Monsoon 2026 Ends 13% Below Normal, Fourth-Lowest Since 2001
According to the IMD, 22 of the 36 meteorological subdivisions recorded deficient rainfall in June, while three were in the large-deficient category, writes Ankita Kumari.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 8:50 PM IST
New Delhi: India's southwest monsoon ended on a deficient note in 2026, with the country receiving 759.4 mm of rainfall between June and September, 87% of the long-period average (LPA) of 868.6 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The seasonal rainfall was the fourth-lowest recorded since 2001 and the 13th-lowest since 1901.
The season was marked by a delayed onset over Kerala, a severely deficient June, a rebound in July, another decline in August and a sharp spell of rainfall towards the end of September. The monsoon reached the Andaman Sea on May 16, six days ahead of its normal date, but subsequently stalled. It set in over Kerala on June 4, three days later than the normal onset date of June 1. The IMD had forecast the onset for May 26, with an error margin of four days. This was only the second time since operational onset forecasts began in 2005 that the onset fell outside the forecast window, the first being in 2015.
The advance of the monsoon was also delayed over several parts of the country. Progress over Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha lagged by seven to 10 days, while the northeast saw delays of five to 10 days. Despite the slow advance, the monsoon covered the entire country by July 9, only a day later than the normal date of July 8.
Withdrawal began from west Rajasthan on September 19, two days later than usual. June emerged as the weakest month of the season, with rainfall at only 65% of normal. The country received 106.8 mm against the monthly LPA of 165.3 mm. All four broad regions recorded deficient rainfall, with Central India receiving just 50% of its average.
According to the IMD, 22 of the 36 meteorological subdivisions recorded deficient rainfall in June, while three were in the large-deficient category. No low-pressure system formed during the month, compared with an average of about three systems. By the end of June, the weekly rainfall departure had fallen to nearly minus 47%.
July brought a temporary recovery, with rainfall reaching 101% of normal. Central India received 133% of its average rainfall, supported by four low-pressure systems that remained active for 24 system-days, compared with a normal of around 13.6 days.
However, rainfall remained highly uneven during the month. Rainfall was 45.4% above normal in the week ending July 8 but 51.1% below normal in the following week. The South Peninsula received only 75% of its average rainfall, while East and Northeast India received 71%.
July also recorded the highest number of extreme rainfall events among the five years compared by the IMD, with 918 very heavy rainfall events and 269 extremely heavy rainfall events. Rainfall weakened again in August, falling to 84% of normal at 213.3 mm. All four broad regions recorded below-normal rainfall. The South Peninsula was the worst affected, receiving 73% of its average, while Northwest India received 91%.
September provided some relief. The month ended with rainfall at 92% of normal, which falls within the IMD's normal category. Northwest India received 117% of its average rainfall, partly supported by eight western disturbances.
A particularly wet spell during the final week pushed weekly rainfall 49% above normal. Standardised rainfall anomalies over the core monsoon zone rose above +4, while two deep depressions formed over the north Bay of Bengal during September 21-27 and September 28-30. The late-season rainfall helped narrow the cumulative seasonal deficit to about 12.6% by September 30.
The regional distribution of rainfall remained sharply uneven. Northwest India received 553 mm, or 94% of its LPA, while Central India received 952.8 mm, or 97%. In contrast, East and Northeast India received about 1,017 mm, or only 74% of its LPA. The South Peninsula recorded 542 mm, or 76% of its average.
According to the IMD, East and Northeast India recorded its lowest monsoon rainfall since 1901, while rainfall in the South Peninsula was its fourth-lowest since 1901 and second-lowest since 2001. The monsoon core zone, which covers much of India's rain-fed agricultural area, received 779.9 mm of rainfall against a normal range of 782.8 to 881.2 mm.
Of the country's 36 meteorological subdivisions, 18, covering 53% of India's area, received normal rainfall, while 17 subdivisions covering 42% of the area were deficient. Odisha, covering 5% of the country's area, was the only subdivision in the excess category.
At the district level, 312 of 741 districts recorded normal rainfall, while 282 were below normal and 34 were significantly below normal. Another 90 districts received excess rainfall and 16 recorded substantially above-normal rainfall. Despite the seasonal deficit, the monsoon produced several episodes of extreme rainfall. The IMD recorded 1,765 very heavy rainfall events, defined as 115.6 to 204.4 mm in a day, and 388 extremely heavy rainfall events, involving more than 204.4 mm in a day.
The extreme rainfall events were concentrated in areas including Konkan and Goa, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Saurashtra and Kutch, Gujarat, west Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, Odisha, Kerala and Gangetic West Bengal.
The season saw 14 low-pressure systems, including six monsoon depressions. Three of these intensified into deep depressions. Together, the systems accounted for 77 system-days, higher than the normal of 57 system-days, indicating that while the number of systems was limited, several remained active for longer periods. The IMD also reported the emergence of a weak El Niño in June, which strengthened through the monsoon season and became strong by the end of the season. The Indian Ocean Dipole remained neutral throughout the period, despite earlier expectations that a positive phase could develop later in the season.
The IMD's seasonal forecasts broadly captured the below-normal rainfall outcome. Its April forecast had projected rainfall at 92% of LPA, with a margin of plus or minus 5%. This was revised in late May to 90%, with a margin of plus or minus 4%. The eventual rainfall of 87% remained within the broad below-normal outlook.
The forecast for below-normal rainfall over the monsoon core zone also materialised, as did the outlook for below-normal rainfall during the second half of the season. However, forecasts were less accurate at finer regional and monthly scales. Northeast India had been expected to receive normal rainfall but ended the season at only 74% of its average.
The monthly forecasts also underestimated rainfall in July and September. July was forecast to be below normal but ended at 101%, while September was forecast to remain below 91% but recorded 92%. The 2026 monsoon therefore ended with a stark regional divide. While Northwest and Central India remained within the normal rainfall range, East and Northeast India and the South Peninsula experienced substantial deficits. The IMD's seasonal review does not assess the implications of the rainfall pattern for crops, reservoirs or water supply, leaving those impacts to be assessed separately.
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