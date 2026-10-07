‘Money Disappeared... Like Film Title?' CJI Jests With Rajpal Yadav In Cheque‑Bounce Case
The case involves the bouncing of a Rs 5 crore cheque received by the actor, over a loan for his 2012 film 'Ata Pata Laapata'.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 7, 2026 at 4:31 PM IST
New Delhi: "So, like the film's title, 'Ata Pata Laapata (Address Missing)', the money too disappeared?" quipped Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Wednesday.
Amid the solemn proceedings of the highest court of the land, it brought a moment of mirth, spreading smiles all around, as the CJI-led bench, including justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, heard the long-running case, involving the bouncing of a Rs 5 crore cheque received by actor Rajpal Yadav and his wife, over a loan for his 2012 film Ata Pata Laapata, received from a private entity named Murli Projects.
The CJI went on to ask the actor to continue making good cinema and entertain people. The bench accepted the request of Yadav, who was present in the courtroom, to sell off his ancestral property to pay his dues arising from a cheque-bounce case connected to a loan he had taken for a 2012 movie.
The bench also noted that the actor had arranged for an immediate payment of Rs 2 crore. Yadav produced a demand draft worth Rs 1.15 crore, saying that another Rs 85 lakh will be paid by a prospective buyer of his property by next week.
Yadav’s counsel said, “We also have a buyer for the ancestral property. The only difficulty is that Pitru Paksha is ongoing, and people do not want to get the registration done (during this period). The buyer is also present in court.”
The counsel said that the buyer is ready to pay Rs 85 lakh to reach Rs 2 crore, but does not want to proceed with the registration of the sale documents at this point, and wants Navratri, which starts on Monday, to commence.
During the hearing, the bench also expressed its discontent with Yadav's conduct, and warned that it could enhance his sentence. They said repeated extensions were granted only to ensure that the complainant received the money. Thereafter, to lighten the atmosphere, the CJI remarked that the title of the film was synonymous with Yadav’s conduct: "...ata pata laapata".
Acknowledging the observations, Yadav greeted the bench, saying, “Pranam karta hoon (I bow in respect),” and spoke about how he had endured losses of Rs 200-250 crore over the 2012 film. “Are you making any new movie,” the CJI, still in a lighter vein, asked Yadav.
Yadav said he has acted in 200-250 films, and that in the past 13 years, he has suffered a loss in the range of Rs 200-250 crore over the 2012 film Ata Pata Laapata. Yadav said he lost Rs 17 crore, and the complainant lost Rs 5 crore.
“Rs 5 crore made me lose Rs 17 crore, and since 2013, did not allow me to earn a single rupee… There was a press conference against me. There was 'stay' against my film, which was supposed to release in 1,200 theatres. But it could not be released in one theatre…," said Yadav.
The CJI then told him make a good movie and entertain the people. The bench is likely to hear the matter after two days.
Also Read:
- Supreme Court Slams Actor Rajpal Yadav For Failing To Honour Payment Undertaking In Cheque-Bounce Cases
- Rajpal Yadav Gets Last Chance From Supreme Court To Deposit Rs 2 Crore In Cheque-Bounce Cases
- SC Exempts Actor Rajpal Yadav From Surrender In Cheque Bounce Cases, Directs Rs 5 Crore Deposit
- Rajpal Yadav Hits Back At Critics Questioning His Stardom After Cheque Bounce Case: '500 Selfies Clicked At Every Airport'