ETV Bharat / bharat

Monsoon Advances Further As IMD Forecasts Rain, Storms Across Large Parts Of India; Delhi On Alert

Rain and gusty storms bring relief in the national capital and its regions. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Residents of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to a pleasant morning. The national capital and nearby areas are likely to witness another spell of unstable weather, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting light rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds across the region.

According to weather experts, Delhi is expected to record a maximum temperature of 37-39°C and a minimum temperature of 26-28°C. Partly cloudy skies are likely to prevail throughout the day, while light rain, thunderstorms and strong winds are possible.

Residents of Delhi and the NCR woke up to a rainy and pleasant morning. (ANI)

The IMD has forecast wind speeds of 40-50 kmph over Delhi, with gusts reaching 60 kmph. In some areas across northwest India, wind speeds may reach 60-70 kmph and gust up to 80 kmph during thunderstorm activity.

Delhi remains under a Yellow Alert, while Orange Alerts have been issued for Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh due to the possibility of severe weather conditions.

According to IMD scientist Naresh Kumar, the current weather activity is being driven by an active Western Disturbance over north Pakistan and adjoining Jammu and Kashmir, combined with moisture incursion from both the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.

Multiple cyclonic circulations over Punjab, Rajasthan and Maharashtra are also contributing to favourable conditions for rainfall and thunderstorm development across large parts of the country.

Residents have been advised to remain alert during thunderstorm activity, avoid taking shelter under trees, stay away from water bodies and electrical conductors, and follow official weather advisories. The IMD has warned that strong winds may uproot trees, damage power lines and affect vulnerable structures.

The weather department said another Western Disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from June 18, triggering fresh rainfall and thunderstorm activity over the region. Light rainfall is also expected over Delhi-NCR around June 20 and June 21, helping keep temperatures below normal for a brief period.

The IMD has also announced further advancement of the southwest monsoon. The monsoon has advanced into the remaining parts of Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, and into Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Bihar.

Conditions remain favourable for its further advance into Maharashtra, the remaining parts of Karnataka, Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and parts of Chhattisgarh over the next four to five days.

All-India Weather Forecast

Northwest India

The IMD has forecast an active weather spell across northwest India till June 21. Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to receive scattered to fairly widespread rainfall during the period. Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan and western Uttar Pradesh are also expected to witness repeated spells of rainfall and thunderstorm activity.

Dust storm activity is also likely over parts of Rajasthan, while isolated hailstorms may occur over Jammu and Kashmir during June 18 and 19.