ETV Bharat / bharat

Monsoon Active In Eastern India; Heavy Rain Expected In Other Parts

The monsoon remains active mainly over East India and parts of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. India’s cumulative monsoon rainfall deficit stood at 13 per cent below normal between June 1 and August 18, with the shortfall largely linked to the uneven spread of the monsoon. While some regions have received heavy rainfall, others have experienced deficient rainfall and prolonged dry spells.

The movement of monsoon systems has also influenced the distribution of rainfall across the country. The key concern is not only how much rain India receives, but where, when and how consistently. Several regions have witnessed intense rainfall and flooding, while other agricultural and water-stressed areas continue to remain deficient, creating a “feast-and-famine” pattern.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rainfall is expected in Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and eastern Madhya Pradesh during the next 24 hours. Moderate to heavy rainfall is also possible in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh may receive some rainfall, although most areas are likely to remain relatively dry.

Northwest India: Rain Expected in Delhi-NCR, Himalayan Regions

The Himalayan region is expected to receive significant rainfall. Some parts of the plains, including Delhi-NCR, Punjab and Haryana, may also receive rain. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab.

Western UP may receive rainfall, while Eastern UP is likely to experience heavy rainfall. Thunderstorms and lightning are also likely in Uttarakhand.

Central India: Heavy Rain Expected in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh

Rainfall activity is expected to increase over parts of Central India. Western MP is likely to receive heavy rainfall, while Eastern MP may also experience some rainfall activity.

Chhattisgarh is likely to receive rainfall, with heavy rainfall possible in isolated regions. Thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds of 30-40 kmph, gusting up to 50 kmph, may occur at some places.

Eastern India: Heavy Rain Expected in Jharkhand, Nearby Areas

The monsoon is expected to remain active across Eastern India during the coming days. Jharkhand may receive rainfall, while Bihar is also likely to experience rain. Odisha may receive rainfall, with heavy rain possible at isolated places.

Thunderstorms, lightning and winds of 30-40 kmph, gusting up to 50 kmph, are also likely in some areas.

Northeastern India: Widespread Rain Expected

The northeastern region is expected to receive widespread rainfall. Thunderstorms and lightning are likely at several places, while heavy rainfall is possible, particularly over hilly and northeastern areas.