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Mohan Bhagwat Launches BJP Leader's Book On Rise Of 'New Bharat'

New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday launched Saffron Surge: Making of a Brave, New Bharat, a book by former Rajya Sabha MP and author Tarun Vijay, at the Sangh's Keshav Kunj headquarters here.

According to the publisher, the book traces the "civilisational reawakening" of India and the rise of Hindu nationalism. It examines India's journey from the colonial period to what the author calls a "New Bharat" and discusses themes such as decolonisation of the Bharatiya mind, Param Vaibhav, and Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

The book carries a foreword by Bhagwat, who described Vijay as "a witness as well as an active participant of this forward march." Bhagwat writes that the book is a "running commentary with analysis and suggestions" and would be useful for those working towards restoring Bharat's "glory, self-esteem and rightful place as a Vishwa Guru."

The book also includes a prologue by RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, who described it as a "romantic contemporary history" of India's ideological shift. It carries endorsements from author Amish Tripathi and RSS ideologue Ratan Sharda.