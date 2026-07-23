ETV Bharat / bharat

Monsoon Intensifies Across India: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert As Multiple States Report Floods, Landslides And Urban Flooding

New Delhi: After a sluggish start to July, the southwest monsoon has become active across large parts of the country, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall warnings for several states.

Fresh spells of intense rain are expected to continue over northwest, west, central, east and northeast India over the next few days, increasing the risk of flash floods, landslides, waterlogging and disruption to transport services.

The latest IMD forecast places Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and several northeastern states under heavy rainfall alert. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are also expected in many of these regions.

Gujarat among the worst-hit

A commuter rides a two-wheeler amid heavy rainfall in Jalandhar district of Punjab (IANS)

Gujarat has emerged as one of the worst-affected states, with Valsad recording nearly 36 inches (around 900 mm) of rainfall in the last 24 hours, triggering widespread flooding. Schools have been closed in the district, over 200 people have been rescued, and state authorities have stepped up relief operations. The IMD has issued red alerts for several districts, warning of more extremely heavy rainfall.

Heavy rain threat shifts to north India

The IMD has warned of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over East Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand from July 23 to July 26, with heavy rainfall also likely over Punjab on July 23, followed by Haryana and Delhi later this week. Jammu & Kashmir is also expected to witness intense rainfall during the ongoing spell.

Mountain states remain particularly vulnerable because saturated soils significantly increase the chances of landslides, flash floods and road blockages.