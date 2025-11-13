ETV Bharat / bharat

Modification In BLA Appointment Process Meant To Strengthen Electoral Process, Clarifies ECI

By Santu Das

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has refuted allegations levelled by the Opposition parties that is favouring the BJP by modifying the appointment criteria of Booth Level Agents (BLAs), amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in nine states and three union territories (UTs).

The BLAs are appointed by recognised political parties and are responsible for maintaining accurate electoral rolls in accordance with the stipulations of the Representation of People's Act, 1950. More than 7.64 lakh BLAs have been appointed by the political parties for the ongoing SIR in the nine states and three UTs.

The states and UTs where the SIR is being carried out include Andaman and Nicobar, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Lakshadweep. It also includes election-bound West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry.

As per the recent modification made by the poll panel, if any political party faces challenges in designating a BLA from the voters at a specific booth, it is now permitted to nominate a voter from a different booth within the same Assembly constituency. Previously, only a voter from the particular booth was eligible to be appointed as its BLA.

The poll panel has informed about the modification in the appointment criteria of the BLA to the Chief Election Officers (CEO) of all states and UTs. In its letter addressed to the CEOs, the ECI while mentioning the modification in appointment criteria of the BLAs wrote, "The Commission has decided to modify para 3 (iv) of the instructions issued on August 9, 2023 regarding the BLA."

It added, "Normally, one BLA may be appointed for each part of the electoral roll. The BLA should be a registered elector in the relevant part of the electoral roll for which he/she is appointed. In case of unavailability of BLA from the same part of the electoral roll, Booth Level Agent may be appointed from any registered elector of the same Assembly Constituency."

It is expected that the BLAs will scrutinize the entries in the draft roll of the part for which he/she is appointed to identify entries of electors who are dead or shifted, it stated. The latest move of the poll panel has received criticism from the Congress and All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC).

Senior Congress leader Bhakta Charan Das in a post on X wrote, "When you can’t win the game, change the rules or buy the umpire. This quote perfectly explains BJP and Election Commission’s strategic alliance. The ECI has issued a notification changing the rules for appointing BLAs. "