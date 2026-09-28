ETV Bharat / bharat

Monsoon Exit From Northwest India Gains Ground, Depression Over Andaman Sea To Intensify

People carry their belongings to safer places along the banks of the Ganga River as the water level rises following heavy rain, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The southwest monsoon is gradually withdrawing from northwest India, with northwesterly winds expected to return over Punjab, Haryana and Delhi around September 28-29.

As dry winds replace moist air, humidity is likely to fall and rainfall activity is expected to decrease across the region.

However, weather conditions remain active in several other parts of the country, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds on September 28 and 29.

Depression Over Andaman Sea, Rain Warning In Uttarakhand And Northeast

A well-marked low-pressure area over the north Andaman Sea and adjoining Myanmar coast moved north-northwestwards and intensified into a depression. At 5.30 am IST on September 28, it was centred around 100 km south of Mawlamyine, 200 km southeast of Yangon, 480 km east-northeast of Coco Island (all in Myanmar), and 590 km east-northeast of Mayabandar in Middle Andaman.

The system is very likely to intensify into a deep depression within the next 12 hours, and continue moving north-northwestwards along and off the Myanmar coast towards the northeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh coast over the next three days.

Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Uttarakhand has experienced heavy rain in recent days, leaving slopes vulnerable to landslides. Travellers planning trips to the hills have been advised to wait at least two days and follow local administration and IMD alerts before setting out.

The weather system is also expected to remain active in the Northeast. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are very likely at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. Heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places over these states on September 29.

An upper-air cyclonic circulation over northeast Assam and its neighbourhood persists at around 3.1 km above mean sea level. At the same time, the north-south trough from Bihar to the west-central Bay of Bengal, across Jharkhand and Odisha, also continues at 3.1 km above mean sea level.

The low-pressure area over northern parts of central Uttar Pradesh has become less marked. However, its associated upper-air cyclonic circulation remains over east Uttar Pradesh at a height between 1.5 and 3.1 km above mean sea level. A western disturbance is present as a cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan and adjoining Jammu, at a height of 5.8-7.6 km above mean sea level.

South India To Remain Wet, Storms Expected In Several States