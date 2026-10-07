ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Money Disappeared... Like Film Title?' CJI Jests With Rajpal Yadav In Cheque‑Bounce Case

New Delhi: "So, like the film's title, ' Ata Pata Laapata (Address Missing)', the money too disappeared?" quipped Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Wednesday.

Amid the solemn proceedings of the highest court of the land, it brought a moment of mirth, spreading smiles all around, as the CJI-led bench, including justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, heard the long-running case, involving the bouncing of a Rs 5 crore cheque received by actor Rajpal Yadav and his wife, over a loan for his 2012 film Ata Pata Laapata, received from a private entity named Murli Projects.

The CJI went on to ask the actor to continue making good cinema and entertain people. The bench accepted the request of Yadav, who was present in the courtroom, to sell off his ancestral property to pay his dues arising from a cheque-bounce case connected to a loan he had taken for a 2012 movie.

The bench also noted that the actor had arranged for an immediate payment of Rs 2 crore. Yadav produced a demand draft worth Rs 1.15 crore, saying that another Rs 85 lakh will be paid by a prospective buyer of his property by next week.

Yadav’s counsel said, “We also have a buyer for the ancestral property. The only difficulty is that Pitru Paksha is ongoing, and people do not want to get the registration done (during this period). The buyer is also present in court.”

The counsel said that the buyer is ready to pay Rs 85 lakh to reach Rs 2 crore, but does not want to proceed with the registration of the sale documents at this point, and wants Navratri, which starts on Monday, to commence.