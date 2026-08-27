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Mohan Bhagwat's Madison Square Event In US Organised In Spirit of Open Dialogue, Says RSS

New Delhi: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Wednesday said the event featuring its chief Mohan Bhagwat in New York has been organised in the spirit of open dialogue and invited "anyone interested" in knowing more about the organisation to join the discussion.

The remarks by senior RSS functionary Sunil Ambekar came amid New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani's criticism of Bhagwat's participation in the Universal Oneness Celebrations at the Infosys Theatre at Madison Square Garden.

"The Universal Oneness Celebration in New York exemplifies an interfaith gathering where RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr. Mohan Bhagwat ji will communicate with a diverse, multicultural, and multi-faith audience," Ambekar said in a statement.

Organised in the spirit of open dialogue and mutual respect, the event reflects "Bharatiya" ethos which is fundamentally inclusive and welcoming to all, the RSS' national media and publicity head added.

"This initiative is in line with longstanding tradition of engagement by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) with varied communities across India and the world fostering understanding and shared purpose," Ambekar said.

"We invite anyone interested in learning more about the RSS vision and philosophy to participate in these open forums of dialogue," he added.