ETV Bharat / bharat

'Modinomics' Basis Of India's Rapid Economic Growth, Says Rajnath Singh

Kolkata: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's economic vision, which he described as "Modinomics", has laid the foundation for India's rapid economic growth, while asserting that the country is moving steadily on the path of development and good governance.

Singh said India's growth story under Modi was driven by an ecosystem that enabled the country's "brain power and manpower" to realise their full potential.

"Before 2014 also, India had both brainpower and manpower, but they were not working to their full potential. Modiji created an ecosystem where both brainpower and manpower can work to their full potential," he said at a press conference here.

Singh said India is "well-regulated and well-governed" today and claimed that public money meant for the welfare of the poor was no longer being diverted by middlemen. He said that India's economic success story has been propelled by "Modinomics".

Singh said that Modinomics is based on INDIA, "where I stands for inclusive, N for new age, D for digital, again I for innovative and A for atmanirbharta (self-reliance)." He also highlighted the country's growing defence exports, saying India is now exporting defence equipment to more than 100 countries.

Singh praised West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, saying his work is being appreciated and discussed in other parts of the country. He expressed confidence that under Adhikari's leadership, West Bengal would make a "significant contribution" to the goal of building a developed India.

Singh was in Kolkata to speak about the BJP's month-long "Seva Se Sankalp" campaign, which is being organised from September 17 to October 17 to mark Modi's birthday and his completion of 25 years as head of government.

He said the campaign was also significant in the context of Modi's "spirit of service", noting that while his designation, responsibilities and role had changed over the years, his commitment to "service before self" remained unchanged.

"For the first time in the history of independent India, all six stanzas of Vande Mataram were sung from the Red Fort on Independence Day this year. This is also a mark of respect for Bengal," Singh said.

Singh said Modi's 25-year journey in public office, which began with his becoming Gujarat CM and continued with his tenure as prime minister, had "influenced the nation's politics", given a new direction to India's development and enhanced its global standing.

He said Modi's birthday on September 17 this year is of special significance as just 20 days later on October 7, he will be completing 25 years as head of government - as the CM of Gujarat from 2011 and the PM from 2014.

Lauding Modi for his vision, Singh said the introduction of the UPI was met with scepticism.

"In August, which marked completion of 10 years of the introduction of UPI, 23.66 billion UPI transactions, valued at Rs 29.88 lakh crore, took place," he said, adding it is a record.

French President Emmanuel Macron hailed UPI success as a civilisational story and not just a technological achievement, he said, adding that it has increased street vendors' income.