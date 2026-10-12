ETV Bharat / bharat

On First Day Of Navratri, Mohanthal Prasad Of Ambaji Temple In Gujarat Gets GI Tag

The official GI tag certificate for Mohanthal Prasad was handed over to the 'Shri Arasuri Ambaji Mata Devasthan Trust' ( ETV Bharat )

Banaskantha: The traditional Mohanthal Prasad of the famous Ambaji Temple in Gujarat has received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, giving the venue’s religious, cultural and historical heritage a unique national identity. A ceremony was held at Chachar Chowk in Ambaji on the first day of Navratri to mark the achievement.

The official GI tag certificate for Mohanthal Prasad was handed over to the 'Shri Arasuri Ambaji Mata Devasthan Trust' under the chairmanship of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trademarks and Registrar of Geographical Indications, Professor Dr Unnat P Pandit and in the presence of Banaskantha District Collector Mihir Patel.

Mohanthal Prasad is seen as a symbol of Indian culture, religious faith and sacred tradition. Getting a GI tag is a proud moment for lakhs of devotees living in India and abroad. The official certificate granting the tag was issued on October 1, 2026 on the basis of the application submitted by the Shri Arasuri Ambaji Mata Devasthan Trust. The tag followed the completion of the necessary legal procedures. Mohanthal Prasad is seen as a symbol of Indian culture, religious faith and sacred tradition. (ETV Bharat) Professor Dr. Unnat P. Pandit said, “There should be no compromise on the authenticity and quality of any traditional product. This GI tag will play a crucial role in ensuring that devotees visiting Ambaji receive pure and authentic Mohanthal Prasad.”