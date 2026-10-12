On First Day Of Navratri, Mohanthal Prasad Of Ambaji Temple In Gujarat Gets GI Tag
The tag gives Ambaji Temple's religious, cultural and historical heritage a unique national identity
Published : October 12, 2026 at 4:40 PM IST
Banaskantha: The traditional Mohanthal Prasad of the famous Ambaji Temple in Gujarat has received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, giving the venue’s religious, cultural and historical heritage a unique national identity. A ceremony was held at Chachar Chowk in Ambaji on the first day of Navratri to mark the achievement.
The official GI tag certificate for Mohanthal Prasad was handed over to the 'Shri Arasuri Ambaji Mata Devasthan Trust' under the chairmanship of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trademarks and Registrar of Geographical Indications, Professor Dr Unnat P Pandit and in the presence of Banaskantha District Collector Mihir Patel.
Mohanthal Prasad is seen as a symbol of Indian culture, religious faith and sacred tradition. Getting a GI tag is a proud moment for lakhs of devotees living in India and abroad. The official certificate granting the tag was issued on October 1, 2026 on the basis of the application submitted by the Shri Arasuri Ambaji Mata Devasthan Trust. The tag followed the completion of the necessary legal procedures.
Professor Dr. Unnat P. Pandit said, “There should be no compromise on the authenticity and quality of any traditional product. This GI tag will play a crucial role in ensuring that devotees visiting Ambaji receive pure and authentic Mohanthal Prasad.”
He explained that the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) in Ahmedabad has created a dedicated GI Store to promote and sell GI-tagged products showcasing unique products from across the country. This initiative helps enhance the marketability of traditional products while maintaining their distinct identity.
Expressing his delight at Mohanthal Prasad getting the GI tag, District Collector Mihir Patel said, “The GI tag for Mohanthal Prasad is not just a recognition of the Prasad's identity; it honours the unwavering faith of millions of devotees in Goddess Jagadamba and respects our rich spiritual heritage. Ambaji's Mohanthal Prasad has now joined the list of iconic religious offerings in the country. It is among the ranks of iconic religious offerings like Tirupati's Laddus and Palani's Panchamritam. This recognition provides strict legal protection against unauthorised use of the Mohanthal name and the sale of counterfeit and imitation products, while also ensuring that the traditional method of preparation and its sanctity are maintained.”
The ceremony at Chachar Chowk was attended by Professor Dr. Unnat P. Pandit, who guided the GI tagging process along with the officials from the Gujarat Task Force of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), representatives from partner organisations, temple trust officials and a large number of devotees.
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