Monsoon Intensifies Across India, Heavy Rainfall Could Cause Floods In Places Across North India
J&K, Ladakh, Himachal, and parts of UP, MP and Bihar face the possibility of very heavy rains and even flash floods, reports Ankita Kumari.
Published : September 3, 2026 at 1:03 PM IST
The monsoon has become active across several parts of the country. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in several states. Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh are among areas that are expected to receive heavy rain.
Delhi-NCR
In Delhi-NCR, the weather is cloudy and rainfall is likely to happen. Delhi is likely to remain cloudy with spells of rain and thunderstorms, with showers bringing some relief from heat and humidity to residents.
In the last 24 hours, Delhi has received light to very light rainfall at several places, while some areas recorded moderate showers with thunder and lightning. The rains brought down the minimum temperatures by around 1-2°C and maximum temperatures by around 3-5°C.
IMD has said the weather is expected to remain relatively moderate, although residents may experience sudden showers and lightning during periods of heightened rainfall activity.
While Noida may receive light to moderate rain, with a second spell possible at the end of day, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad are also likely to see cloudy skies with intermittent rain and thunderstorms.
Uttarakhand: Heavy Rain Continues
Heavy monsoon rain continues in Uttarakhand, with Haldwani recording 166 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, the highest in the past decade. Water levels in the Kosi, Ramganga and Gaula rivers are being closely watched. IMD has advised people to stay away from riverbanks.
J&K, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh To Receive Heavy Rain
The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, while Himachal Pradesh is likely to see heavy rainfall throughout the week. People in vulnerable areas have been advised to remain cautious during heavy rains.
Bihar: Six Districts Under Orange Alert
Bihar is likely to see intense weather activity, with an orange alert issued for Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj, Purnia, Katihar and Madhepura districts. These areas may receive heavy rain along with thunderstorms and strong winds.
A yellow alert has been issued for several other districts, including West Champaran, Siwan, Buxar, Rohtas, Bhagalpur and Jamui. Patna, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Vaishali, Samastipur and Nalanda are under green alert.
UP: Flash Flood Risk In Several Districts
The IMD has warned of low to moderate flash flood risk in several districts of Uttar Pradesh over the next 24 hours. In East UP, the risk covers Fatehpur, Jaunpur, Kaushambi, Banda, Chitrakoot, Mirzapur, Prayagraj, Sonbhadra and Varanasi. Mahoba, Jhansi and Lalitpur in West UP are also at risk of heavy rain. The IMD has forecast that waterlogging and flooding may occur in low-lying areas and places where the soil is already saturated.
MP: Several Districts Under Flash Flood Risk
Several districts of Madhya Pradesh are also under flash flood risk. These include Maihar, Mauganj, Panna, Rewa, Satna, Shahdol, Sidhi, Singrauli, Tikamgarh, Umaria, Sagar, Narsinghpur, Damoh and Chhindwara. Narmadapuram, Raisen and Sehore are also covered by the warning. The IMD has cautioned that heavy rain could lead to surface runoff and flooding in low-lying areas.
Rajasthan: Rain Likely After Dry Spell
After a period of dry weather, parts of Rajasthan are expected to receive rain over the week. Light to moderate rain is likely in Bharatpur, Jaipur and Kota divisions and parts of the Shekhawati region today. IMD has forecast that parts of Kota division and nearby areas may receive moderate to heavy rain, with isolated heavy showers possible.
South India: Thunderstorms And Gusty Winds
The IMD has forecast thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds over parts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and interior Karnataka today. Winds may reach 40-50 kmph in Andhra Pradesh. Squally weather with strong winds is also likely along parts of the Tamil Nadu coast and nearby sea areas.