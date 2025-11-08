ETV Bharat / bharat

Self-Styled Godman Asaram, Serving Life Sentence, Released On Bail For Six Months, Received By Throng Of Devotees

Jodhpur: Self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, who is serving a life sentence in a case involving the rape of a minor girl and tampering with witnesses, was discharged from Arogya Hospital on Friday after being granted six months' interim bail by the Rajasthan High Court and the Gujarat High Court. This is the third time he has been granted bail this year, besides two paroles in 2024.

Stepping out of the hospital, Asaram appeared back to his usual self. He had changed his usual red cap for a white turban, and, after a long time, was seen accepting the greetings of devotees, wearing a garland of red roses. Following the court order, Asaram has also been released from police custody during his bail term.

Devotees waited for Asaram outside the hospital throughout Friday. A large crowd was present when Asaram was released from the hospital around 10 pm. He went straight to his ashram in Pal village, Jodhpur, where a large number of devotees were present to welcome him. Outside the ashram, devotees greeted him with garlands and cheers. Asaram will likely now be able to travel to Ahmedabad, as the Gujarat High Court has also granted him bail.

Paroles And Bails