ETV Bharat / bharat

Monsoon Intensifies Across India, Heavy Rainfall Could Cause Floods In Places Across North India

The monsoon has become active across several parts of the country. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in several states. Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh are among areas that are expected to receive heavy rain.

Delhi-NCR

In Delhi-NCR, the weather is cloudy and rainfall is likely to happen. Delhi is likely to remain cloudy with spells of rain and thunderstorms, with showers bringing some relief from heat and humidity to residents.

In the last 24 hours, Delhi has received light to very light rainfall at several places, while some areas recorded moderate showers with thunder and lightning. The rains brought down the minimum temperatures by around 1-2°C and maximum temperatures by around 3-5°C.

IMD has said the weather is expected to remain relatively moderate, although residents may experience sudden showers and lightning during periods of heightened rainfall activity.

While Noida may receive light to moderate rain, with a second spell possible at the end of day, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad are also likely to see cloudy skies with intermittent rain and thunderstorms.

Uttarakhand: Heavy Rain Continues

Heavy monsoon rain continues in Uttarakhand, with Haldwani recording 166 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, the highest in the past decade. Water levels in the Kosi, Ramganga and Gaula rivers are being closely watched. IMD has advised people to stay away from riverbanks.

J&K, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh To Receive Heavy Rain

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, while Himachal Pradesh is likely to see heavy rainfall throughout the week. People in vulnerable areas have been advised to remain cautious during heavy rains.

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