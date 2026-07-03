ETV Bharat / bharat

Monsoon Floods And Landslides Disrupt Normal Life In Himachal; National Highway Blocked In Kinnaur

Kinnaur: People stand near vehicles stranded after a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall blocked the Choling-Karcham stretch of National Highway-5, in Kinnaur district, Himachal Pradesh, Friday, July 3, 2026. (PTI)

Torrential rains wreaked havoc in the Kinnaur district after a flash flood struck Choling around 4:00 AM on Friday. The flood blocked the national highway near the Choling School, with debris covering approximately 30 metres of the roadway.

Heavy rains and cloudbursts triggered flash floods in Choling, a tribal area of Kinnaur, causing widespread panic. The downpour also washed massive debris into Meeru Nallah, completely blocking National Highway-5 and trapping vehicles in floodwaters.

Kinnaur: The onset of the monsoon in Himachal Pradesh has severely disrupted daily life across multiple districts, causing heavy rains, landslides, and road closures.

Residents expressed concern about debris buildup between Choling and Karchham near an unsafe school building. Two small vehicles in the flood, but officials confirmed that there was no loss of life.

The closure of the National Highway linking Kaza, Kinnaur, and Shimla has caused long vehicle queues on both sides. Authorities estimate it may take around five hours to clear the road, with police and rescue teams already at the site. Flooding has also been reported in Ribba village, Kinnaur district.

Confirming the situation, Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner Dr Amit Kumar Sharma stated that heavy machines have been deployed to clear the road near Choling and retrieve the stranded vehicles. “Our teams are on-site, and efforts are underway to restore the blocked National Highway as quickly as possible,” he said.

The district administration also appealed to all locals, panchayat representatives, and tourists to avoid venturing near rivers, streams, and high-risk areas.

“People have been urged to refrain from unnecessary travel and trekking. Extra caution is advised in hilly and landslide-prone areas to prevent any untoward incidents. In the event of any disaster, please inform the disaster management team or the Kinnaur district administration,” reads the advisory.