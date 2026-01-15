ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Money Dries Up’ As Indian Students Stranded In Iran; Parents Urge Evacuation

Srinagar: With the Indian advisory asking its nationals to leave Iran, parents of Indian students studying in the troubled country are increasingly worried about their safety and are demanding immediate evacuation.

In the latest advisory, the Indian Embassy in Tehran advised Indian citizens, including students, pilgrims, businesspersons, and tourists, to depart Iran without delay using available means of transport, including commercial flights.

Over 2000 students, mainly admitted to MBBS courses from the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, are studying in that country.

Aafroza Shafi, hailing from Srinagar, whose daughter is in Arak University, said she was concerned over the safety of her ward, who is in the third year of her course, and as her money is also drying up.

“My daughter called me after five days yesterday. Students are unable to make calls outside the country, as they have blocked international calls. The money exchange is not working, and they are unable to exchange dollars, leaving them with almost no money,” she told ETV Bharat.

Airfare from Iran to New Delhi has skyrocketed, with a ticket cost reaching between Rs 70,000 and Rs 80,000 against the normal fare of Rs 20,000-25,000, Aafroza said.

Like her, another parent, Suhail Muzamil Qazmi, said that they are worried after a fresh advisory was issued and urged the central government to evacuate students from Iran.