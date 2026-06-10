ETV Bharat / bharat

Monsoon Advances: IMD Issues Multi-State Rain, Storm And Hail Alerts

Thunderstorms and rain bring slight relief for people in Delhi and NCR. ( ANI )

New Delhi: After days of scorching heat, oppressive humidity and temperatures crossing 43°C, Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) finally received relief as thunderstorms, rain and strong winds swept across the region overnight.

The sudden change is part of a much larger weather transition unfolding across the country. From warnings of heavy rainfall in the Northeast and Southern states, to thunderstorms, hailstorms and dust storms across Western, Central and Northern India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast an active weather spell over large parts of the country, even as the southwest monsoon gradually advances further inland.

Experts say the ongoing pattern of extreme heat followed by intense thunderstorms is becoming increasingly common due to rising atmospheric instability and growing climate variability.

Strong winds and thunderstorms signal changing weather patterns ahead of the monsoon season. (PTI)

Rain Brings Relief To Delhi-NCR

The national capital witnessed light rain, lightning and strong winds late Tuesday night, ending a prolonged spell of intense heat. The showers brought down temperatures and provided much-needed relief from the humid conditions that had gripped Delhi-NCR over the past several days.

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 43.5°C, around 3.5°C above normal. Hot winds continued through the day before weather conditions changed overnight.

According to IMD, Delhi is likely to witness partly cloudy skies, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over the next few days. Wind speeds of 50-60 kmph are expected, with gusts reaching 70 kmph during intense thunderstorm activity.

The weather department has indicated a significant drop in temperatures from June 11 onwards, with the maximum temperature likely to fall to around 39°C before declining further later in the week.

Why Weather Is Turning Increasingly Unpredictable

Environmental and geospatial expert Rajesh Paul said the sharp swings between extreme heat and thunderstorms are being driven by a combination of intense surface heating, rising moisture levels and increasing climate variability.

"The current pattern of extreme heat followed by thunderstorms in Delhi is a result of strong surface heating, increased atmospheric moisture and growing climate variability. Rising temperatures create instability in the atmosphere, while moisture-laden winds fuel thunderstorm development. Such weather swings are becoming more frequent in a warming climate," he said.

Paul explained that Delhi-NCR is currently experiencing a classic pre-monsoon phase, with extreme heat, rising humidity, and frequent thunderstorms occurring simultaneously.

He added, "The atmosphere is accumulating heat and moisture ahead of the monsoon. While the monsoon reached Kerala slightly later than normal, current indications suggest its arrival over Delhi-NCR around the last week of June. The recent thunderstorms are a sign of increasing atmospheric instability rather than the onset of the monsoon itself."

The ongoing pattern is increasingly common due to rising atmospheric instability and growing climate variability. (PTI)

Weather Alert Across India