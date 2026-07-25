Monsoon Intensifies: Toll Mounts In Gujarat, Assam; Low Pressure Over Bay Of Bengal To Bring More Rain
Toll rose to 61 in Assam, with 14 people killed in the last 24 hours. About 31 lives were lost in Gujarat, reports Ankita Kumari.
Published : July 25, 2026 at 1:42 PM IST
New Delhi: The monsoon intensified on Saturday, with heavy rainfall, floods, and thunderstorms affecting several states. While Gujarat and Assam continued to battle severe floods with mounting death tolls, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued fresh rain alerts for north, east, and central India.
A low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify over the next two days, bringing heavier rainfall in eastern India.
Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) remained on high alert, carrying out rescue and relief operations in flood-hit regions.
Assam: Toll Climbs to 61, Several Villages Inundated
Assam continues to be the worst-hit state, with the flood-related death toll rising to 61 and 14 people losing their lives in the last 24 hours alone. As per official updates, 856 villages across 12 districts remain submerged, affecting thousands of residents.
NDRF, SDRF and state authorities are conducting rescue and relief operations, while relief camps continue to shelter displaced families. Authorities have warned that more rainfall upstream could worsen the flood situation in the coming days.
Gujarat: 31 Killed, Rail Services Disrupted
Heavy rainfall continued to batter Gujarat, claiming at least 31 lives in one of the state's worst flood spells this season. Southern districts such as Valsad and Navsari witnessed severe flooding, while Army and NDRF teams joined rescue efforts in inundated areas.
In Saurashtra, two additional rain-related deaths were reported from Amreli. The downpour also disrupted railway operations, as 61 Mumbai-bound trains were cancelled for the second consecutive day, while several others were delayed due to waterlogging and damaged tracks. Floodwaters entered residential areas in Patan, forcing people to shift to safer locations.
East India: Low-Pressure Over Bay of Bengal
The IMD has forecast the formation of a low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal-Odisha coast, associated with an active cyclonic circulation.
Meteorologists expect the system to intensify over the next two days, likely triggering widespread rainfall across Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and adjoining regions. The developing weather system is also expected to strengthen monsoon activity over eastern and central India.
Delhi-NCR: Light Rain, More Showers Expected Next Week
Delhi woke up to light rain during the early hours on Saturday, bringing brief relief from humid conditions. The minimum temperature rose slightly despite overnight showers.
The IMD bulletin has forecast light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms across Delhi-NCR on Monday. Rainfall activity is expected to increase over the next two to four days, with isolated heavy rainfall likely from July 27 onwards. Cloudy skies, high humidity and near-normal temperatures are expected to persist, it added.
Uttar Pradesh: Rain Alert in 28 Districts
The IMD has issued a rain alert for 28 districts, including Noida, Ghaziabad and Lucknow. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are expected in several parts of the state. Officials have advised residents to remain cautious during periods of intense rainfall and avoid low-lying and waterlogged areas.
Jammu & Kashmir: Amarnath Yatra Resumes
After remaining suspended for six days due to adverse weather conditions, the annual Amarnath Yatra resumed from Jammu on Saturday. A fresh batch of over 6,000 pilgrims departed from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp for the Baltal route after authorities reviewed weather conditions and restored movement.
Security personnel and disaster response teams remain deployed along the pilgrimage route as weather continues to be monitored closely.
NDRF on High Alert Across Flood-Hit States
The NDRF has intensified rescue and relief operations across flood-affected states, particularly in Assam and Gujarat. Teams equipped with boats and specialised rescue equipment have been deployed to evacuate stranded residents, distribute relief materials and assist local administrations.
The force remains on standby in other vulnerable states as the Bay of Bengal weather system is expected to strengthen and trigger fresh spells of heavy rainfall.
IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall
The IMD has warned that the newly formed low-pressure area is likely to strengthen monsoon activity over eastern and central India over the next 48 hours. Heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and adjoining regions, while rain activity is also likely to increase over north India, including Delhi-NCR.
With floodwaters battering Assam and Gujarat and fresh weather systems developing over the Bay of Bengal, disaster management agencies remain on alert as the monsoon enters another active phase.
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