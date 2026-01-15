‘Money Dries Up’ As Indian Students Stranded In Iran; Parents Urge Evacuation
Parents of over Indian students in Iran urged the central government to arrange immediate evacuation amid unrest and soaring travel costs.
Published : January 15, 2026 at 4:34 PM IST
Srinagar: With the Indian advisory asking its nationals to leave Iran, parents of Indian students studying in the troubled country are increasingly worried about their safety and are demanding immediate evacuation.
In the latest advisory, the Indian Embassy in Tehran advised Indian citizens, including students, pilgrims, businesspersons, and tourists, to depart Iran without delay using available means of transport, including commercial flights.
Over 2000 students, mainly admitted to MBBS courses from the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, are studying in that country.
Aafroza Shafi, hailing from Srinagar, whose daughter is in Arak University, said she was concerned over the safety of her ward, who is in the third year of her course, and as her money is also drying up.
“My daughter called me after five days yesterday. Students are unable to make calls outside the country, as they have blocked international calls. The money exchange is not working, and they are unable to exchange dollars, leaving them with almost no money,” she told ETV Bharat.
Airfare from Iran to New Delhi has skyrocketed, with a ticket cost reaching between Rs 70,000 and Rs 80,000 against the normal fare of Rs 20,000-25,000, Aafroza said.
Like her, another parent, Suhail Muzamil Qazmi, said that they are worried after a fresh advisory was issued and urged the central government to evacuate students from Iran.
“Groceries are available, but students have been told not to leave their hostels after 6:00 pm. We are worried after an advisory from the Indian Embassy in Tehran yesterday, asking Indian nationals to leave Iran as soon as possible. We are ready to pay for their tickets, but appeal to the PM and external CM and LG to carry out evacuation for the safety of students,” he said.
Iran is marred with nationwide unrest after protests that initially began over inflation and the steep fall in Iran's currency since December 28. US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reported that it had so far confirmed the killing of 1,850 protesters, including nine children, and more than 16,700 arrests.
Iranian authorities ordered the closure of the country’s airspace amid escalating tensions with the US and widespread protests in several Iranian cities. Multiple Indian airlines like Air India, IndiGo and SpiceJet have been forced to reroute or cancel flights.
In Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said he has got assurance from External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on the safety of citizens from the Union Territory in Iran, saying, ‘All steps will be taken to safeguard the interests and lives of students.’
“Just spoke to the EAM about the evolving situation in Iran. He shared his assessment of the ground situation and the plans the MEA is working on. I am grateful for his assurance that all steps will be taken to safeguard the interests and lives of students and other people from JK who are in Iran,” he added.
National Convenor of the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, Nasir Khuehami, said that he has talked to students as well as the MEA in New Delhi, seeking their help in bringing the students from Iran.
Also Read