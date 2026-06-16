Monsoon Advances Further As IMD Forecasts Rain, Storms Across Large Parts Of India; Delhi On Alert
Delhi-NCR may witness rain and thunderstorms, while the IMD forecasts widespread rainfall, monsoon advancement, strong winds and regional weather alerts.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 12:22 PM IST|
Updated : June 16, 2026 at 12:37 PM IST
New Delhi: Residents of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to a pleasant morning. The national capital and nearby areas are likely to witness another spell of unstable weather, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting light rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds across the region.
According to weather experts, Delhi is expected to record a maximum temperature of 37-39°C and a minimum temperature of 26-28°C. Partly cloudy skies are likely to prevail throughout the day, while light rain, thunderstorms and strong winds are possible.
The IMD has forecast wind speeds of 40-50 kmph over Delhi, with gusts reaching 60 kmph. In some areas across northwest India, wind speeds may reach 60-70 kmph and gust up to 80 kmph during thunderstorm activity.
Delhi remains under a Yellow Alert, while Orange Alerts have been issued for Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh due to the possibility of severe weather conditions.
According to IMD scientist Naresh Kumar, the current weather activity is being driven by an active Western Disturbance over north Pakistan and adjoining Jammu and Kashmir, combined with moisture incursion from both the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.
Multiple cyclonic circulations over Punjab, Rajasthan and Maharashtra are also contributing to favourable conditions for rainfall and thunderstorm development across large parts of the country.
Residents have been advised to remain alert during thunderstorm activity, avoid taking shelter under trees, stay away from water bodies and electrical conductors, and follow official weather advisories. The IMD has warned that strong winds may uproot trees, damage power lines and affect vulnerable structures.
The weather department said another Western Disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from June 18, triggering fresh rainfall and thunderstorm activity over the region. Light rainfall is also expected over Delhi-NCR around June 20 and June 21, helping keep temperatures below normal for a brief period.
The IMD has also announced further advancement of the southwest monsoon. The monsoon has advanced into the remaining parts of Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, and into Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Bihar.
Conditions remain favourable for its further advance into Maharashtra, the remaining parts of Karnataka, Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and parts of Chhattisgarh over the next four to five days.
All-India Weather Forecast
- Northwest India
The IMD has forecast an active weather spell across northwest India till June 21. Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to receive scattered to fairly widespread rainfall during the period. Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan and western Uttar Pradesh are also expected to witness repeated spells of rainfall and thunderstorm activity.
Dust storm activity is also likely over parts of Rajasthan, while isolated hailstorms may occur over Jammu and Kashmir during June 18 and 19.
- East India
In eastern India, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha are expected to receive isolated to scattered rainfall through June 21. The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall over Bihar on June 16 and June 19, while Odisha is likely to receive heavy rainfall in some locations.
Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are expected to witness one of the most intense weather spells in the country, with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely between June 16 and June 21. Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds are also expected over Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha. Wind speeds may reach 50-60 kmph and gust up to 70 kmph over Bihar during June 20-21 and over Odisha during June 17-18.
- Northeast India
Widespread rainfall activity is likely across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura throughout the week. The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh during June 15-17 and very heavy rainfall during June 18-21.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also expected over Assam and Meghalaya during the next several days, while Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura may witness heavy rainfall between June 17 and June 20. Thunderstorms and lightning activity are also expected across the region.
- Central India
Rainfall activity is likely to continue over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha through June 21. The weather office has forecast isolated to scattered rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, across East and West Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha.
Several parts of Madhya Pradesh may also witness thundersqualls with wind speeds of 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph.
- West India
The IMD has forecast rainfall activity over Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Saurashtra-Kutch during the coming week. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds are expected across parts of Konkan-Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.
Hot and humid conditions are also likely over Konkan-Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada despite rainfall activity. Warm night conditions may persist in isolated parts of Konkan and Goa till June 18.
- South India
In southern India, rainfall activity is expected over Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Lakshadweep through the week.
Heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during June 16-18; Kerala and Mahe on June 16; Coastal Karnataka during June 17-21; South Interior Karnataka during June 19-21; and Telangana through much of the forecast period.
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are expected across Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and adjoining regions. Strong surface winds are also likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.
- Heatwave Conditions
Even as rainfall activity expands across large parts of the country, heatwave conditions are expected to persist in isolated pockets of Telangana on June 15-16 and in Vidarbha on June 15-17.
The IMD has warned that prolonged exposure to high temperatures may lead to heat-related illnesses, particularly among children, elderly people and those with existing health conditions. Authorities have advised people to remain hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure to the sun and consume fluids regularly.
Fishermen Advisory
The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into several parts of the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea between June 15 and June 20 due to rough seas and adverse weather.
The warning covers the Gulf of Mannar, the Comorin region, the Sri Lanka coast, the southwest Bay of Bengal, parts of the Andaman Sea, the Somalia coast, the Oman coast, and adjoining areas of the Arabian Sea.
According to the weather department, maximum temperatures across northwest India are likely to rise by 2-4°C till June 18 before stabilising, while most other regions are not expected to witness any major temperature change.
Despite intermittent rain, authorities have advised residents across the country to remain alert to local weather warnings, as thunderstorms, strong winds and heavy rainfall continue to affect several regions through the week.
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