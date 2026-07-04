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Monsoon Intensifies Across India; IMD Issues Red Alert For Mumbai, Heavy Rain Warning For Several States

A man exercises at an open-air gym during heavy rainfall, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, on Saturday. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The southwest monsoon has intensified across large parts of the country, bringing widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy to extremely heavy rain in several states over the next few days.

A red alert has been issued for Mumbai, Palghar, Thane and Raigad, where extremely heavy rainfall is expected, while rough sea conditions along parts of the west coast have prompted the Met office to advise fishermen against venturing out.

Dark clouds hover over the city skyline in Mumbai, Maharashtra, on Saturday. (PTI)

A well-marked low-pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal, the seasonal monsoon trough, an offshore trough along the west coast and a western disturbance over northwest India are expected to keep the monsoon active across most parts of the country during the coming days.

The IMD has also warned of isolated extremely heavy rainfall over parts of west and central India, with the possibility of flash floods, urban flooding, landslides and waterlogging in vulnerable areas.

Environmentalist Rajesh Paul said extremely heavy rainfall within a short period can overwhelm natural drainage systems and urban infrastructure.

"Coastal cities in Konkan and Goa, low-lying areas of Gujarat and the ghat regions of Madhya Maharashtra are particularly vulnerable to flash floods, urban flooding, landslides and sudden rises in rivers and streams. Even localised downpours can inundate roads, disrupt transport and pose risks to life and property. People should avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from waterlogged areas and closely follow advisories issued by local authorities," he said.

According to the IMD, the active weather is being driven by a well-marked low-pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal, the seasonal monsoon trough, an offshore trough along the west coast and a western disturbance over northwest India.

These systems are likely to sustain widespread rainfall across most of the country over the next several days, with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds accompanying the rain in many regions.

Delhi, North India To See Active Spell From July 5

Although the southwest monsoon has officially covered Delhi, widespread rainfall is yet to begin across the National Capital Region. Rain activity is expected to increase from July 5, with typical monsoon showers likely between July 6 and July 8, bringing relief from humid conditions.

Delhi is likely to record a maximum of around 35°C and a minimum of 28°C on Saturday, though high humidity may make it feel close to 39°C.

Across northwest India, the IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan during the coming days.

Heavy rainfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-60 kmph at isolated places. Eastern Rajasthan is also expected to receive heavy rainfall through July 9, while western Rajasthan may witness thunderstorms and intense showers.

People enjoy the weather with light rain showers at Tamia, in Chhindwara. (ANI)

Monsoon Alert Across India

Central India: The region is expected to remain under the grip of an active monsoon spell over the next week, with Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Vidarbha likely to receive widespread rainfall. The IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall over West Madhya Pradesh on July 4, while thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are also expected across the region.

The heavy rainfall may lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas, disruption of road traffic and a rise in river and stream levels, prompting authorities to advise residents to remain alert.