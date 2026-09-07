ETV Bharat / bharat

Monsoon Easing Across India; Rain To Continue Across Central, East, Northeast India

Monsoon activity shows signs of weakening over parts of northwest India, while central, eastern and northeastern parts of the country will likely keep getting rainfall and thunderstorms in the coming days.

Delhi-NCR: Rainfall Likely To Ease From September 8

Delhi‑NCR will likely become drier from September 8. The sky may stay partly cloudy. Temperature will not change much. The maximum temperature will stay around 33-34°C for the few days elsewhere. Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and parts of Uttar Pradesh will also see a gradual reduction in rainfall activity.

However this does not mean that monsoon has fully left north India. Rainfall will depend on where the monsoon trough's low‑pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal are located, and on western disturbances.

Uttar Pradesh: Rain In Bareilly

Bareilly saw extremely heavy rainfall with reports of 381 mm of rain recorded by 8.30 am, making it one of the biggest rainfall events in the region. The weather department forecasts rain across UP on September 7. However rainfall activity will stay uneven across the state with some areas likely to have dry weather.

Central India: Madhya Pradesh To Remain Rain‑Affected

Madhya Pradesh will likely remain one of the states still affected by heavy rains. West Madhya Pradesh expects rainfall on September 7 while east Madhya Pradesh may get widespread rain on September 8. Heavy rainfall is also possible in parts of Madhya Pradesh in the coming days.

Eastern India: Heavy Rain Expected In West Bengal, Bihar

Rainfall activity will likely increase over West Bengal and Sikkim. Several areas may get rain. Gangetic West Bengal will likely get rainfall between September 7 and 9. Thunderstorms and lightning will also be expected in parts of the region. Bihar will also likely get rainfall over the next two days, while Jharkhand may see more rainfall between September 8 and 11.

Northeast India: Rain And Thunderstorms To Continue

The northeastern states will likely stay under the influence of rain and thunderstorms. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura may get rainfall in the coming days. Heavy rainfall in some areas could cause waterlogging, disrupt road connectivity and create other weather‑related problems.