'Monday Metro': Delhi CM Takes Metro To Push Govt Campaign On Fuel Conservation
Rekha Gupta says conserving fuel is not only the government's responsibility, but also the duty of every citizen; her Cabinet colleagues too use Metro.
Published : May 18, 2026 at 5:23 PM IST|
Updated : May 18, 2026 at 5:34 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi government's "Monday Metro" initiative got a boost, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her Cabinet colleagues travelling by Metro to work on Monday.
"Conserving fuel is not only the government's responsibility, but also the duty of every citizen. If we all join hands and give up our private vehicles for just one day a week, we can bequeath a clean environment and a secure future to the coming generations," said Gupta.
The CM boarded Metro from Civil Lines at 12 noon, keeping her security detail to a minimum, to reach ITO Metro station, which is near the Secretariat. During the journey, not only did she interact with the public, but also sought feedback on their commuting experiences and suggestions for improving Delhi's transportation system.
Cabinet Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh accompanied the CM, having arrived at the ITO Metro station via a different route. He exited through gate number 5 and subsequently departed for the Secretariat aboard a DTC 'Devi' bus.
Cabinet ministers Kapil Mishra, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, and Pankaj Singh too reached their respective offices by travelling via Metro and buses.
The impact of the government's appeal urging citizens to forgo private vehicles and utilise public transport for at least one day a week was visible, not only on the roads but also within the metro trains.
The impact of this government initiative was evident across various Metro stations in Delhi-NCR. Major stations such as Rajiv Chowk, Kashmiri Gate, Central Secretariat and ITO recorded a significant increase in passenger volume.
Speaking to the media, numerous professionals and government officials lauded this move by the government. Savita Sharma, an employee at a private bank located at ITO, said: "If VVIPs of the country and the state can leave aside their cars and travel by Metro, then we, too, must change our mindset. Today, I also left my car at home and commuted to the office by Metro. This not only saved money but also relieved me of the traffic stress."
Umesh Tyagi, who travelled by Metro from Uttam Nagar to the ITO GST office for work, said: "The more people who typically commute in private vehicles join the 'Monday Metro' campaign, the greater the positive impact will be on pollution levels. If everyone were to travel by metro or public transport, it would not only conserve fuel but also help mitigate the problems our country faces regarding rising petrol and diesel prices and fuel shortages, which are currently being exacerbated by the conflict involving Israel, the US, and Iran."
Sanjay Rathi, who commutes by Metro from Shahdara to his workplace at the WHO office, ITO, said: "This is an excellent initiative by the Delhi government. Everyone should contribute their share toward saving fuel in response to the Prime Minister's appeal. I travel daily from my home in Shahdara to the WHO office using the Delhi Metro. I rely on the Metro for my daily commute and encounter absolutely no difficulties."
Similarly, Nandan Kumar, who works at a chartered accountant firm in Laxmi Nagar, said, "I commute daily from Janakpuri in West Delhi using Delhi Metro. Everyone should participate in the Prime Minister's campaign to conserve fuel. I, too, am doing my part by travelling via Metro."
According to transport experts, if every third citizen of Delhi opts for public transport just one day a week, it would not only reduce the pressure of vehicles on the roads but also lead to a significant decline in fuel consumption.
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