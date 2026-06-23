Monsoon Advances Across Maharashtra, Nears Mumbai; Delhi Braces For Rain, Thunderstorms This Week
Monsoon advanced across Maharashtra and several other states, while Delhi awaits rain. IMD forecast heavy showers, thunderstorms and strong winds nationwide | Ankita Kumari reports.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 12:49 PM IST
New Delhi: Maharashtra witnessed a revival in rainfall activity after a prolonged dry spell, as the southwest monsoon advanced further into several parts of the state, bringing much-needed relief from soaring temperatures.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said conditions are favourable for the monsoon to advance into more parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, and the remaining parts of Telangana and Odisha during the next 48 hours.
Even though the southwest monsoon has not yet reached Delhi and several parts of north India, unseasonal rainfall and changing weather conditions have provided some relief from the intense heat. In the national capital, intermittent sunshine and cloud cover have helped keep temperatures in check.
The IMD has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall between June 23 and June 26, accompanied by strong winds reaching 60-70 kmph.
According to the IMD, the southwest monsoon has further advanced into parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, the remaining parts of Karnataka, some parts of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar. The northern limit of the monsoon currently passes through Alibag, Pune, Nizamabad, Dantewada, Balangir, Sundargarh, Chatra, Gaya and Muzaffarpur, indicating steady progress across central and eastern India.
According to the IMD, conditions are favourable for the monsoon to advance into the remaining parts of the central Arabian Sea, more areas of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, the remaining parts of Telangana and Odisha, and additional parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar during the next 48 hours.
Maharashtra recorded only 24.6 mm of rainfall against the normal 133.9 mm, resulting in an 82 per cent deficit and placing the state in the large-deficient category.
Environmental experts said the rainfall shortage was caused by weak monsoon winds, the absence of a strong low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, and temporary weak monsoon conditions, which have limited rainfall across many parts of the country. They noted that the delayed monsoon activity has raised concerns among farmers in several regions.
However, monsoon performance is often uneven, and an active weather system can quickly reduce the rainfall deficit, improve weather conditions and positively impact agriculture and water resources.
Experts added that meteorological forecasts indicate monsoon activity is likely to gain momentum in the coming days, bringing much-needed rainfall to several regions. They stressed the importance of resilient agricultural practices, efficient water management and accurate weather forecasting amid increasingly variable climate conditions.
"The situation highlights the importance of resilient agricultural practices, efficient water management and accurate weather forecasting. With monsoon activity expected to strengthen in the coming days, rainfall deficits in several regions could be reduced significantly," environmental experts said.
Delhi Weather
The minimum temperature at Safdarjung on Monday settled at 27.3°C, 0.7 degrees below normal. Palam recorded 24.7°C, while Ridge and Aya Nagar recorded 24.6°C and 25.3°C, respectively. Lodhi Road recorded a minimum temperature of 26.6°C.
The IMD has forecast a slight drop in temperature on June 23. The sky is expected to remain partly cloudy, with the maximum temperature likely to hover between 38 and 40 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature between 24-26°C.
Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) are likely to witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, during June 23-26.
According to the IMD, a western disturbance, cyclonic circulations over Haryana and northwest Uttar Pradesh and a seasonal trough extending from Rajasthan to Bihar are influencing weather conditions across north India and triggering rainfall activity despite the delayed monsoon.
Heavy Rainfall Recorded
During the past 24 hours, heavy rainfall was reported at a few places over Konkan, Goa and Telangana. Ratnagiri in Maharashtra recorded 8 cm rainfall, while Ramgundam in Telangana received 7 cm rainfall.
Hottest Places
According to the IMD, maximum temperatures remained in the 40-42°C range over parts of Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha. Temperatures above 40°C were also recorded at isolated places in Telangana, Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh. Elsewhere in the country, maximum temperatures remained below 40°C.
Heatwave Continues In Some Regions
While rainfall is increasing across several parts of the country, heatwave conditions persist in some regions. The IMD has forecast heatwave to severe heatwave conditions over isolated pockets of Vidarbha till June 26, while heatwave conditions are likely over East Madhya Pradesh and East Uttar Pradesh.
The country's highest temperature, 43.3°C, was recorded in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Maximum temperatures are likely to fall by 2-3°C across Maharashtra till June 26 due to increased rainfall activity, while northwest India may witness a gradual rise of 2-3°C over the next few days.
Region-Wise Forecast
- Northwestern India
Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu & Kashmir are likely to receive isolated to scattered rainfall during the coming days. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are likely across several areas. Rajasthan may witness thundersqualls with wind speeds reaching 50-70 kmph.
- Western India
Konkan and Goa are expected to witness widespread rainfall throughout the week. Heavy rainfall is likely across Konkan and Goa from June 23 onwards, with Madhya Maharashtra also likely to receive heavy rain. Strong winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, may occur in isolated pockets of Maharashtra and adjoining coastal regions. Mumbai and the surrounding coastal areas may witness active monsoon conditions over the next 48 hours.
- Southern India
Rainfall activity is expected to continue across Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Lakshadweep through the week. Telangana is expected to witness widespread rainfall till June 28, while Coastal Karnataka may receive very heavy rainfall on June 26 and 27. Heavy rain is also likely over Kerala and adjoining regions.
- Eastern India
Bihar and Odisha are likely to witness heavy rainfall over the coming days. Bihar may receive heavy rain on June 23 and again on June 27-28, while Odisha is likely to witness heavy rainfall between June 23 and June 25. Thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds are also expected over Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim may witness isolated very heavy rainfall.
- Northeastern India
Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are expected to receive widespread rainfall during the coming week. Heavy rainfall is likely over Assam and Meghalaya from June 24 to June 28, with isolated very heavy rainfall expected at some places.
- Central India
Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha are likely to receive isolated to scattered rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. Thunderstorms with wind speeds of 40-50 kmph are likely through June 26. However, heatwave conditions may continue over parts of East Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha.
The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall over Konkan and Goa, Telangana, Odisha, Bihar, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Assam, Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim during the next five to seven days. Very heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.
Fishermen Advisory
The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into parts of the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal due to squally weather and strong winds reaching 45-55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, over several coastal regions during the next few days.
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