ETV Bharat / bharat

Monsoon Advances Across Maharashtra, Nears Mumbai; Delhi Braces For Rain, Thunderstorms This Week

New Delhi: Maharashtra witnessed a revival in rainfall activity after a prolonged dry spell, as the southwest monsoon advanced further into several parts of the state, bringing much-needed relief from soaring temperatures.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said conditions are favourable for the monsoon to advance into more parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, and the remaining parts of Telangana and Odisha during the next 48 hours.

Even though the southwest monsoon has not yet reached Delhi and several parts of north India, unseasonal rainfall and changing weather conditions have provided some relief from the intense heat. In the national capital, intermittent sunshine and cloud cover have helped keep temperatures in check.

The IMD has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall between June 23 and June 26, accompanied by strong winds reaching 60-70 kmph.

A heat-induced mirage shimmers along the road leading to Rashtrapati Bhavan on a hot summer day, in New Delhi. (ANI)

According to the IMD, the southwest monsoon has further advanced into parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, the remaining parts of Karnataka, some parts of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar. The northern limit of the monsoon currently passes through Alibag, Pune, Nizamabad, Dantewada, Balangir, Sundargarh, Chatra, Gaya and Muzaffarpur, indicating steady progress across central and eastern India.

According to the IMD, conditions are favourable for the monsoon to advance into the remaining parts of the central Arabian Sea, more areas of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, the remaining parts of Telangana and Odisha, and additional parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar during the next 48 hours.

Maharashtra recorded only 24.6 mm of rainfall against the normal 133.9 mm, resulting in an 82 per cent deficit and placing the state in the large-deficient category.

Environmental experts said the rainfall shortage was caused by weak monsoon winds, the absence of a strong low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, and temporary weak monsoon conditions, which have limited rainfall across many parts of the country. They noted that the delayed monsoon activity has raised concerns among farmers in several regions.

However, monsoon performance is often uneven, and an active weather system can quickly reduce the rainfall deficit, improve weather conditions and positively impact agriculture and water resources.

Experts added that meteorological forecasts indicate monsoon activity is likely to gain momentum in the coming days, bringing much-needed rainfall to several regions. They stressed the importance of resilient agricultural practices, efficient water management and accurate weather forecasting amid increasingly variable climate conditions.

"The situation highlights the importance of resilient agricultural practices, efficient water management and accurate weather forecasting. With monsoon activity expected to strengthen in the coming days, rainfall deficits in several regions could be reduced significantly," environmental experts said.

Delhi Weather

The minimum temperature at Safdarjung on Monday settled at 27.3°C, 0.7 degrees below normal. Palam recorded 24.7°C, while Ridge and Aya Nagar recorded 24.6°C and 25.3°C, respectively. Lodhi Road recorded a minimum temperature of 26.6°C.

The IMD has forecast a slight drop in temperature on June 23. The sky is expected to remain partly cloudy, with the maximum temperature likely to hover between 38 and 40 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature between 24-26°C.

Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) are likely to witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, during June 23-26.

According to the IMD, a western disturbance, cyclonic circulations over Haryana and northwest Uttar Pradesh and a seasonal trough extending from Rajasthan to Bihar are influencing weather conditions across north India and triggering rainfall activity despite the delayed monsoon.