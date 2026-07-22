ETV Bharat / bharat

Monsoon Active Across North, West And Central India; Delhi To Witness Rainfall Over Next 2 Days

New Delhi: The southwest monsoon remained active across large parts of the country on Tuesday, bringing widespread rainfall to North, Central, West and parts of South India.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rainfall over the next few days, with heavy to very heavy showers expected in several states. Delhi-NCR is also likely to witness intermittent rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, offering relief from the recent humid weather.

North India: Heavy Rain Likely in Punjab, Himachal and Uttarakhand

Rain activity is expected to remain widespread over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh during the next two days. Delhi is likely to receive more showers along with thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching 30–50 kmph.

The IMD has also forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, while East Rajasthan may witness very heavy rainfall throughout the week. The monsoon trough continues to pass through northwestern India, helping sustain rainfall across the region.

A view of the overflowing river following heavy rainfall in Dharamshala. (ANI)

Central India: Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha to Receive More Showers

Parts of West and East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha are expected to receive widespread rainfall over the coming days. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places, especially in Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha.

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are also expected in several districts, which may affect daily life and local transport.

East India: Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha Under Rain Watch

The monsoon is set to strengthen across eastern India, with Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal likely to receive widespread rainfall through the week.

The weather department has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places in Bihar, Odisha and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, while thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds may occur in several districts.