ETV Bharat / bharat

Monsoon Fury In Bengal: Heavy Rains Collapse Vital Bridge, Landslide Disrupts Siliguri–Kurseong Road

Mirik/Siliguri: Heavy rains caused major disruption in the Darjeeling district of West Bengal, damaging a temporary bridge over the overwhelmed Balason River on Friday. The relentless downpour also affected the vehicular traffic on Siliguri–Kurseong–Mirik routes.

Officials said the temporary hume-pipe bridge near Dudhia in the Darjeeling district was washed away early today after a sudden rise of the water level in the river due to the incessant rains.

“The structure was built as a makeshift arrangement after the collapse of the Dudhia iron bridge in October 2025, but the swollen river damaged it as well and exposed the fragile nature of the temporary arrangement. The damage disrupted traffic on the Mirik–Siliguri road also, leaving commuters dependent on alternative routes via Pankhabari and Kurseong,” said an official.

Work on a permanent bridge over the Balason River is in progress as the government has sanctioned more than Rs 51 crore for the construction, he said.

The rains also triggered a massive landslide at Mahanadi, which blocked the national highway and cut off direct road connectivity between Siliguri and Kurseong. Vehicles heading towards Kurseong and Darjeeling from Siliguri were stranded, causing inconvenience to daily commuters, tourists and local residents.