Another Haryana Lad Missing In Russia: Family of Ambala Cantt's Mohammad Javed Pleads With GoI For His Return

Ambala: Mohammad Javed, from Haryana's Ambala Cantt district, is the latest in the growing list of Indians who have gone missing in Russia since it began its "special military operation" against Ukraine in 2022.

His visibly worried family members told ETV Bharat that they haven't received any phone call from him, or heard of him, in nearly a month. The sole breadwinner of the family left behind his mother, wife, and three children when he left for Russia on August 4.

Since reaching Russia, Javed has shared two videos with the family, in which he can be seen dressed in military fatigues, deployed with the Russian Army in the battlefield. In one of these, he can be heard saying, "I've been trapped by my agent with the Russian Army. He's ruined my family. He sent me to work here, but then captured me and sent me to the Russian Army. My life is in danger. It's difficult for me to escape. Such people should be taught a lesson. They are getting Indian people killed."

In a second video, Javed says, "I am trapped here with the Russian Army. There are drones, missiles flying over us all the time. I can hear explosions behind us. Other soldiers are running for their lives. Some have already been killed. We have no idea when we could get killed. If anything happens to me, Majender Singh of Marg Visa (company) in Mohali will be responsible. He ruined me by calling me "Brother", and took Rs 4.5 lakh, for which I had to mortgage the house."

A Broken House, An Inconsolable Family