Monsoon Intensifies Across India: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert As Multiple States Report Floods, Landslides And Urban Flooding
Gujarat has emerged as one of the worst-affected states, with Valsad recording nearly 36 inches (around 900 mm) of rainfall in the last 24 hours.
Published : July 23, 2026 at 3:39 PM IST
New Delhi: After a sluggish start to July, the southwest monsoon has become active across large parts of the country, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall warnings for several states.
Fresh spells of intense rain are expected to continue over northwest, west, central, east and northeast India over the next few days, increasing the risk of flash floods, landslides, waterlogging and disruption to transport services.
The latest IMD forecast places Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and several northeastern states under heavy rainfall alert. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are also expected in many of these regions.
Gujarat among the worst-hit
Gujarat has emerged as one of the worst-affected states, with Valsad recording nearly 36 inches (around 900 mm) of rainfall in the last 24 hours, triggering widespread flooding. Schools have been closed in the district, over 200 people have been rescued, and state authorities have stepped up relief operations. The IMD has issued red alerts for several districts, warning of more extremely heavy rainfall.
Heavy rain threat shifts to north India
The IMD has warned of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over East Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand from July 23 to July 26, with heavy rainfall also likely over Punjab on July 23, followed by Haryana and Delhi later this week. Jammu & Kashmir is also expected to witness intense rainfall during the ongoing spell.
Mountain states remain particularly vulnerable because saturated soils significantly increase the chances of landslides, flash floods and road blockages.
Northeast remains under prolonged rain spell
The weather office has forecast heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura through much of the coming week. Some areas may also receive very heavy rainfall, keeping flood-prone districts on alert.
Delhi-NCR gets relief but heavy showers continue elsewhere
While Delhi-NCR has received intermittent showers that have brought temperatures down, the capital is expected to continue witnessing cloudy skies with light to moderate rain over the coming days. Nearby Gurugram remains under a heavy rainfall alert after rain-triggered traffic snarls on Wednesday.
Death toll continues to rise
The fresh spell comes only days after widespread flooding and landslides across northern and northeastern India claimed at least 25 lives, according to officials. Rescue teams continue to remain deployed in vulnerable districts as authorities fear additional casualties if rainfall intensifies further.
NDRF and state agencies on alert
With multiple states facing flood risks, disaster response agencies have intensified preparedness measures. State governments have deployed rescue teams, evacuated vulnerable residents in flood-prone areas, closed schools where necessary and advised people to avoid rivers, low-lying areas and landslide-prone stretches. Local administrations are monitoring reservoir levels and maintaining round-the-clock emergency response systems as the active monsoon phase continues.
IMD advises caution
According to the IMD, the current weather pattern is being driven by an active monsoon trough and favourable synoptic systems, which are expected to sustain widespread rainfall over many parts of the country over the next several days. The department has advised residents in affected areas to monitor official weather updates, avoid unnecessary travel during intense rainfall, and remain alert for flash floods, lightning and landslides.
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