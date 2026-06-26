ETV Bharat / bharat

Monsoon Advances Towards North India, Delhi May Get Rain Soon; IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert Across States

Lightning streaks across the sky during rain over the city in Kolkata. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The southwest monsoon has regained momentum and is advancing rapidly towards northern India after a brief pause earlier this month, bringing widespread rainfall to several parts of the country.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), conditions remain favourable for the monsoon to advance further into Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, the remaining parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand over the next three to four days.

The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, across large parts of the country between June 26 and July 2.

Commuters wade through a waterlogged road in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI)

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over the west coast, Northeast India and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. Isolated spells of extremely heavy rainfall are likely over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim between June 27 and June 29, while Assam and Meghalaya are expected to witness extremely heavy rainfall on June 28.

Delhi-NCR Awaits Monsoon

Residents of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to humid weather on Friday. While residents struggle with the humid weather, they are likely to get relief over the next few days as the southwest monsoon steadily approaches north India.

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, cloudy skies and gusty winds across Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh and adjoining areas over the coming week. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Delhi on June 29 and June 30, while rainfall activity is expected to intensify across northwest India.

The "feels-like" temperature in Delhi-NCR reached 44.1°C on Thursday evening, even though the actual maximum was 38.8°C. The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 39-41°C through the weekend, then drop to 35-37°C by July 1.

According to the latest forecast, Delhi's current temperature is around 35°C. The maximum temperature may touch 42°C, while the minimum is expected to remain around 35°C.

India Overall Weather

Eastern India

Rainfall activity is expected to intensify across eastern India as the monsoon advances further. The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha during the next week.

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall between June 27 and June 29. Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha are also expected to witness heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds, while Bihar may experience thundersqualls with wind speeds reaching 70 kmph on June 26 and June 28.