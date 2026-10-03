ETV Bharat / bharat

Modi Was Aware Of EC Restricting EROs' Access To ECINet: Congress

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was aware of the Election Commission's IT division restricting the access of electoral registration officers to the ECINet portal, as pointed out by two election commissioners.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh claimed that the complaint of the two election commissioners had gone to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), for which the minister responsible is the prime minister himself, and it is likely that the decision was taken at his direction.

Ramesh pointed to a media report claiming that the officer about whom the two election commissioners had complained to the Cabinet secretary in July continues to be the key pivot in the Election Commission.

“Instead of action being taken against him, the officer is now overseeing the controversial IT division of the Election Commission,” Ramesh said in a post on X. The Congress leader said the letter to the Cabinet secretary “was prompted by an order from the officer that removed oversight from the IT division to enable it to continue functioning without any transparency”.

“We now learn that since August, the officer has been given the power to oversee the IT division. So, the ECI's deceptive clarification in its press note released on September 26 was to hide the real story,” Ramesh alleged.