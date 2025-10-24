ETV Bharat / bharat

Monsoon Mayhem: Roads, Bridges Destroyed, Himachal Needs Rs 3,000 Crore For Repairs

By Rashmi Raj Bhardwaj

Shimla: In Himachal Pradesh, the arrival of the monsoon in June, amidst scorching heat, usually brings a relief for greenery and of prosperity. However, this time, the rains have inflicted deep wounds on the lush green valleys of the mountains, bringing immense misery. Torrential rains and frequent cloudbursts have left behind a trail of destruction in the mountains. These mountains, once bustling with tourists, are now silent. Cracked land, sunken roads, and broken bridges across the state bear witness to this disaster.

Panchayat polls may be postponed

People in rural areas faced immense difficulties in commuting. Repairing the damage to thousands of km of roads may take considerable time until assistance is received from the central government. Considering this, the Deputy Commissioners of the affected districts have recommended to the government that the Panchayat elections be postponed until the roads are repaired.

The torrential rains wreaked havoc having destroyed thousands of kilometres of roads, considered the lifelines of the hilly state. These have been swept away and washed away. As a result, many villages are still cut off from the outside world, leaving people feeling distressed and helpless.

Although the Public Works Department has attempted to restore traffic by temporarily repairing the roads, the state government now needs more than Rs. 3,000 crore to restore the roads to their original condition, for which Himachal now requires central government assistance.

PWD Engineer-in-Chief NP Singh said, “This year, the roads have suffered more damage compared to 2023. To minimize inconvenience to the public, all closed roads have been temporarily reopened. However, the department needs Rs 3009 crore to restore the roads to their original condition, which is not possible without central government assistance. The final report on the damage caused during the monsoon season has been prepared and sent to the government. Repair work will begin as soon as the funds are received."

Himachal Pradesh currently has a total road length of 41,624 kilometres. Excluding the National Highways, out of 39,102 kilometres of roads, 10,642 kilometres of road infrastructure has been severely damaged due to continuous rains and floods during the monsoon season. This figure does not include the damage to the National Highways. In many places, roads have caved in, and bridges and culverts have been washed away, disrupting connectivity in rural areas and severely affecting transport networks.

According to the report sent by the PWD to the government, 1077 km of roads out of 5004 km are major District Roads in the state that have been damaged. Similarly, 9565 km of rural roads have been destroyed by the heavy rains. Furthermore, 2141 culverts built for water drainage