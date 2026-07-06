Monsoon Mayhem: IMD Warns Of Floods, Heavy Showers Across India Till July 11 As Delhi Awaits Steady Rains
The revived monsoon has triggered heavy rain, floods, and landslides nationwide, while Delhi still awaits widespread showers despite the monsoon's arrival | Ankita Kumari reports.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 2:51 PM IST|
Updated : July 6, 2026 at 3:21 PM IST
New Delhi: The southwest monsoon is back in full force across large parts of the country, triggering heavy rainfall, flash floods, landslides and transport disruptions from the western coast to the Himalayan region.
While Mumbai, Konkan, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, and several northern states are witnessing intense monsoon activity, the national capital, Delhi, continues to wait for the widespread showers residents were hoping for, despite the monsoon having officially reached the city.
The depression over south Jharkhand and adjoining north interior Odisha moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 15 kmph during past 6 hours, and lay centred at 0830 hrs IST of today, the 6th July 2026, over the same region near latitude 22.7°N and longitude 85.1°E, about 60 km… pic.twitter.com/RjiupVKwmY— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 6, 2026
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall over large parts of north, central, eastern and western India over the next week, with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall expected in several states.
The weather office has also warned of flash floods, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds as multiple weather systems become active simultaneously.
Monsoon Active Again After Prolonged Pause
After an unusually weak June, the southwest monsoon has regained momentum. Rainfall during June remained around 40 per cent below normal, while the monsoon remained stalled for nearly six days after advancing into parts of Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat around June 24.
According to the IMD, conditions are now favourable for the monsoon to advance further into the remaining parts of Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat and adjoining areas over the next three days.
The northern limit of the southwest monsoon currently passes through Jamnagar, Udaipur, Ajmer, Jhunjhunu, Hisar and Bathinda, indicating that the monsoon is gradually covering the remaining parts of northwest India.
Weather experts say the earlier slowdown was caused by the monsoon trough shifting towards the Himalayan foothills, reducing rainfall across north India. With the trough becoming active again and additional weather systems developing, rainfall is expected to increase significantly in the coming days.
Flash Flood Warning For Several Districts
The IMD has also issued flash flood outlooks for multiple states where saturated soil and continued rainfall could trigger sudden flooding.
A moderate flash flood risk has been forecast for parts of Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune, Satara, Ahmednagar, Bhavnagar, Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Kheda, Valsad and Navsari during the next 24 hours.
A low to moderate flash flood risk has also been issued for districts in Chhattisgarh, including Jashpur, Surguja, Surajpur, Korea, Korba, Bilaspur and Mahasamund, as well as several districts in Odisha, including Balangir, Baleshwar, Bargarh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Nuapada, Sambalpur, Subarnapur and Sundargarh. The weather office warned that surface runoff and inundation are possible in low-lying areas due to saturated soil conditions.
Thunderstorms And Strong Winds
Apart from heavy rainfall, the IMD has warned of thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds across large parts of the country. Wind speeds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are likely over parts of Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and several northeastern states.
Thunder squalls with wind speeds of 50-60 kmph, gusting to 70 kmph, have been forecast over Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka, Telangana and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, while strong surface winds are expected along the west coast and parts of south India.
Delhi Gets Monsoon, But Widespread Rain Remains Elusive
Although the IMD has officially declared the southwest monsoon's arrival in Delhi, the city has yet to receive sustained rainfall.
On Sunday, only a few parts of the national capital received light showers, while several localities remained dry, leaving residents to contend with high humidity and uncomfortable weather. The IMD has forecast generally cloudy skies, moderate rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds in Delhi over the next few days. The capital woke up to a relatively pleasant Monday morning, with the minimum temperature settling at 27°C, 0.9 degrees below normal and 2.2 degrees below Sunday's reading.
Among the weather stations, Lodhi Road recorded the highest minimum temperature at 27.8°C, while the Ridge remained the coolest at 24°C, around 2.4 degrees below normal. Palam recorded 26°C, while Ayanagar reported 27.4°C.
Rainfall remained uneven across the city during the past 24 hours. Palam received the highest rainfall at 16.4 mm, followed by the Ridge (11.1 mm), Ayanagar (8.2 mm), Safdarjung (6.4 mm) and Lodhi Road (1.6 mm). The IMD has forecast a maximum temperature of around 32°C, accompanied by moderate rainfall in parts of the city.
Depression Over Jharkhand To Intensify Rainfall
A depression over south Jharkhand and adjoining north interior Odisha continues to fuel widespread rainfall across eastern and central India.
