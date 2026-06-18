Modi’s Hormuz Message Signals India’s Expectations From US Regional Diplomacy
Modi’s remarks after meeting Trump underscored India’s growing stake in West Asian stability, maritime security and the free flow of global energy supplies.
Published : June 18, 2026 at 12:31 AM IST|
Updated : June 18, 2026 at 12:39 AM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks after his meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian on June 17 underscored India’s growing concern over the security situation in West Asia and the implications it holds for global trade and energy flows.
By welcoming efforts to restore stability and stressing the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open, Modi signalled New Delhi’s increasing stake in the security architecture of one of the world’s most strategically sensitive regions.
“Pleased to meet President Trump in Evian,” Modi stated in a post on his X handle after the bilateral meeting late Wednesday night. “We reviewed the sustained progress in our bilateral cooperation in trade, energy, defence, technology and people-to-people ties.”
Modi stated that India conveyed its “appreciation on the progress in the efforts for restoring peace and stability in West Asia”. “Keeping the Strait of Hormuz open is vital for the global economy,” the Prime Minister stated. “Reiterated the importance of ensuring the media safety and security of civilians, including seafarers.”
While Trump’s response was brief during a pre-meeting interaction – “I heard about that, it is a rough profession. We're working at it” - and he expressed sympathy over the incident, the exchange provides insights into the evolving dynamics of India-US relations, maritime security in West Asia, and the limits of Washington's willingness to acknowledge responsibility.
The deaths of the three Indian seafarers had become a major irritant in bilateral relations in recent weeks. The incident occurred amid the broader US-Iran confrontation and military operations in and around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints. Millions of barrels of oil pass through the strait daily, and thousands of Indian nationals work aboard commercial vessels operating in the Gulf region.
While speaking to Trump in front of the media ahead of the bilateral meeting, Modi said that “lakhs of Indians” are employed as seafarers and stressed the importance of ensuring their safety and maintaining secure sea lanes.
Perhaps the most notable aspect of Trump’s remarks was what he did not say. He acknowledged awareness of the incident, but he stopped short of accepting American responsibility, issuing a formal apology, offering compensation, and announcing an investigation.
According to veteran US-based Indian-origin journalist and author Mayank Chhaya, who closely follows American politics, for Modi, it was an act of delicate balancing act while praising the US President for what he called bringing a new ray of hope in West Asia.
“Even though it was Trump and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who started the Iran war, coming against the backdrop of the killing of three Indian sailors by the US navy in the Strait of Hormuz it ought to have been rather unpleasant,” Chhaya told ETV Bharat over phone from Chicago. “Of course, Modi did speak of the ‘freedom of navigation’ and the vital need to keep the Strait open. During a question-and-answer session with the press, with Modi sitting next to him, Trump did praise Modi in his own convoluted manner saying, ‘So you look at this man. I'll give you a lesson. He’s the most BEAUTIFUL-looking man. He looks so nice. He’s like an angel! But actually, he's tough, he's a killer. He's as tough as they come. But he looks so good. So, he gets you by surprise! There’s a few people like this. People say he’s such a nice man. He’s very tough’.”
Despite the lack of an apology, Trump’s statement that “we're working at it” indicates that Washington recognises the seriousness with which New Delhi views the issue.
“The fact that Modi raised the matter personally with Trump underscores several points,” Chhaya said. “India considers the safety of its seafarers a strategic issue. New Delhi wanted the matter addressed at the highest political level. And the issue had become significant enough to figure prominently in a bilateral summit-level meeting.”
Trump’s response also reflects American recognition of India’s expanding role in West Asia. India is among the largest consumers of Gulf energy. It has one of the world’s largest seafaring communities. It has millions of expatriates living in the region.
India depends heavily on uninterrupted maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz. Consequently, instability in the Gulf directly affects India's economic and strategic interests.
The discussion on the sidelines of the G7 Summit therefore indicates that the US increasingly views India as an important stakeholder in maintaining maritime stability in the region.
“On the whole, it remains to be seen whether the Modi-Trump meeting repairs deep strains in bilateral caused by months of rather unflattering characterisations of India and Modi by Trump and others,” Chhaya said. “This one meeting may help somewhat but much broader geostrategic issues remain between the two sides.”
The fact of the matter is that, by expressing appreciation to Trump for efforts aimed at restoring peace and stability in the region while underlining the need to keep the Strait of Hormuz open and protect seafarers, Modi signalled that New Delhi sees itself not merely as an energy consumer but as a major stakeholder in preserving the security of one of the world’s busiest maritime corridors.
Ultimately, Trump’s remarks suggest that the US recognises that the deaths of the three Indian sailors have become too important an issue to ignore and that preserving trust with India requires demonstrating sensitivity to New Delhi’s concerns.
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