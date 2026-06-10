Monsoon Advances: IMD Issues Multi-State Rain, Storm And Hail Alerts
After days of intense heat, Delhi cooled down Tuesday night as IMD warned of thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, and weather disruptions across India, reports Ankita Kumari.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 2:46 PM IST
New Delhi: After days of scorching heat, oppressive humidity and temperatures crossing 43°C, Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) finally received relief as thunderstorms, rain and strong winds swept across the region overnight.
The sudden change is part of a much larger weather transition unfolding across the country. From warnings of heavy rainfall in the Northeast and Southern states, to thunderstorms, hailstorms and dust storms across Western, Central and Northern India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast an active weather spell over large parts of the country, even as the southwest monsoon gradually advances further inland.
Experts say the ongoing pattern of extreme heat followed by intense thunderstorms is becoming increasingly common due to rising atmospheric instability and growing climate variability.
Rain Brings Relief To Delhi-NCR
The national capital witnessed light rain, lightning and strong winds late Tuesday night, ending a prolonged spell of intense heat. The showers brought down temperatures and provided much-needed relief from the humid conditions that had gripped Delhi-NCR over the past several days.
On Tuesday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 43.5°C, around 3.5°C above normal. Hot winds continued through the day before weather conditions changed overnight.
According to IMD, Delhi is likely to witness partly cloudy skies, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over the next few days. Wind speeds of 50-60 kmph are expected, with gusts reaching 70 kmph during intense thunderstorm activity.
The weather department has indicated a significant drop in temperatures from June 11 onwards, with the maximum temperature likely to fall to around 39°C before declining further later in the week.
Why Weather Is Turning Increasingly Unpredictable
Environmental and geospatial expert Rajesh Paul said the sharp swings between extreme heat and thunderstorms are being driven by a combination of intense surface heating, rising moisture levels and increasing climate variability.
"The current pattern of extreme heat followed by thunderstorms in Delhi is a result of strong surface heating, increased atmospheric moisture and growing climate variability. Rising temperatures create instability in the atmosphere, while moisture-laden winds fuel thunderstorm development. Such weather swings are becoming more frequent in a warming climate," he said.
Paul explained that Delhi-NCR is currently experiencing a classic pre-monsoon phase, with extreme heat, rising humidity, and frequent thunderstorms occurring simultaneously.
He added, "The atmosphere is accumulating heat and moisture ahead of the monsoon. While the monsoon reached Kerala slightly later than normal, current indications suggest its arrival over Delhi-NCR around the last week of June. The recent thunderstorms are a sign of increasing atmospheric instability rather than the onset of the monsoon itself."
Weather Alert Across India
A western disturbance and multiple cyclonic circulations are expected to keep weather conditions active across northwest India over the coming days.
Rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Strong winds, lightning and isolated hailstorms are also forecast in several northern states.
The IMD has warned of dust storm activity over Rajasthan on June 13 and 14, while thunder squalls with wind speeds reaching up to 80 kmph may affect parts of North India.
The weather department said maximum temperatures over Northwest India may rise by 2-3°C till June 11 before falling by 4-6°C thereafter, as rain and thunderstorm activity intensifies.
Alert For Northeast & Eastern India
The weather department has forecast widespread rainfall activity across the Northeast until at least June 16. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.
In eastern India, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal are expected to witness rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. The IMD said the wet spell is likely to continue over the region for the next 3-4 days, with heavy rainfall warnings issued for several districts.
South India
Southern India is expected to continue receiving widespread rainfall under favourable monsoon conditions.
Heavy rain has been forecast over Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and parts of Andhra Pradesh over the next several days. Heavy rainfall alerts remain in place for Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, Telangana and parts of Andhra Pradesh till June 16.
Thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds of 40-60 kmph are also likely across several southern states.
Central & Western India
Madhya Pradesh is likely to experience hailstorms on June 12, while temperatures across central India are expected to ease after June 11.
In western India, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Konkan and Goa are likely to experience scattered rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds. Goa may continue to experience hot, humid conditions despite rainfall.
Monsoon Advances Further
The IMD said conditions remain favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance into more parts of the central Arabian Sea, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and additional areas of the Bay of Bengal during the next four to five days.
Weather systems associated with the monsoon's advance are expected to increase rainfall activity across large parts of the country during the coming week, signalling a gradual expansion of monsoon coverage across India.
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