According to the IMD, the system moved west-northwestward over the past few hours and was centred near 22.7°N latitude and 85.1°E longitude, around 60 km north-northeast of Rourkela, 70 km south-southwest of Ranchi, 100 km east-southeast of Jashpurnagar, and 180 km southeast of Daltonganj.
The weather system is expected to continue moving northwestwards across Jharkhand, north Chhattisgarh and adjoining east Madhya Pradesh during the next 24 hours, bringing widespread rainfall and increasing the risk of heavy downpours across eastern and central India.
Weather Alert Across India
North India: The IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall across large parts of northwest India through July 11 as the monsoon becomes active again.
Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are expected to witness frequent spells of rain this week, with isolated places likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.
Heavy rainfall has been forecast over Delhi, Haryana and Punjab between July 6 and July 9 and again on July 11, while Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are expected to receive prolonged heavy rain over the next several days. East Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan are also likely to experience heavy rainfall at different times this week.
The IMD has also warned of thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 40-60 kmph across several parts of northwest India.
Flash Floods Block Doda-Kishtwar Highway: Heavy rainfall continued to affect parts of Jammu and Kashmir, where flash floods triggered by intense downpours disrupted normal life. The Doda-Kishtwar National Highway was blocked after flash floods and mudslides washed away large amounts of debris.
Several vehicles were buried under mud and boulders near the under-construction Kwar Hydroelectric Power Project, forcing authorities to suspend traffic while restoration work was launched.
The IMD has forecast more rain across Jammu and Kashmir over the coming days, raising concerns over additional landslides and flash floods in vulnerable hill districts.
Rivers Swell In Uttarakhand: Continuous rainfall has also pushed water levels higher in several rivers across Uttarakhand. In Rudraprayag, the Alaknanda River was flowing close to the warning level after heavy rain lashed the region.
The IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand over the next few days and advised residents in vulnerable areas to remain alert for landslides, flash floods and rising river levels.
Mumbai And Western Coast: Mumbai continued to receive widespread rainfall as the monsoon remained vigorous over the Konkan coast. According to IMD observations, Santacruz recorded around 150 mm of rainfall, while several parts of the city witnessed waterlogging and slow-moving traffic. The weather office has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated extremely heavy showers, over Konkan & Goa, the Gujarat Region, and parts of Madhya Maharashtra on July 6 and 7.
The warning also covers Saurashtra & Kutch, where heavy rainfall is expected to continue over the next few days.
Chhattisgarh And Central India: The region is expected to remain one of the worst-affected regions this week. The IMD has issued an extremely heavy rainfall warning for isolated parts of Chhattisgarh, while Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall. Fairly widespread rainfall is also expected across West Madhya Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh until July 11 as the depression over Jharkhand moves northwestwards.
Eastern And Northeastern States: Rainfall activity is expected to remain vigorous across eastern and northeastern India. The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall over Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.
Heavy rainfall is likely over Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, while isolated very heavy rainfall has also been forecast over some districts. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are expected across several states during the next few days.
Southern Peninsula: The southwest monsoon is expected to remain active across southern India, with widespread rainfall forecast over Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Rayalaseema and Interior Karnataka during the week.
The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Kerala and Coastal Karnataka, while North and South Interior Karnataka are also likely to receive intense spells of rain on different days.
Heavy Rain Recorded Across Several States
During the past 24 hours, heavy to very heavy rainfall was recorded over Konkan and Goa, while heavy rain was also reported from Madhya Maharashtra and isolated parts of Chhattisgarh.
Significant rainfall was recorded in Mumbai (Santacruz), Pune, Bilaspur, Raipur, Jammu, Katra, Jaipur, Kolkata, Bhagalpur, Ranchi, Mangaluru and New Delhi (Palam), reflecting the widespread reach of the active monsoon system.
Rajasthan Remains Hottest Despite Active Monsoon
Even as monsoon activity intensified across most parts of the country, Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan remained the hottest place in India, recording a maximum temperature of 43.2°C.
The lowest minimum temperature over the plains was recorded at 18.5°C in Jeur, Maharashtra, according to IMD observations.
More Rain Likely Over The Next Week
The latest forecast indicates that rainfall activity will remain vigorous across most parts of the country until at least July 11, with the monsoon expected to strengthen further over northwest India.
Heavy rainfall is likely over Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Konkan & Goa, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal, the Northeast and parts of south India over the coming days.
With multiple weather systems active simultaneously, including a depression over eastern India, an active monsoon trough, an offshore trough along the west coast and a western disturbance over northwest India, the IMD has advised people living in flood-prone, hilly and low-lying areas to remain alert for heavy rain, flash floods, landslides and traffic disruptions.
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