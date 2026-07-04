Monsoon Intensifies Across India; IMD Issues Red Alert For Mumbai, Heavy Rain Warning For Several States
Heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds are likely across most regions; IMD warns of flash floods and rough sea conditions | Ankita Kumari reports.
Published : July 4, 2026 at 1:31 PM IST|
Updated : July 4, 2026 at 1:52 PM IST
New Delhi: The southwest monsoon has intensified across large parts of the country, bringing widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy to extremely heavy rain in several states over the next few days.
A red alert has been issued for Mumbai, Palghar, Thane and Raigad, where extremely heavy rainfall is expected, while rough sea conditions along parts of the west coast have prompted the Met office to advise fishermen against venturing out.
A well-marked low-pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal, the seasonal monsoon trough, an offshore trough along the west coast and a western disturbance over northwest India are expected to keep the monsoon active across most parts of the country during the coming days.
The IMD has also warned of isolated extremely heavy rainfall over parts of west and central India, with the possibility of flash floods, urban flooding, landslides and waterlogging in vulnerable areas.
Environmentalist Rajesh Paul said extremely heavy rainfall within a short period can overwhelm natural drainage systems and urban infrastructure.
"Coastal cities in Konkan and Goa, low-lying areas of Gujarat and the ghat regions of Madhya Maharashtra are particularly vulnerable to flash floods, urban flooding, landslides and sudden rises in rivers and streams. Even localised downpours can inundate roads, disrupt transport and pose risks to life and property. People should avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from waterlogged areas and closely follow advisories issued by local authorities," he said.
According to the IMD, the active weather is being driven by a well-marked low-pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal, the seasonal monsoon trough, an offshore trough along the west coast and a western disturbance over northwest India.
These systems are likely to sustain widespread rainfall across most of the country over the next several days, with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds accompanying the rain in many regions.
Delhi, North India To See Active Spell From July 5
Although the southwest monsoon has officially covered Delhi, widespread rainfall is yet to begin across the National Capital Region. Rain activity is expected to increase from July 5, with typical monsoon showers likely between July 6 and July 8, bringing relief from humid conditions.
Delhi is likely to record a maximum of around 35°C and a minimum of 28°C on Saturday, though high humidity may make it feel close to 39°C.
Across northwest India, the IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan during the coming days.
Heavy rainfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-60 kmph at isolated places. Eastern Rajasthan is also expected to receive heavy rainfall through July 9, while western Rajasthan may witness thunderstorms and intense showers.
Monsoon Alert Across India
Central India: The region is expected to remain under the grip of an active monsoon spell over the next week, with Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Vidarbha likely to receive widespread rainfall. The IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall over West Madhya Pradesh on July 4, while thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are also expected across the region.
The heavy rainfall may lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas, disruption of road traffic and a rise in river and stream levels, prompting authorities to advise residents to remain alert.
East India: Rainfall activity is also set to intensify over eastern India. The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall over Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim over the next few days.
Odisha is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated extremely heavy showers, on Saturday, while Jharkhand and Bihar are expected to witness heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph.
The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for Puri, where a well-marked low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha-West Bengal coast is expected to trigger heavy rainfall. Despite the wet weather, devotees continued to visit the Shree Jagannath Temple as intermittent showers lashed the pilgrim town.
Northeast India: Monsoon conditions are expected to remain favourable across the Northeast, with Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura likely to receive widespread rainfall over the coming days.
According to the IMD, Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh are expected to witness heavy rainfall at isolated places, while thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds may occur across several northeastern states. The department has advised people living in landslide-prone and low-lying areas to remain cautious.
West Coast: The west coast is expected to remain under the grip of vigorous monsoon conditions, with the IMD warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall and isolated extremely heavy showers over Konkan & Goa, Gujarat Region, Madhya Maharashtra and Saurashtra & Kutch during the next few days. Strong thunderstorms and gusty winds are also likely across several districts.
Several parts of Mumbai recorded more than 100 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, while suburban train services continued to operate with reported delays. Authorities have also cautioned residents about high tides, waterlogging, and possible traffic disruptions in low-lying areas.
South India: The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall over Kerala, Coastal Karnataka and Lakshadweep, while Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Telangana are expected to receive light to moderate showers over the coming days. Heavy rainfall is likely over Kerala, Coastal Karnataka and parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh, with strong surface winds expected over Lakshadweep and adjoining coastal areas.
In Tamil Nadu, a low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal is expected to enhance rainfall activity across the state. The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in Coimbatore, the Nilgiris and Kanyakumari, while moderate rain is likely over north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. The remaining districts are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall, providing temporary relief from the recent hot, humid weather.
Farmers Advised To Remain Vigilant
Rajesh Paul said the ongoing spell of heavy rain could also affect the ongoing kharif season, particularly newly sown crops.
"Heavy rainfall and prolonged waterlogging can severely affect newly sown pulses, oilseeds, cotton, maize and vegetables, as their root systems are particularly sensitive to oxygen deficiency. Even paddy fields can suffer if water remains stagnant for too long. Farmers should ensure quick drainage wherever possible and closely monitor crops after the rain subsides to minimise losses," he said.
Meanwhile, the Chhattisgarh government has advised farmers to adopt short and medium-duration crop varieties, promote Direct Seeded Rice (DSR), conserve water and diversify towards pulses and oilseeds in low-rainfall areas. Farmers have also been urged to use weather advisories and IMD mobile applications to plan agricultural operations in view of possible rainfall variability during the kharif season.
IMD Advisory
The IMD has advised people living in low-lying and flood-prone areas to remain alert, as heavy rainfall may trigger flash floods, urban flooding, landslides, and rapid rises in river and stream levels in several parts of the country.
Fishermen have also been advised not to venture into the Arabian Sea along parts of the west coast, where squally weather and rough sea conditions are expected over the next few days.
Authorities have urged people to avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall, stay away from waterlogged roads and overflowing drains, and follow weather advisories issued by the IMD and local administrations. Residents in hilly regions have also been advised to remain cautious due to the possibility of landslides and falling rocks.
With multiple weather systems remaining active, the IMD expects the southwest monsoon to remain vigorous over large parts of the country through the coming week, bringing widespread rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds across several regions.
The weather department has advised people to monitor the latest forecasts and warnings as the situation evolves.
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