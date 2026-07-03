Monsoon Covers Almost Entire India; IMD Warns Of Extremely Heavy Rain Across States
Monsoon activity will remain vigorous through next week, with IMD issuing heavy rainfall alerts and fishermen advisories for several coastal states | Ankita Kumari reports.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 2:34 PM IST|
Updated : July 3, 2026 at 2:42 PM IST
New Delhi: The southwest monsoon has covered almost the entire country, with only parts of western Rajasthan yet to receive seasonal rainfall.
As a fresh low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal and multiple weather systems strengthen monsoon activity, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread to extremely heavy rainfall across several states over the next week, while warning of flooding, landslides, thunderstorms and rough sea conditions in vulnerable regions.
The IMD said conditions remain favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance further into the remaining parts of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab and the North Arabian Sea over the next two to three days.
The weather office has attributed the active spell to a well-marked low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal, an active monsoon trough, multiple cyclonic circulations and a persistent offshore trough along the west coast, all of which are expected to keep rainfall activity vigorous across the country.
Monsoon To Advance Further, Nears Complete Coverage
The IMD said atmospheric conditions remain favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance into the remaining parts of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana and Punjab over the next two to three days, completing its coverage of almost the entire country.
Meteorologists said the active spell will benefit kharif sowing by improving soil moisture. However, persistent heavy rainfall in some regions could also increase the risk of flooding, landslides and crop damage.
According to the IMD, the northern limit of the southwest monsoon currently passes through Porbandar, Vallabh Vidyanagar, Neemuch, Tonk, Bhiwani and Bathinda, leaving only a small portion of western Rajasthan outside the monsoon's reach. With atmospheric conditions becoming increasingly favourable, the remaining areas are expected to receive the monsoon within the next few days.
The weather department has also warned that several states could witness heavy to extremely heavy rainfall during this period. Areas that have already received substantial rainfall may face localised flooding, waterlogging and landslides, particularly in hilly regions such as Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and parts of the Western Ghats. Residents have been advised to remain alert and follow local weather advisories.
Why Is It Still Hot And Humid Despite Rains?
Although the southwest monsoon has reached most parts of India, several regions continue to experience hot and humid conditions. According to environmentalist Hishmi Husain, rainfall alone does not always lower temperatures, because humidity plays a much bigger role in how hot the weather feels.
The southwest monsoon carries moisture from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. After brief spells of rain, sunshine often returns quickly, heating the wet ground and increasing evaporation. At the same time, cloudy nights trap heat near the surface, preventing temperatures from dropping significantly and making conditions feel sticky and uncomfortable.
Experts explain that while moisture is present across much of the country, rainfall occurs only when this moisture-laden air is forced to rise by weather systems such as low-pressure areas, cyclonic circulations, the monsoon trough, western disturbances or intense surface heating. As rising air cools, water vapour condenses into clouds, producing rain.
However, when these weather systems are weak or absent, the moist air remains trapped near the surface rather than rising. As a result, many places continue to experience sultry, humid weather despite the onset of the monsoon.
Weather Alert Across India
Northwest India: After rainfall in Delhi on Thursday, the IMD has forecast a more active spell across northwest India over the next few days. Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-60 kmph.
The weather office has issued an orange alert for Uttarakhand, where districts such as Nainital and Bageshwar are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. Rajasthan, where the southwest monsoon is yet to cover some western parts, is also likely to witness widespread showers over the weekend as the monsoon advances further.
Central India: The region is expected to experience one of the most intense monsoon spells this week. Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been forecast over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha, with isolated places in West Madhya Pradesh likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall on July 3-4.
East Madhya Pradesh is also expected to receive heavy showers over the next few days, with thunderstorms and strong winds possible across the region. Authorities have advised residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas to remain cautious.
East India: Rainfall activity is expected to remain vigorous across eastern India. Odisha is likely to receive the heaviest rainfall, with the IMD forecasting extremely heavy rain at isolated places on July 3-4.
Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are also expected to witness widespread rainfall during the week. The low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal is likely to strengthen further, sustaining rainfall across eastern and central India over the next few days.
Northeast: The IMD has forecast persistent monsoon rainfall across the Northeast over the coming week. Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are expected to receive widespread showers, with heavy rainfall at isolated places in several states.
Authorities have cautioned that prolonged rainfall may trigger localised flooding, landslides, and transport disruptions in vulnerable areas.
Gujarat, Konkan And Goa: Western India is expected to remain under an intense monsoon spell. Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Saurashtra & Kutch are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated places receiving extremely heavy rain between July 3 and 5.
Continuous downpours could lead to waterlogging and flash floods in several districts. Thunderstorms and gusty winds are also likely as the offshore trough along the west coast continues to sustain vigorous rainfall.
Kerala, Karnataka And Telangana: An active monsoon spell is expected to continue across southern India. Kerala, Coastal and Interior Karnataka, Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Rayalaseema are likely to receive widespread rainfall over the next week.
Heavy rainfall is expected over Kerala and Karnataka, while thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds may affect several areas. Strong surface winds are also likely over Karnataka, Telangana and Rayalaseema.
Fishermen Advised To Avoid Sea
The IMD has issued a marine warning advising fishermen not to venture into the Arabian Sea along and off the Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, Karnataka and Kerala coasts, as well as the Lakshadweep area, due to squally winds and rough sea conditions.
Similar warnings have been issued for several parts of the Bay of Bengal, including areas off the coasts of Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh, where strong winds and rough seas are expected over the next few days. Squally winds reaching 45-55 kmph and gusting up to 65 kmph are likely over parts of the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, making sea conditions hazardous for fishing operations.
Authorities have urged fishermen, coastal residents and maritime operators to closely follow official weather advisories and avoid venturing into the sea until conditions improve.
With multiple weather systems remaining active, India is expected to experience another week of widespread monsoon rainfall.
While the showers are expected to provide relief from the summer heat and support agricultural activity, the IMD has advised residents in vulnerable regions to remain alert for flooding, landslides, thunderstorms and other weather-related disruptions.
Also Read: