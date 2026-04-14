ETV Bharat / bharat

Monitor Social Media Narratives Round The Clock: RGI To Census Directorates Of States And UTs

New Delhi: Aiming to counter all possible false narratives against the ongoing Census exercise, the Registrar General of India (RGI) asked all census directorates in states and UTs to monitor social media narratives round the clock.

In a recent communication to the census directorates across the country, RGI Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan suggested that they should depute effective 24/7 teams for handling social media accounts along with “content creation capabilities”.

“As the House Listing Operation (HLO) begins, it will be crucial to monitor social media narratives around the clock for any adverse comments, propaganda items, or false narratives, so they can be countered and fact-checked in real time through state and UT directorates or field functionaries, with intimation to the ORGI (Office of the Registrar General & Census Commissioner, India),” a senior government official told ETV Bharat quoting the communication.

RGI Narayan said the publicity campaign will not only inform people about the questions asked in the two phases but also reassure them that all information will be kept confidential, fostering trust and confidence in the process.

“The use of a mix of media, including radio, television, newspapers, and social media, will be instrumental in sensitising the public and ensuring accurate data collection, as demonstrated in previous Censuses,” the communication with states and UTs stated.

It is worth mentioning that the first phase of Census 2027 – the House Listing and Housing Operations (HLO) – started on April 1 in eight States and Union Territories.