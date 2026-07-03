ETV Bharat / bharat

Monsoon Covers Almost Entire India; IMD Warns Of Extremely Heavy Rain Across States

New Delhi: The southwest monsoon has covered almost the entire country, with only parts of western Rajasthan yet to receive seasonal rainfall.

As a fresh low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal and multiple weather systems strengthen monsoon activity, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread to extremely heavy rainfall across several states over the next week, while warning of flooding, landslides, thunderstorms and rough sea conditions in vulnerable regions.

Low-hanging clouds envelop the surrounding hills after overnight rainfall as the weather clears in Shimla on Friday. (IANS)

The IMD said conditions remain favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance further into the remaining parts of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab and the North Arabian Sea over the next two to three days.

The weather office has attributed the active spell to a well-marked low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal, an active monsoon trough, multiple cyclonic circulations and a persistent offshore trough along the west coast, all of which are expected to keep rainfall activity vigorous across the country.

Monsoon To Advance Further, Nears Complete Coverage

The water level of the Alaknanda River has risen significantly in Rudraprayag due to continuous rainfall. (ANI)

The IMD said atmospheric conditions remain favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance into the remaining parts of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana and Punjab over the next two to three days, completing its coverage of almost the entire country.

Meteorologists said the active spell will benefit kharif sowing by improving soil moisture. However, persistent heavy rainfall in some regions could also increase the risk of flooding, landslides and crop damage.

According to the IMD, the northern limit of the southwest monsoon currently passes through Porbandar, Vallabh Vidyanagar, Neemuch, Tonk, Bhiwani and Bathinda, leaving only a small portion of western Rajasthan outside the monsoon's reach. With atmospheric conditions becoming increasingly favourable, the remaining areas are expected to receive the monsoon within the next few days.

The weather department has also warned that several states could witness heavy to extremely heavy rainfall during this period. Areas that have already received substantial rainfall may face localised flooding, waterlogging and landslides, particularly in hilly regions such as Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and parts of the Western Ghats. Residents have been advised to remain alert and follow local weather advisories.

Why Is It Still Hot And Humid Despite Rains?

Locals take a refreshing dip in the Basistha River on a hot summer day in Guwahati. (ANI)

Although the southwest monsoon has reached most parts of India, several regions continue to experience hot and humid conditions. According to environmentalist Hishmi Husain, rainfall alone does not always lower temperatures, because humidity plays a much bigger role in how hot the weather feels.

The southwest monsoon carries moisture from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. After brief spells of rain, sunshine often returns quickly, heating the wet ground and increasing evaporation. At the same time, cloudy nights trap heat near the surface, preventing temperatures from dropping significantly and making conditions feel sticky and uncomfortable.

Experts explain that while moisture is present across much of the country, rainfall occurs only when this moisture-laden air is forced to rise by weather systems such as low-pressure areas, cyclonic circulations, the monsoon trough, western disturbances or intense surface heating. As rising air cools, water vapour condenses into clouds, producing rain.

However, when these weather systems are weak or absent, the moist air remains trapped near the surface rather than rising. As a result, many places continue to experience sultry, humid weather despite the onset of the monsoon.