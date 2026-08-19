Monsoon Active In Eastern India; Heavy Rain Expected In Other Parts
IMD indicated while India's rainfall deficit is recoverable, the window is narrowing. An erratic monsoon, uneven rainfall distribution remains the big concern, reports Ankita Kumari.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 2:41 PM IST|
Updated : August 19, 2026 at 2:50 PM IST
The monsoon remains active mainly over East India and parts of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. India’s cumulative monsoon rainfall deficit stood at 13 per cent below normal between June 1 and August 18, with the shortfall largely linked to the uneven spread of the monsoon. While some regions have received heavy rainfall, others have experienced deficient rainfall and prolonged dry spells.
The movement of monsoon systems has also influenced the distribution of rainfall across the country. The key concern is not only how much rain India receives, but where, when and how consistently. Several regions have witnessed intense rainfall and flooding, while other agricultural and water-stressed areas continue to remain deficient, creating a “feast-and-famine” pattern.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rainfall is expected in Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and eastern Madhya Pradesh during the next 24 hours. Moderate to heavy rainfall is also possible in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh may receive some rainfall, although most areas are likely to remain relatively dry.
Northwest India: Rain Expected in Delhi-NCR, Himalayan Regions
The Himalayan region is expected to receive significant rainfall. Some parts of the plains, including Delhi-NCR, Punjab and Haryana, may also receive rain. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab.
Western UP may receive rainfall, while Eastern UP is likely to experience heavy rainfall. Thunderstorms and lightning are also likely in Uttarakhand.
Central India: Heavy Rain Expected in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh
Rainfall activity is expected to increase over parts of Central India. Western MP is likely to receive heavy rainfall, while Eastern MP may also experience some rainfall activity.
Chhattisgarh is likely to receive rainfall, with heavy rainfall possible in isolated regions. Thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds of 30-40 kmph, gusting up to 50 kmph, may occur at some places.
Eastern India: Heavy Rain Expected in Jharkhand, Nearby Areas
The monsoon is expected to remain active across Eastern India during the coming days. Jharkhand may receive rainfall, while Bihar is also likely to experience rain. Odisha may receive rainfall, with heavy rain possible at isolated places.
Thunderstorms, lightning and winds of 30-40 kmph, gusting up to 50 kmph, are also likely in some areas.
Northeastern India: Widespread Rain Expected
The northeastern region is expected to receive widespread rainfall. Thunderstorms and lightning are likely at several places, while heavy rainfall is possible, particularly over hilly and northeastern areas.
Western India: Rain in Konkan, Goa
Konkan and Goa are expected to receive significant rainfall, while other parts of Western India may experience scattered showers. Thunderstorms and lightning are also likely at some places.
Southern India: Thunderstorms and Strong Winds Expected
Several parts of Southern India may receive rainfall. Kerala and Lakshadweep are likely to receive heavy rainfall. Thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds are possible, with winds reaching 40-50 kmph and gusting up to 60 kmph in some areas.
Sea Warning: Fishermen Advised to Stay Ashore
The IMD has forecast winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, over the northern Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas. The sea is likely to remain rough to very rough. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the affected waters.
Overall Forecast
The IMD forecast indicates that Eastern and Central India are likely to remain the main areas of rainfall activity, while parts of Northern, Northeast, Western and Southern India may also receive rain. Thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds are possible in several areas.
India’s 13 per cent cumulative monsoon rainfall deficit is mainly the result of the severe shortfall in June, followed by an uneven and intermittent monsoon during July and August.
The key issue is not simply the national rainfall figure. Several regions have received intense rainfall and flooding, while others continue to face deficient rainfall. This uneven distribution makes recovery difficult for agriculture and water resources.
The emerging El Niño signal adds another layer of concern. If the El Niño strengthens, it could weaken monsoon circulation and reduce the chances of a strong recovery in September.
The next 3-4 weeks will be critical. Strong low-pressure systems from the Bay of Bengal, a favourable monsoon trough and sustained rainfall in September, could help reduce the deficit. However, if rainfall weakens as the monsoon begins to withdraw, the current deficit could persist until the end of the season.
The 13 per cent deficit is still recoverable, but the window is narrowing. September could be the decisive month. Beyond the national rainfall figure, reservoir storage, soil moisture, groundwater recharge and the geographical distribution of rainfall will also need to be closely monitored.
The bigger concern is not drought alone, but an increasingly erratic monsoon that brings extreme rainfall to some regions while leaving others chronically dry.
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