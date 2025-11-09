ETV Bharat / bharat

RSS Is Recognised As Body Of Individuals, Bhagwat Tells Critics

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks came as Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge recently said RSS should be banned.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat addresses the "100 Years of Sangh Journey: New Horizons" event in Bengaluru, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025.
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat addresses the "100 Years of Sangh Journey: New Horizons" event in Bengaluru, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. (PTI)
By PTI

Published : November 9, 2025 at 1:30 PM IST

Bengaluru: In a veiled remark against the Congress leaders criticising RSS for operating without registration, the Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said his organisation is recognised as a body of individuals.

"RSS was established in 1925, so do you expect us to have registered with the British government?" Bhagwat asked while replying to a question during an in-house question-and-answer session organised by the RSS. He added that after independence, the Government of India did not make registration compulsory.

"We are categorised as a body of individuals, and we are a recognised organisation," Bhagwat explained. According to him, the Income Tax department and courts have termed RSS as a body of individuals and the organisation was exempted from income tax. "We were banned thrice. So government has recognised us. If we were not there, whom did they ban?" the RSS chief asked.

Bhagwat added there are many things, which are not registered. "Even Hindu Dharma is not registered," he remarked. On the issue of RSS respecting only the saffron flags and not recognising the Indian tri-colour, Bhagwat said while saffron is treated as a Guru in RSS it has high respect for the Indian tri-colour.

"We always respect, offer tribute and protect our tricolour," the RSS chief said. Bhagwat's remarks came as Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge recently said RSS should be banned. His son and Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge demanded ban on RSS activities in government institutions and public places. He even questioned the registration number of RSS and their source of funding.

