ETV Bharat / bharat

Monsoon Advances Further Across India; Rain, Thunderstorms To Lash Several States Till June 13

Rain clouds gather over New Delhi as changing weather patterns bring relief from heat and trigger rain alerts across India. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Overnight rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds brought much-needed relief from intense heat across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). But the changing weather is part of a larger system that influences conditions across India.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on June 12 said the southwest monsoon has advanced further into several parts of southern and eastern India, while a western disturbance is expected to trigger widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, hailstorms and strong winds across northwestern India till June 13.

The weather department has forecast active weather across large parts of the country over the coming days, stretching from Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab in the north to Kerala and Karnataka in the south, and from Gujarat in the west to Assam and Arunachal Pradesh in the northeast.

Several regions are expected to witness rain, thunderstorms, lightning, squally winds and isolated heavy rainfall.

According to the IMD, the southwest monsoon has further advanced into additional parts of Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the remaining parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, more areas of West Bengal and parts of Bihar.

The department said conditions remain favourable for the monsoon to advance further into more parts of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh over the next two to three days.

As of June 11, the monsoon has covered Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, large parts of West Bengal and portions of Bihar. The continued progress is expected to support expanding rainfall activity across central and northern India in the coming days.

Till June 11, the monsoon has covered Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, parts of West Bengal and Bihar. (PTI)

Weather Systems Driving The Change

The meteorological department said multiple weather systems are currently influencing the weather across the country.

A western disturbance persists over north India, while an upper-air cyclonic circulation remains active over Haryana and adjoining areas. Another cyclonic circulation is present over southeast Uttar Pradesh, while additional circulations have formed over the west-central Bay of Bengal and south coastal Andhra Pradesh.

A trough extending from Haryana towards the northeast Arabian Sea and another trough stretching from the Arabian Sea to the Bay of Bengal are further enhancing moisture inflow and atmospheric instability.

Meteorologists said the combined effect of these systems is likely to sustain widespread thunderstorm and rainfall activity over several regions.

Multiple weather systems are currently influencing the weather across India. (PTI)

Delhi-NCR Gets Relief From Heat

Delhi-NCR witnessed a dramatic change in weather late Thursday night as thunderstorms, lightning and rain swept through the region. Dark clouds covered the sky across several areas, while gusty winds and showers brought temperatures down significantly.

Residents woke up on Friday to cloudy skies and pleasant weather conditions after days of oppressive heat and humidity. The IMD has forecast generally cloudy skies, with light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, throughout the day.

The maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to remain between 34 and 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may stay between 23-25°C.

On Thursday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 38.7°C. High humidity had pushed the heat index, or "feels-like" temperature, close to 44°C.

Phones Buzz With 'Weather Emergency Alerts'

The phones of residents in Delhi and NCR buzzed with 'emergency alert' around three to four times from Thursday evening until the early hours of Friday. The alert warnings mentioned severe thunderstorms, lightning, along with heavy rain, and strong winds in several parts of the capital and NCR.

The message read, "Severe Thunderstorm (wind speed 70-90 KMph gusting to 100 kmph or more) with Lightning and Moderate to intense spell of rain and Hail is very likely to occur at a few places over Agra, Aligarh, Baghpat, Bijnor, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Hathras, Mathura, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Shamli in next 3 hours (sic)."

Another read, "Extremely Severe Alerts: There is a possibility of strong thunderstorm (wind speed 70-90 km/h to 100 km/h) with lightning, moderate to heavy rain and hail in some areas of your district in the next 3 hours."

Children enjoy the pleasant weather in New Delhi. (ANI)

Weather Alert Across India

Northwest India