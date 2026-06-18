ETV Bharat / bharat

Modi’s Hormuz Message Signals India’s Expectations From US Regional Diplomacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, in Evian-les-Bains, France. ( PMO via PTI Photo )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks after his meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian on June 17 underscored India’s growing concern over the security situation in West Asia and the implications it holds for global trade and energy flows.

By welcoming efforts to restore stability and stressing the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open, Modi signalled New Delhi’s increasing stake in the security architecture of one of the world’s most strategically sensitive regions.

“Pleased to meet President Trump in Evian,” Modi stated in a post on his X handle after the bilateral meeting late Wednesday night. “We reviewed the sustained progress in our bilateral cooperation in trade, energy, defence, technology and people-to-people ties.”

Modi stated that India conveyed its “appreciation on the progress in the efforts for restoring peace and stability in West Asia”. “Keeping the Strait of Hormuz open is vital for the global economy,” the Prime Minister stated. “Reiterated the importance of ensuring the media safety and security of civilians, including seafarers.”

While Trump’s response was brief during a pre-meeting interaction – “I heard about that, it is a rough profession. We're working at it” - and he expressed sympathy over the incident, the exchange provides insights into the evolving dynamics of India-US relations, maritime security in West Asia, and the limits of Washington's willingness to acknowledge responsibility.

The deaths of the three Indian seafarers had become a major irritant in bilateral relations in recent weeks. The incident occurred amid the broader US-Iran confrontation and military operations in and around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints. Millions of barrels of oil pass through the strait daily, and thousands of Indian nationals work aboard commercial vessels operating in the Gulf region.

While speaking to Trump in front of the media ahead of the bilateral meeting, Modi said that “lakhs of Indians” are employed as seafarers and stressed the importance of ensuring their safety and maintaining secure sea lanes.

Perhaps the most notable aspect of Trump’s remarks was what he did not say. He acknowledged awareness of the incident, but he stopped short of accepting American responsibility, issuing a formal apology, offering compensation, and announcing an investigation.

According to veteran US-based Indian-origin journalist and author Mayank Chhaya, who closely follows American politics, for Modi, it was an act of delicate balancing act while praising the US President for what he called bringing a new ray of hope in West Asia.