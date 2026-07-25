ETV Bharat / bharat

Monsoon Intensifies: Toll Mounts In Gujarat, Assam; Low Pressure Over Bay Of Bengal To Bring More Rain

New Delhi: The monsoon intensified on Saturday, with heavy rainfall, floods, and thunderstorms affecting several states. While Gujarat and Assam continued to battle severe floods with mounting death tolls, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued fresh rain alerts for north, east, and central India.

A low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify over the next two days, bringing heavier rainfall in eastern India.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) remained on high alert, carrying out rescue and relief operations in flood-hit regions.

Assam: Toll Climbs to 61, Several Villages Inundated

Assam continues to be the worst-hit state, with the flood-related death toll rising to 61 and 14 people losing their lives in the last 24 hours alone. As per official updates, 856 villages across 12 districts remain submerged, affecting thousands of residents.

NDRF, SDRF and state authorities are conducting rescue and relief operations, while relief camps continue to shelter displaced families. Authorities have warned that more rainfall upstream could worsen the flood situation in the coming days.

Gujarat: 31 Killed, Rail Services Disrupted

Heavy rainfall continued to batter Gujarat, claiming at least 31 lives in one of the state's worst flood spells this season. Southern districts such as Valsad and Navsari witnessed severe flooding, while Army and NDRF teams joined rescue efforts in inundated areas.

In Saurashtra, two additional rain-related deaths were reported from Amreli. The downpour also disrupted railway operations, as 61 Mumbai-bound trains were cancelled for the second consecutive day, while several others were delayed due to waterlogging and damaged tracks. Floodwaters entered residential areas in Patan, forcing people to shift to safer locations.

East India: Low-Pressure Over Bay of Bengal

The IMD has forecast the formation of a low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal-Odisha coast, associated with an active cyclonic circulation.

Meteorologists expect the system to intensify over the next two days, likely triggering widespread rainfall across Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and adjoining regions. The developing weather system is also expected to strengthen monsoon activity over eastern and central India.

Delhi-NCR: Light Rain, More Showers Expected Next Week