ETV Bharat / bharat

'Monday Metro': Delhi CM Takes Metro To Push Govt Campaign On Fuel Conservation

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Delhi Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh during the “Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdan” campaign focused on fuel and energy conservation at ITO Metro Station in New Delhi on Monday ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Delhi government's "Monday Metro" initiative got a boost, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her Cabinet colleagues travelling by Metro to work on Monday. "Conserving fuel is not only the government's responsibility, but also the duty of every citizen. If we all join hands and give up our private vehicles for just one day a week, we can bequeath a clean environment and a secure future to the coming generations," said Gupta. The CM boarded Metro from Civil Lines at 12 noon, keeping her security detail to a minimum, to reach ITO Metro station, which is near the Secretariat. During the journey, not only did she interact with the public, but also sought feedback on their commuting experiences and suggestions for improving Delhi's transportation system. Cabinet Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh accompanied the CM, having arrived at the ITO Metro station via a different route. He exited through gate number 5 and subsequently departed for the Secretariat aboard a DTC 'Devi' bus. Cabinet ministers Kapil Mishra, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, and Pankaj Singh too reached their respective offices by travelling via Metro and buses. The impact of the government's appeal urging citizens to forgo private vehicles and utilise public transport for at least one day a week was visible, not only on the roads but also within the metro trains.