Monsoon Fury In Bengal: Heavy Rains Collapse Vital Bridge, Landslide Disrupts Siliguri–Kurseong Road
Heavy rain in Darjeeling district of West Bengal washed away a temporary bridge over the Balason River, disrupting traffic and triggering landslides.
Published : June 19, 2026 at 4:05 PM IST
Mirik/Siliguri: Heavy rains caused major disruption in the Darjeeling district of West Bengal, damaging a temporary bridge over the overwhelmed Balason River on Friday. The relentless downpour also affected the vehicular traffic on Siliguri–Kurseong–Mirik routes.
Officials said the temporary hume-pipe bridge near Dudhia in the Darjeeling district was washed away early today after a sudden rise of the water level in the river due to the incessant rains.
“The structure was built as a makeshift arrangement after the collapse of the Dudhia iron bridge in October 2025, but the swollen river damaged it as well and exposed the fragile nature of the temporary arrangement. The damage disrupted traffic on the Mirik–Siliguri road also, leaving commuters dependent on alternative routes via Pankhabari and Kurseong,” said an official.
STORY | Temporary bridge over Balason river collapses in Bengal's Darjeeling— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 19, 2026
Heavy rain caused damage to a temporary bridge over the swollen Balason river in West Bengal's Darjeeling district on Friday, disrupting vehicular movement between Siliguri and the Mirik subdivision,… pic.twitter.com/RuDVyAb3wl
Work on a permanent bridge over the Balason River is in progress as the government has sanctioned more than Rs 51 crore for the construction, he said.
The rains also triggered a massive landslide at Mahanadi, which blocked the national highway and cut off direct road connectivity between Siliguri and Kurseong. Vehicles heading towards Kurseong and Darjeeling from Siliguri were stranded, causing inconvenience to daily commuters, tourists and local residents.
Several stretches of National Highway 110 (NH110) have also suffered damage due to erosion and landslides, with the continuous rainfall making restoration work challenging.
A joint team from the district administration, the public works department, and disaster management authorities has been deployed to assess the situation and begin repair work. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local disaster management teams are also monitoring the affected areas.
“The restoration of normal traffic movement will take time, as weather forecasts are not feasible. The possibility of more heavy rainfall in the Hills over the coming days,” said another official.
Authorities have advised motorists and tourists to exercise caution while travelling along mountain roads and avoid affected stretches until the situation improves.
Residents, meanwhile, have renewed their demand for a permanent solution, including the construction of a Bailey bridge or a more durable alternative at Dudhia.
Darjeeling MP Raju Bista also visited the site and blamed the previous state government for delays in constructing a permanent bridge, alleging poor planning and execution of temporary arrangements.
“A Bailey bridge with assistance from the Border Roads Organisation or the Army could have served as a more stable interim solution,” he said.
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