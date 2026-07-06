ETV Bharat / bharat

Monsoon Mayhem: IMD Warns Of Floods, Heavy Showers Across India Till July 11 As Delhi Awaits Steady Rains

New Delhi: The southwest monsoon is back in full force across large parts of the country, triggering heavy rainfall, flash floods, landslides and transport disruptions from the western coast to the Himalayan region.

While Mumbai, Konkan, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, and several northern states are witnessing intense monsoon activity, the national capital, Delhi, continues to wait for the widespread showers residents were hoping for, despite the monsoon having officially reached the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall over large parts of north, central, eastern and western India over the next week, with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall expected in several states.

The weather office has also warned of flash floods, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds as multiple weather systems become active simultaneously.

Monsoon Active Again After Prolonged Pause

After an unusually weak June, the southwest monsoon has regained momentum. Rainfall during June remained around 40 per cent below normal, while the monsoon remained stalled for nearly six days after advancing into parts of Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat around June 24.

According to the IMD, conditions are now favourable for the monsoon to advance further into the remaining parts of Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat and adjoining areas over the next three days.

The northern limit of the southwest monsoon currently passes through Jamnagar, Udaipur, Ajmer, Jhunjhunu, Hisar and Bathinda, indicating that the monsoon is gradually covering the remaining parts of northwest India.

Weather experts say the earlier slowdown was caused by the monsoon trough shifting towards the Himalayan foothills, reducing rainfall across north India. With the trough becoming active again and additional weather systems developing, rainfall is expected to increase significantly in the coming days.

Flash Flood Warning For Several Districts

The IMD has also issued flash flood outlooks for multiple states where saturated soil and continued rainfall could trigger sudden flooding.

A moderate flash flood risk has been forecast for parts of Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune, Satara, Ahmednagar, Bhavnagar, Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Kheda, Valsad and Navsari during the next 24 hours.

A low to moderate flash flood risk has also been issued for districts in Chhattisgarh, including Jashpur, Surguja, Surajpur, Korea, Korba, Bilaspur and Mahasamund, as well as several districts in Odisha, including Balangir, Baleshwar, Bargarh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Nuapada, Sambalpur, Subarnapur and Sundargarh. The weather office warned that surface runoff and inundation are possible in low-lying areas due to saturated soil conditions.

Girls carrying umbrellas make their way along Cart Road during heavy rainfall in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, on Monday. (IANS)

Thunderstorms And Strong Winds

Apart from heavy rainfall, the IMD has warned of thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds across large parts of the country. Wind speeds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are likely over parts of Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and several northeastern states.

Thunder squalls with wind speeds of 50-60 kmph, gusting to 70 kmph, have been forecast over Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka, Telangana and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, while strong surface winds are expected along the west coast and parts of south India.

Delhi Gets Monsoon, But Widespread Rain Remains Elusive

People enjoy pleasant weather at Kartavya Path in New Delhi during the afternoon. (ANI)

Although the IMD has officially declared the southwest monsoon's arrival in Delhi, the city has yet to receive sustained rainfall.

On Sunday, only a few parts of the national capital received light showers, while several localities remained dry, leaving residents to contend with high humidity and uncomfortable weather. The IMD has forecast generally cloudy skies, moderate rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds in Delhi over the next few days. The capital woke up to a relatively pleasant Monday morning, with the minimum temperature settling at 27°C, 0.9 degrees below normal and 2.2 degrees below Sunday's reading.

Among the weather stations, Lodhi Road recorded the highest minimum temperature at 27.8°C, while the Ridge remained the coolest at 24°C, around 2.4 degrees below normal. Palam recorded 26°C, while Ayanagar reported 27.4°C.

Rainfall remained uneven across the city during the past 24 hours. Palam received the highest rainfall at 16.4 mm, followed by the Ridge (11.1 mm), Ayanagar (8.2 mm), Safdarjung (6.4 mm) and Lodhi Road (1.6 mm). The IMD has forecast a maximum temperature of around 32°C, accompanied by moderate rainfall in parts of the city.

Depression Over Jharkhand To Intensify Rainfall

A depression over south Jharkhand and adjoining north interior Odisha continues to fuel widespread rainfall across eastern and central India.