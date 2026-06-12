Monsoon Advances Further Across India; Rain, Thunderstorms To Lash Several States Till June 13
Monsoon advances further as storms, rain and strong winds affect several states; phones of Delhi-NCR residents buzz with 'Emergency Weather Alerts' till late night.
Published : June 12, 2026 at 11:24 AM IST
New Delhi: Overnight rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds brought much-needed relief from intense heat across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). But the changing weather is part of a larger system that influences conditions across India.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on June 12 said the southwest monsoon has advanced further into several parts of southern and eastern India, while a western disturbance is expected to trigger widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, hailstorms and strong winds across northwestern India till June 13.
The weather department has forecast active weather across large parts of the country over the coming days, stretching from Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab in the north to Kerala and Karnataka in the south, and from Gujarat in the west to Assam and Arunachal Pradesh in the northeast.
Several regions are expected to witness rain, thunderstorms, lightning, squally winds and isolated heavy rainfall.
According to the IMD, the southwest monsoon has further advanced into additional parts of Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the remaining parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, more areas of West Bengal and parts of Bihar.
The department said conditions remain favourable for the monsoon to advance further into more parts of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh over the next two to three days.
As of June 11, the monsoon has covered Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, large parts of West Bengal and portions of Bihar. The continued progress is expected to support expanding rainfall activity across central and northern India in the coming days.
Weather Systems Driving The Change
The meteorological department said multiple weather systems are currently influencing the weather across the country.
A western disturbance persists over north India, while an upper-air cyclonic circulation remains active over Haryana and adjoining areas. Another cyclonic circulation is present over southeast Uttar Pradesh, while additional circulations have formed over the west-central Bay of Bengal and south coastal Andhra Pradesh.
A trough extending from Haryana towards the northeast Arabian Sea and another trough stretching from the Arabian Sea to the Bay of Bengal are further enhancing moisture inflow and atmospheric instability.
Meteorologists said the combined effect of these systems is likely to sustain widespread thunderstorm and rainfall activity over several regions.
Delhi-NCR Gets Relief From Heat
Delhi-NCR witnessed a dramatic change in weather late Thursday night as thunderstorms, lightning and rain swept through the region. Dark clouds covered the sky across several areas, while gusty winds and showers brought temperatures down significantly.
Residents woke up on Friday to cloudy skies and pleasant weather conditions after days of oppressive heat and humidity. The IMD has forecast generally cloudy skies, with light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, throughout the day.
The maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to remain between 34 and 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may stay between 23-25°C.
On Thursday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 38.7°C. High humidity had pushed the heat index, or "feels-like" temperature, close to 44°C.
Phones Buzz With 'Weather Emergency Alerts'
The phones of residents in Delhi and NCR buzzed with 'emergency alert' around three to four times from Thursday evening until the early hours of Friday. The alert warnings mentioned severe thunderstorms, lightning, along with heavy rain, and strong winds in several parts of the capital and NCR.
The message read, "Severe Thunderstorm (wind speed 70-90 KMph gusting to 100 kmph or more) with Lightning and Moderate to intense spell of rain and Hail is very likely to occur at a few places over Agra, Aligarh, Baghpat, Bijnor, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Hathras, Mathura, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Shamli in next 3 hours (sic)."
Another read, "Extremely Severe Alerts: There is a possibility of strong thunderstorm (wind speed 70-90 km/h to 100 km/h) with lightning, moderate to heavy rain and hail in some areas of your district in the next 3 hours."
Weather Alert Across India
Northwest India
The IMD has forecast a wet spell across Northwest India till June 13. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is expected over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab. Rainfall activity is also likely across Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.
Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 40-60 kmph are expected across several states. More significantly, thundersqualls with wind speeds of 60-70 kmph and gusts up to 80 kmph are likely over Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and parts of Uttar Pradesh.
The IMD has also warned of hailstorms over Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and western Uttar Pradesh. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated locations in Uttarakhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh.
Central India
Central India is also expected to experience active weather. Scattered rainfall is forecast over East Madhya Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh through the coming week.
Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are likely over large parts of Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha, with wind speeds reaching 50-70 kmph in some areas during intense thunderstorm activity. The IMD has also warned of isolated hailstorm activity over parts of Madhya Pradesh.
East India
The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Heavy rainfall is expected over Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha, while very heavy rainfall may occur at isolated locations in Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.
Strong winds reaching 50-70 kmph are likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal during thunderstorm activity. The weather office has warned of possible waterlogging, localised flooding, and transport disruption in vulnerable areas.
Northeast India
Rainfall is expected to remain intense across Northeast India. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to receive widespread rainfall through June 17.
Heavy rainfall warnings have been issued for several parts of the region, while very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated locations in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya. The IMD warned that prolonged rainfall could lead to localised flooding, waterlogging and landslides in vulnerable areas, especially in hilly districts.
West India
In western India, scattered rainfall is likely over Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada during the coming week. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-60 kmph are expected over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada at isolated places.
While rainfall activity is expected to increase gradually, hot and humid conditions may continue over parts of Konkan, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra through June 13.
South India
Southern India is expected to remain under the influence of the active monsoon. Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Rayalaseema and interior Karnataka are likely to receive rain over the coming days.
Heavy rainfall is forecast over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka and North Interior Karnataka. Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds reaching 40-60 kmph may affect several districts across the region.
Strong surface winds are also likely over Kerala, Coastal Karnataka and adjoining regions.
Heatwave And Temperature Drop
Even as rainfall activity expands, the IMD said heatwave conditions are likely to persist in isolated pockets. Heatwave conditions may continue over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on June 11 and 12, Telangana till June 13 and Vidarbha till June 12. Hot and humid conditions are also expected over Konkan, Goa and parts of Maharashtra.
Earlier this week, temperatures between 40 and 46 degrees Celsius were recorded across parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh. Bathinda in Punjab recorded the country's highest maximum temperature at 46.2 degrees Celsius.
The IMD said maximum temperatures across Northwest India are likely to fall by 5-7 degrees Celsius till June 12 due to widespread cloud cover and rainfall. Central India may witness a gradual decline of 2-3 degrees Celsius after June 12, while temperatures across most remaining parts of the country are expected to remain largely stable.
The drop in temperatures is likely to bring relief to residents in several northern states that have been reeling under intense heat conditions.
Fishermen And Public Advisory
The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into parts of the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal until June 16 due to rough seas and strong winds.
The warning covers areas along and off the coasts of Karnataka and Kerala, Lakshadweep, parts of the Arabian Sea, the Andaman Sea, and adjoining regions of the Bay of Bengal.
For the general public, the department has warned of possible tree uprooting, damage to power and communication lines, disruption of road traffic, waterlogging in urban areas and localised flooding in vulnerable locations.
People have been advised to stay indoors during thunderstorms, avoid taking shelter under trees, remain away from water bodies and weak structures, secure loose objects and keep track of official weather updates.
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