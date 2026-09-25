ETV Bharat / bharat

Money Laundering Trial To Continue Against Jharkhand IAS Officer Pooja Singhal: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to quash a trial court order taking cognizance of the offence against Jharkhand IAS officer Pooja Singhal; therefore, the trial in a money laundering case against her would continue.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), submitted that cognizance of the offence was taken a long time ago.

Senior advocate Meenakshi Arora, representing Singhal, said sanction to prosecute an administrative officer as provided under Section 197 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was not granted in this case. Arora said Rs 19 crore, which is harped everywhere, is not attributed to her client at all.

Section 197 of CrPC says, "When any person who is or was a judge or magistrate or a public servant not removable from his office save by or with the sanction of the government, is accused of any offence alleged to have been committed by him while acting or purporting to act in the discharge of his official duty, no court shall take cognizance of such offence except with the previous sanction…"

During the hearing, Arora argued, “The so-called Rs 19 crore which was recovered from CA, that CA has given separate statements—seven statements so far. He reneged on his previous one…and in one statement he has also accepted this is not my money at all…”. The bench replied, “Exactly why the question of sanction becomes dependent on the reliability of the CA statement…there are incriminating statements being taken into consideration. It goes beyond the pale of official duty…”.

It was argued that when the objection regarding non-grant of sanction was raised, the ED argued that under the new law, Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), there was a provision for "automatic deemed sanction".