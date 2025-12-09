Modi’s Upcoming Jordan-Oman Tour Signals A Calibrated West Asia Reset
Modi’s planned Jordan–Oman tour reflects India’s strategic outreach to moderate, reliable partners as shifting West Asian dynamics reshape regional alignments.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s planned visits to Jordan and Oman in mid-December come at a moment of acute political flux in West Asia, where the aftershocks of the Gaza crisis, shifting Gulf alignments, and heightened maritime risks have redrawn the region’s diplomatic map.
Though no official announcement has been made as yet, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during his weekly press briefing on Monday that the media will be updated once the dates are finalised.
With New Delhi seeking to protect its energy lifelines, expand strategic partnerships and maintain its delicate balancing act across the Arab world, the back-to-back engagements in Amman and Muscat signal a calibrated outreach aimed at reinforcing India’s relevance in a rapidly evolving neighbourhood.
Jordan is a frontline state on Palestinian issues as the custodian of Muslim holy sites in Jerusalem and host to many Palestinian refugees. A bilateral visit allows India to reaffirm principled positions on humanitarian concerns and to consult with a moderate Arab monarchy that often plays a quiet diplomatic role in crisis de-escalation. This enhances India’s image as a responsible actor that engages across the regional spectrum.
This will be Modi’s first full-fledged state visit to Jordan after his transit visit to the West Asian nation while on his way to Ramallah in the State of Palestine in February 2018.
India’s relationship with Jordan has been characterised by goodwill based on mutual respect. The first bilateral agreement for cooperation and friendly relations was signed in 1947 and got formalised in 1950 when the two countries established full-fledged diplomatic ties.
Highlighting the significance of Modi’s planned visit to Jordan, Muddassir Quamar, Associate Professor at the Centre of West Asian Studies in the School of International Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, said that the West Asian nation is very important in terms of regional politics.
“Jordan sits at a very crucial both in terms of geography and geopolitics,” Quamar said while speaking to ETV Bharat on Tuesday. “Jordan has traditionally played an important role in maintaining stability on the Israel-Palestine issue.” He pointed out that Jordan supports a two-state solution to this issue, a view shared by India.
Quamar further said that Jordan supports India’s foreign policy in terms of New Delhi’s Neighbourhood Policy and the Kashmir issue.
Economic ties play a key role in the India-Jordan relationship. Bilateral trade ties have been expanding over the years with India continuing to remain the fourth largest trading partner of Jordan. In 2023-24, India-Jordan bilateral trade was valued at $2.875 billion with Indian exports to Jordan amounting to $1.465 billion.
India mainly imports fertilisers, phosphates, and phosphoric acid from Jordan and exports electrical machinery, cereals, frozen meat, organic and inorganic chemicals, animal fodders, petroleum products, engineering and automotive parts, among others.
Quamar said that there are very important economic opportunities for India in Jordan, as the proposed India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) will pass through that country. “Jordan is going through economic reforms and changes,” Quamar explained. “It requires external investments in areas like fintech, automobiles, and renewable energy.”
At the same time, he pointed out to the fact that Jordan is located close to the eastern Mediterranean Sea, which is a gas-rich region. He said that Indian companies can invest in Jordan in terms of energy cooperation. “Jordan is an important country but is not talked about much,” Quamar said. “From India’s West Asia foreign policy perspective, Jordan is a very important country.”
Coming to Prime Minister Modi’s proposed visit to Oman, Quamar said that the country is a traditional partner of India. This will be Modi’s second visit to Oman since February 2018.
Oman is a crucial pillar of India’s West Asia Policy and its oldest regional strategic partner. The political engagement between the two countries has increasingly taken on a more strategic shape. The historical India-Oman bilateral ties were transformed into a strategic partnership in November 2008.
Quamar said that Oman has been a friend of India in terms of its Neighbourhood Policy and supports New Delhi on the Kashmir issue. “Oman is very appreciative of India’s foreign policy and security concerns,” he said.
Oman is India’s closest defence partner in the Gulf region, and defence cooperation has emerged as a key pillar of the strategic partnership between India and Oman. Oman is the first Gulf country with which all three wings of India’s defence forces hold joint exercises. In recent years, both countries have cooperated in ensuring maritime security in the Indian Ocean region.
“We cooperate in anti-piracy, counter-terrorism and fighting against organised crime like drug-trafficking in the Arabian Sea,” Quamar said. The economic and commercial relations between India and Oman have also remained robust and buoyant. Bilateral trade during FY2023-2024 reached $8.947 billion, and for FY2024-25 $10.613 billion.
Oman is India’s 29th largest export market and 25th largest source of imports for the FY 2024-2025. Overall, Oman is India’s 28th largest trading partner in FY 2024-2025. India is the fourth largest source of Oman’s imports for the year FY2024-2025 for non-oil imports and the third largest market for Oman’s non-oil exports for the FY 2024-2025.
The main items of India’s exports to Oman during 2024 were light oils and preparations, aluminium oxide (other than artificial corundum), and rice, along with boilers, machinery and mechanical appliances and their parts. India also exported airplanes and other aircraft and spacecraft, electrical machinery and equipment and their components, as well as beauty and make-up preparations, plastics and articles thereof, iron and steel, and ceramic products.
“There are a number of areas in which India can invest in Oman,” Quamar said. “These include fintech, cybersecurity, defence manufacturing, maritime security and food security. During Prime Minister Modi’s visit, we can expect some new announcements in defence cooperation, food security and cultural cooperation.” Oman is home to a nearly 700,000-strong Indian diaspora.
Modi’s upcoming visits to Jordan and Oman will reflect an effort to deepen India’s stakes in parts of West Asia that have historically offered political moderation and strategic stability. As the region continues to navigate uncertainty, New Delhi’s ability to cultivate trusted partnerships with countries like Jordan and Oman may determine how effectively it can safeguard its energy supplies, protect its diaspora and advance its role as a credible interlocutor in the wider Arab world.
