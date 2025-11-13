Modification In BLA Appointment Process Meant To Strengthen Electoral Process, Clarifies ECI
The Opposition parties had recently accused the poll panel of favouring the BJP by modifying criteria of selection of BLAs.
Published : November 13, 2025 at 3:28 PM IST
By Santu Das
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has refuted allegations levelled by the Opposition parties that is favouring the BJP by modifying the appointment criteria of Booth Level Agents (BLAs), amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in nine states and three union territories (UTs).
The BLAs are appointed by recognised political parties and are responsible for maintaining accurate electoral rolls in accordance with the stipulations of the Representation of People's Act, 1950. More than 7.64 lakh BLAs have been appointed by the political parties for the ongoing SIR in the nine states and three UTs.
The states and UTs where the SIR is being carried out include Andaman and Nicobar, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Lakshadweep. It also includes election-bound West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry.
As per the recent modification made by the poll panel, if any political party faces challenges in designating a BLA from the voters at a specific booth, it is now permitted to nominate a voter from a different booth within the same Assembly constituency. Previously, only a voter from the particular booth was eligible to be appointed as its BLA.
The poll panel has informed about the modification in the appointment criteria of the BLA to the Chief Election Officers (CEO) of all states and UTs. In its letter addressed to the CEOs, the ECI while mentioning the modification in appointment criteria of the BLAs wrote, "The Commission has decided to modify para 3 (iv) of the instructions issued on August 9, 2023 regarding the BLA."
It added, "Normally, one BLA may be appointed for each part of the electoral roll. The BLA should be a registered elector in the relevant part of the electoral roll for which he/she is appointed. In case of unavailability of BLA from the same part of the electoral roll, Booth Level Agent may be appointed from any registered elector of the same Assembly Constituency."
It is expected that the BLAs will scrutinize the entries in the draft roll of the part for which he/she is appointed to identify entries of electors who are dead or shifted, it stated. The latest move of the poll panel has received criticism from the Congress and All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC).
Senior Congress leader Bhakta Charan Das in a post on X wrote, "When you can’t win the game, change the rules or buy the umpire. This quote perfectly explains BJP and Election Commission’s strategic alliance. The ECI has issued a notification changing the rules for appointing BLAs. "
When you can’t win the game, change the rules or buy the umpire. This quote perfectly explains BJP & Election Commission’s strategic alliance.@ECISVEEP has issued a notification yesterday changing the rules for appointing Booth Level Agents (BLAs).— Bhakta Charan Das (@BhaktaCharanDas) November 12, 2025
➡️ Earlier (2023… pic.twitter.com/ZrF2JRzmgI
"Earlier (2023 guidelines), the BLA must be a registered elector in the relevant part of the electoral roll for which he/she is appointed. Now (amended rule), in case of unavailability of BLA from the same Part of the electoral roll, BLAmay be appointed from any registered elector of the same Assembly Constituency," he said.
Das, who is also the president of Congress' Odisha unit said, "This change raises serious red flags. If BLOs must belong to the same booth or polling station, why is a special exemption made only for BLAs? Because BJP is unable to find genuine local agents and now wants to bring in outsiders to manipulate the process from inside."
Attacking the ruling BJP at the Centre, he alleged that the latest modification was done to benefit the saffron party.
Echoing similar sentiments, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee alleged that the poll panel has once again bent the rules of the SIR process overnight, blatantly to favour the BJP
Referring to the modification in appointment of BLA, he said, "Until now, the rule was crystal clear: a BLA had to be a voter of the same booth. But since the BJP has failed miserably to find agents across all booths, the Election Commission has conveniently rewritten the rulebook. Now, a BLA can be a voter from any booth within the same assembly constituency."
"This isn’t a reform , it’s a calculated manipulation. The entire SIR process has been turned into a tool to serve the BJP’s political convenience instead of protecting electoral fairness," he said.
Referring to the allegations made in the wake of modification in the appointment criteria of the BLA, sources in the ECI told ETV Bharat, "There is no such thing. Earlier, BLA was appointed from the booth only. Now, if any party is finding difficult to appoint BLA from a specific booth, then it can appoint the same from any booth within the same constituency," they said.
Sources in the poll panel claimed that the latest step is aimed at further strengthening the electoral process.
On Wednesday, the ECI had urged all recognized political parties to appoint more Booth BLAs, which are being engaged in the ongoing SIR exercise. According to the ECI, over 37 crore enumeration forms have been distributed so far in the ongoing SIR in 9 states and three UTs.
