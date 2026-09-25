Money Laundering Trial To Continue Against Jharkhand IAS Officer Pooja Singhal: SC
A bench of the apex court indicated that it was not keen to grant any relief to the officer at the moment.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 25, 2026 at 7:13 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to quash a trial court order taking cognizance of the offence against Jharkhand IAS officer Pooja Singhal; therefore, the trial in a money laundering case against her would continue.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), submitted that cognizance of the offence was taken a long time ago.
Senior advocate Meenakshi Arora, representing Singhal, said sanction to prosecute an administrative officer as provided under Section 197 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was not granted in this case. Arora said Rs 19 crore, which is harped everywhere, is not attributed to her client at all.
Section 197 of CrPC says, "When any person who is or was a judge or magistrate or a public servant not removable from his office save by or with the sanction of the government, is accused of any offence alleged to have been committed by him while acting or purporting to act in the discharge of his official duty, no court shall take cognizance of such offence except with the previous sanction…"
During the hearing, Arora argued, “The so-called Rs 19 crore which was recovered from CA, that CA has given separate statements—seven statements so far. He reneged on his previous one…and in one statement he has also accepted this is not my money at all…”. The bench replied, “Exactly why the question of sanction becomes dependent on the reliability of the CA statement…there are incriminating statements being taken into consideration. It goes beyond the pale of official duty…”.
It was argued that when the objection regarding non-grant of sanction was raised, the ED argued that under the new law, Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), there was a provision for "automatic deemed sanction".
The senior counsel contended Singhal was not an accused in the corruption case, and as far as the money laundering case is concerned, she was acting in her official capacity. Justice Bagchi said more than Rs 19 crore was recovered from Singhal.
The bench indicated that it was not keen to grant any relief at the moment. The bench said the grant of sanction is a mixed question of law and fact, and it must be ascertained whether the officer was discharging her official functions when the alleged offence took place. "We would like to keep the issue of sanction open to be adjudicated along with other evidence at the appropriate stage of the proceeding," the bench said.
The ED arrested Singhal, a former Jharkhand mines department secretary, on May 11, 2022, following raids at properties linked to her in connection with an alleged scam worth Rs 18 crore in the implementation of MGNREGA, the Centre's flagship rural employment scheme at the time. The suspension of the 2000-batch IAS officer, who was in jail for more than two years, was revoked after she secured bail.
She had filed a petition in the Jharkhand High Court seeking quashing of the cognizance order by a PMLA court in Ranchi dated July 19, 2022, in connection with ECIR Case 3 of 2018.
It was argued that cognizance of the offences under sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was taken without adhering to the mandatory requirement of sanction under Section 197 of the CrPC, 1973. The high court had dismissed Singhal's plea, ruling that prior sanction under Section 197 of the CrPC was not required for prosecution in cases involving personal "illegal acts".
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