ETV Bharat / bharat

Monsoon 2026 Ends 13% Below Normal, Fourth-Lowest Since 2001

New Delhi: India's southwest monsoon ended on a deficient note in 2026, with the country receiving 759.4 mm of rainfall between June and September, 87% of the long-period average (LPA) of 868.6 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The seasonal rainfall was the fourth-lowest recorded since 2001 and the 13th-lowest since 1901.

The season was marked by a delayed onset over Kerala, a severely deficient June, a rebound in July, another decline in August and a sharp spell of rainfall towards the end of September. The monsoon reached the Andaman Sea on May 16, six days ahead of its normal date, but subsequently stalled. It set in over Kerala on June 4, three days later than the normal onset date of June 1. The IMD had forecast the onset for May 26, with an error margin of four days. This was only the second time since operational onset forecasts began in 2005 that the onset fell outside the forecast window, the first being in 2015.

The advance of the monsoon was also delayed over several parts of the country. Progress over Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha lagged by seven to 10 days, while the northeast saw delays of five to 10 days. Despite the slow advance, the monsoon covered the entire country by July 9, only a day later than the normal date of July 8.

Withdrawal began from west Rajasthan on September 19, two days later than usual. June emerged as the weakest month of the season, with rainfall at only 65% of normal. The country received 106.8 mm against the monthly LPA of 165.3 mm. All four broad regions recorded deficient rainfall, with Central India receiving just 50% of its average.

According to the IMD, 22 of the 36 meteorological subdivisions recorded deficient rainfall in June, while three were in the large-deficient category. No low-pressure system formed during the month, compared with an average of about three systems. By the end of June, the weekly rainfall departure had fallen to nearly minus 47%.

July brought a temporary recovery, with rainfall reaching 101% of normal. Central India received 133% of its average rainfall, supported by four low-pressure systems that remained active for 24 system-days, compared with a normal of around 13.6 days.

However, rainfall remained highly uneven during the month. Rainfall was 45.4% above normal in the week ending July 8 but 51.1% below normal in the following week. The South Peninsula received only 75% of its average rainfall, while East and Northeast India received 71%.

July also recorded the highest number of extreme rainfall events among the five years compared by the IMD, with 918 very heavy rainfall events and 269 extremely heavy rainfall events. Rainfall weakened again in August, falling to 84% of normal at 213.3 mm. All four broad regions recorded below-normal rainfall. The South Peninsula was the worst affected, receiving 73% of its average, while Northwest India received 91%.

September provided some relief. The month ended with rainfall at 92% of normal, which falls within the IMD's normal category. Northwest India received 117% of its average rainfall, partly supported by eight western disturbances.

A particularly wet spell during the final week pushed weekly rainfall 49% above normal. Standardised rainfall anomalies over the core monsoon zone rose above +4, while two deep depressions formed over the north Bay of Bengal during September 21-27 and September 28-30. The late-season rainfall helped narrow the cumulative seasonal deficit to about 12.6% by September 30.