Monsoon Exit From Northwest India Gains Ground, Depression Over Andaman Sea To Intensify
A developing depression near Myanmar is expected to intensify, while multiple weather systems continue to influence rainfall across different regions | Ankita Kumari reports.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 1:36 PM IST
New Delhi: The southwest monsoon is gradually withdrawing from northwest India, with northwesterly winds expected to return over Punjab, Haryana and Delhi around September 28-29.
As dry winds replace moist air, humidity is likely to fall and rainfall activity is expected to decrease across the region.
However, weather conditions remain active in several other parts of the country, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds on September 28 and 29.
Depression Over Andaman Sea, Rain Warning In Uttarakhand And Northeast
A well-marked low-pressure area over the north Andaman Sea and adjoining Myanmar coast moved north-northwestwards and intensified into a depression. At 5.30 am IST on September 28, it was centred around 100 km south of Mawlamyine, 200 km southeast of Yangon, 480 km east-northeast of Coco Island (all in Myanmar), and 590 km east-northeast of Mayabandar in Middle Andaman.
The system is very likely to intensify into a deep depression within the next 12 hours, and continue moving north-northwestwards along and off the Myanmar coast towards the northeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh coast over the next three days.
Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Uttarakhand has experienced heavy rain in recent days, leaving slopes vulnerable to landslides. Travellers planning trips to the hills have been advised to wait at least two days and follow local administration and IMD alerts before setting out.
The weather system is also expected to remain active in the Northeast. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are very likely at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. Heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places over these states on September 29.
An upper-air cyclonic circulation over northeast Assam and its neighbourhood persists at around 3.1 km above mean sea level. At the same time, the north-south trough from Bihar to the west-central Bay of Bengal, across Jharkhand and Odisha, also continues at 3.1 km above mean sea level.
The low-pressure area over northern parts of central Uttar Pradesh has become less marked. However, its associated upper-air cyclonic circulation remains over east Uttar Pradesh at a height between 1.5 and 3.1 km above mean sea level. A western disturbance is present as a cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan and adjoining Jammu, at a height of 5.8-7.6 km above mean sea level.
South India To Remain Wet, Storms Expected In Several States
Rainfall activity is expected to continue across parts of South India, despite the weakening monsoon over the north. Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over South interior Karnataka on September 28-29, while Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may receive heavy rain on September 29.
Kerala and Mahe may witness thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds. Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Odisha and Telangana may experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph.
Thunderstorms with lightning are also likely at isolated places over Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, while strong surface winds are expected at isolated places over Andhra Pradesh.
In the west, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are likely at isolated places over Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh. Rajasthan may receive scattered showers, while Gujarat is expected to remain largely dry.
Rainfall activity is expected to reduce across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Odisha. Bihar and Odisha may nevertheless see isolated thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph on September 28.
Strong Winds Forecast Over Seas
The IMD has issued warnings for strong and squally winds over parts of the surrounding seas. Winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, are likely over the north Andaman Sea and along and off the south Myanmar coast.
Thundersqualls with winds of 50-60 kmph are very likely at isolated places over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
Over the Arabian Sea, winds of 45-55 kmph, gusting to 65 kmph, are likely along and off the Somalia coast and adjoining parts of the southwest Arabian Sea.
On September 29, squally winds of 35-45 kmph, gusting to 55 kmph, are expected along and off the north Myanmar coast and adjoining parts of the east-central and northeast Bay of Bengal.
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