously, including a seasonal trough extending from Rajasthan to Gangetic West Bengal, an active western disturbance over Haryana and several upper-air cyclonic circulations over north India, the Bay of Bengal and Assam.
June Deficit Still A Concern
Despite the recent improvement, rainfall during the first three weeks of June remained significantly below normal. All-India rainfall was nearly 40-42 per cent below normal during a crucial period for kharif sowing.
Environmentalist Rajesh Paul said the biggest concern remains central India. He said, "The most affected region has been Central India, where rainfall deficits have reached around 60-67 per cent. Parts of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and adjoining areas have been particularly affected. East and Northeast India have also experienced significant deficits."
He said prolonged rainfall deficiency could delay sowing of soybean, cotton, pulses and paddy, reduce soil moisture, increase dependence on groundwater and irrigation, and put additional pressure on reservoirs if July does not receive normal rainfall.
Paul, however, pointed out that July and August remain the most crucial months for the southwest monsoon.
"Nearly 60 to 70 per cent of the season's rainfall is received during July and August. Even if June remains deficient, a strong monsoon during the next two months can significantly reduce or even eliminate the seasonal rainfall deficit,” he added.
Delhi Gets Rain Relief, Deficit Persists
Delhi experienced a dust storm, followed by thunderstorms and rain on Wednesday evening, bringing temporary relief from the hot, humid conditions. According to the IMD, however, the national capital continues to record below-normal rainfall this month.
Delhi has received 39.6 mm rainfall against the normal 48.3 mm for June so far, leaving the city with an 18 per cent rainfall deficit.
The IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies with thunderstorms at isolated places on Thursday. The maximum temperature is likely to remain around 39 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may hover around 27 degrees Celsius.
The seven-day forecast also offers encouraging news for Delhi-NCR residents. No severe heatwave conditions are expected during the coming week. Rain accompanied by thunderstorms has been forecast on multiple days, with maximum temperatures largely remaining at or below 40 degrees Celsius. Cloud cover, intermittent showers and gusty winds are expected to keep temperatures under check.
- Monsoon Turns Active Across Maharashtra
Maharashtra has witnessed one of the biggest improvements in monsoon activity over the past 48 hours. The southwest monsoon has now covered the remaining parts of the state, including Mumbai, bringing widespread rainfall after a prolonged dry spell.
The IMD has issued weather alerts for 31 districts. Twenty-five districts are under a Yellow Alert, while Pune, Satara, Latur, Dharashiv, Chandrapur and Yavatmal are among six districts placed under an Orange Alert due to the possibility of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds.
Rainfall intensified across Mumbai on Thursday morning, prompting the IMD to issue a Yellow Warning for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts.
Light to moderate rain is expected at isolated places, while widespread rainfall has been forecast over Konkan and Goa until June 30.
Heavy rainfall is likely over Konkan and Goa on June 25-26 and June 28-30, with very heavy rainfall expected at isolated places on June 27.
- Heavy Rain Forecast For Tamil Nadu
The southwest monsoon has also become active over Tamil Nadu, with the IMD forecasting heavy rainfall in more than a dozen districts from June 27 onwards.
Heavy rain is likely over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Thenkasi, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, Kancheepuram and Tiruvannamalai districts.
The weather department has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea as squally weather with wind speeds of 40-50 kmph is expected over the southwest Bay of Bengal. Ocean current alerts have also been issued for Karaikal and Nagapattinam.
- Rain to Intensify Across Central India
The IMD has forecast scattered to fairly widespread rainfall across Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha over the next few days, with heavy rainfall likely at isolated places, particularly over Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are also expected across large parts of central India.
Moderate to severe lightning activity has also been forecast over central India, prompting authorities to advise people to avoid open fields during thunderstorms. The recent spell of rain has brought relief from heat-like conditions in Vidarbha, where temperatures are expected to remain below recent highs over the coming days.
- East India Braces For More Rain
Rainfall activity is expected to increase across eastern India as the monsoon advances further. The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Jharkhand, Bihar and Odisha over the next week. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim between June 27 and 29, while Jharkhand and Odisha are also expected to witness heavy rainfall at isolated places.
Conditions remain favourable for the monsoon to advance further into Bihar and adjoining parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh over the next few days. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds have also been forecast across Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal.
- Northeast Continues To Remain The Wettest Region
The Northeast is likely to remain one of the wettest parts of the country through the week. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall has been forecast over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura till June 30. Assam and Meghalaya are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall between June 26 and 28, while Arunachal Pradesh is expected to witness isolated heavy rainfall throughout the forecast period.
- Northwest India To See Rain, Dust Storms And Thunderstorms
Parts of northwest India are also likely to witness changing weather conditions. The IMD has forecast isolated to scattered rainfall over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan over the next few days. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-60 kmph are likely over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. West Rajasthan may also experience dust storms and thundersqualls with wind speeds touching 70 kmph.
Heavy rainfall is expected over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand towards the end of the month.
- South India To Witness Active Monsoon
The monsoon is expected to remain active across southern India as well. The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall over Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, Telangana and Lakshadweep, while Puducherry, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema are likely to receive scattered rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds. Heavy rainfall is likely over Kerala, Karnataka and Telangana during the coming days.
Strong surface winds have also been forecast over Karnataka, while fishermen have been advised not to venture into parts of the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal due to squally weather.
Heatwave Yet To End
While rainfall activity has expanded across much of the country, heatwave conditions have not disappeared entirely. According to the IMD, isolated pockets of Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh and northeast Madhya Pradesh are likely to continue experiencing heatwave conditions, even as rain-bearing systems become more active elsewhere.
Outlook For The Week
Overall, meteorological conditions suggest that the southwest monsoon has regained strength after a prolonged pause. The interaction of multiple weather systems is expected to sustain widespread rainfall across large parts of the country over the next week, helping improve June rainfall totals and supporting the ongoing kharif sowing season.
However, experts caution that despite the recent revival, the overall success of the 2026 monsoon season will depend on rainfall during July and August, when nearly two-thirds of the season's precipitation is typically recorded. Agriculture, reservoir levels, and groundwater recharge will largely hinge on the monsoon's performance over the next two months.
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