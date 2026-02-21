ETV Bharat / bharat

'Modi's Desperation Compromised India's Sovereignty', Says Jairam Ramesh On India-US Trade Deal

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of surrendering before US President Donald Trump over the India-US trade deal. He asserted if the Prime Minister had not been so desperate, India's sovereignty would have been protected.

The statement of the senior Congress leader came a day after the grand old party announced to hold a nationwide campaign against the India-US Trade deal. Referring to US Supreme Court striking down President Trump's powers to impose tariffs, Ramesh said, "Yesterday after the US Supreme Court struck down his tariffs policy, President Trump declared that Modi is his great friend, and the India-US trade deal will continue as announced."

He alleged that Trump had personally halted Operation Sindoor on May 10 last year by threatening to increase tariffs on Indian exports to the US. Giving a chronology of the India-US Trade Deal, the senior Congress leader wrote on X, "On February 2, President Trump was the first to announce that the India-US had been finalised and saying that out of friendship and respect for Prime Minister Modi and, as per his request, effective immediately, we agreed to a trade deal between the US and India."

Ramesh, who is also the Congress' General Secretary in-charge of Communications posed questions to the Prime Minister over the India-US trade deal.

"What forced Prime Minister Modi to ensure President Trump announced the India-US trade deal in the night of February 2, Indian time? What had happened in the Lok Sabha that afternoon that compelled Modi to get so desperate and reach out to his good friend in the White House to create a diversion?," he questioned.

The MP asserted if the Prime Minister had not been so desperate to protect his fragile image and waited just 18 days more, Indian farmers would have been saved their agony and distress and Indian sovereignty would have been protected. He opined that the India-US trade deal is really an ordeal that India is being subjected to by the Prime Minister’s "desperation and surrender".