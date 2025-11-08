Self-Styled Godman Asaram, Serving Life Sentence, Released On Bail For Six Months, Received By Throng Of Devotees
He wore a white turban and a garland of red roses, and was released without police custody for the first time in 13 years.
Published : November 8, 2025 at 11:07 AM IST|
Updated : November 8, 2025 at 11:18 AM IST
Jodhpur: Self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, who is serving a life sentence in a case involving the rape of a minor girl and tampering with witnesses, was discharged from Arogya Hospital on Friday after being granted six months' interim bail by the Rajasthan High Court and the Gujarat High Court. This is the third time he has been granted bail this year, besides two paroles in 2024.
Stepping out of the hospital, Asaram appeared back to his usual self. He had changed his usual red cap for a white turban, and, after a long time, was seen accepting the greetings of devotees, wearing a garland of red roses. Following the court order, Asaram has also been released from police custody during his bail term.
Devotees waited for Asaram outside the hospital throughout Friday. A large crowd was present when Asaram was released from the hospital around 10 pm. He went straight to his ashram in Pal village, Jodhpur, where a large number of devotees were present to welcome him. Outside the ashram, devotees greeted him with garlands and cheers. Asaram will likely now be able to travel to Ahmedabad, as the Gujarat High Court has also granted him bail.
Paroles And Bails
Imprisoned in Jodhpur jail since 2013, Asaram kept filing dozens of bail applications at several courts, from the lower court to the Supreme Court, but was initially unsuccessful. Then in 2024, he got parole for medical treatment, twice, in quick succession. He was first released on a 7-day parole in August, before receiving a 17-day parole in December.
Since then, he has got three bails just this year. On January 14, he received his first bail from the court, and was released for "medical treatment". Thereafter, his bail period has regularly been extended. Recently, when the second bail term expired, he had to return to jail, but was hospitalised for health reasons. While in hospital, he was granted six-month's bail, first by the Rajasthan High Court, and now by the Gujarat High Court.
The Case Against Self-Styled Godman
In 2013, Asaram was accused of sexual misconduct by the parents of a minor girl who were his devotees, at his Mathania ashram near Jodhpur. An FIR was registered in Delhi, and he was transferred to the Mathania police station. Subsequently, Jodhpur police arrested him from his Chhindwara ashram in September 2013, bringing him to Jodhpur to put him in jail. Then, on April 25, 2018, he was convicted of sexual misconduct by a Jodhpur court and sentenced to life imprisonment.
Also Read: