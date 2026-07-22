Monsoon Active Across North, West And Central India; Delhi To Witness Rainfall Over Next 2 Days
Residents in the affected regions have been advised not to take shelter under trees, avoid unnecessary travels, and follow advisories issued by concerned agencies.
Published : July 22, 2026 at 12:44 PM IST
New Delhi: The southwest monsoon remained active across large parts of the country on Tuesday, bringing widespread rainfall to North, Central, West and parts of South India.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rainfall over the next few days, with heavy to very heavy showers expected in several states. Delhi-NCR is also likely to witness intermittent rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, offering relief from the recent humid weather.
*District wise Nowcast Warning valid for next two-three hours:*— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 22, 2026
*Issue Time:* 22-07-2026 10:16 Hrs IST
*Validity Time:* 22-07-2026 13:16 Hrs IST
*Red Warnings*: Lightning/Thunderstorms with gusty winds (around 60 kmph) and heavy rain (>15 mm/h) very likely over following… pic.twitter.com/CVbUT6OC3Q
North India: Heavy Rain Likely in Punjab, Himachal and Uttarakhand
Rain activity is expected to remain widespread over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh during the next two days. Delhi is likely to receive more showers along with thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching 30–50 kmph.
The IMD has also forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, while East Rajasthan may witness very heavy rainfall throughout the week. The monsoon trough continues to pass through northwestern India, helping sustain rainfall across the region.
Central India: Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha to Receive More Showers
Parts of West and East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha are expected to receive widespread rainfall over the coming days. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places, especially in Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha.
Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are also expected in several districts, which may affect daily life and local transport.
East India: Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha Under Rain Watch
The monsoon is set to strengthen across eastern India, with Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal likely to receive widespread rainfall through the week.
The weather department has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places in Bihar, Odisha and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, while thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds may occur in several districts.
Northeast India: Monsoon Remains Strong
Rainfall will continue across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura over the next few days.
Heavy rainfall is likely in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, with thunderstorms and lightning expected across much of the region.
West India: Gujarat, Konkan and Goa Brace for Intense Rain
The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall across Gujarat, Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Konkan & Goa, Gujarat Region, Saurashtra & Kutch and Madhya Maharashtra. Extremely heavy rainfall is possible at isolated places in Saurashtra & Kutch and parts of Konkan & Goa, raising the risk of waterlogging in low-lying areas.
South India: Telangana and Karnataka to Receive More Rain
Several parts of South India, including Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, are expected to receive scattered to fairly widespread rainfall.
Heavy rainfall is likely over Telangana, while strong surface winds of 40–60 kmph may accompany thunderstorms in parts of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
Delhi Weather: Pleasant Conditions to Continue
Delhi received light rainfall on Tuesday morning, bringing slight relief from hot and humid conditions. The IMD has forecast more showers over the next two days, with thunderstorms and isolated heavy showers possible.
The minimum temperature is likely to remain around 26 degree Celsius while the maximum may hover between 28 and 33°C. Easterly winds are expected to continue, keeping daytime temperatures below normal for this time of the year.
Weather System Behind the Rain
According to the IMD, the active monsoon trough stretching across northern India, along with a western disturbance over north Pakistan and upper-air cyclonic circulations over Westcentral Bay of Bengal and adjoining regions, is enhancing moisture flow and supporting widespread rainfall across many parts of the country.
Authorities have advised people in areas under heavy rainfall alert, especially in low-lying and flood-prone locations, to remain alert and follow local weather advisories.