Mohammed Shami Asked To Appear For SIR Hearing In Kolkata

Kolkata: Cricketer Mohammed Shami was asked to appear for the SIR verification hearing in Kolkata, officials said on Tuesday.

Shami was called for the hearing along with his brother Mohammed Kaif at a school in Jadavpur on Monday, but the cricketer could not appear as he is currently in Rajkot, representing Bengal in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, they said.

He requested the Election Commission for new dates, and accordingly, his hearing has been rescheduled between January 9 and 11, they added. The pacer is a voter of Kolkata Municipal Corporation's ward 93, which is a part of the Rashbehari constituency.