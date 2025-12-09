ETV Bharat / bharat

Modi’s Upcoming Jordan-Oman Tour Signals A Calibrated West Asia Reset

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s planned visits to Jordan and Oman in mid-December come at a moment of acute political flux in West Asia, where the aftershocks of the Gaza crisis, shifting Gulf alignments, and heightened maritime risks have redrawn the region’s diplomatic map.

Though no official announcement has been made as yet, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during his weekly press briefing on Monday that the media will be updated once the dates are finalised.

With New Delhi seeking to protect its energy lifelines, expand strategic partnerships and maintain its delicate balancing act across the Arab world, the back-to-back engagements in Amman and Muscat signal a calibrated outreach aimed at reinforcing India’s relevance in a rapidly evolving neighbourhood.

Jordan is a frontline state on Palestinian issues as the custodian of Muslim holy sites in Jerusalem and host to many Palestinian refugees. A bilateral visit allows India to reaffirm principled positions on humanitarian concerns and to consult with a moderate Arab monarchy that often plays a quiet diplomatic role in crisis de-escalation. This enhances India’s image as a responsible actor that engages across the regional spectrum.

This will be Modi’s first full-fledged state visit to Jordan after his transit visit to the West Asian nation while on his way to Ramallah in the State of Palestine in February 2018.

India’s relationship with Jordan has been characterised by goodwill based on mutual respect. The first bilateral agreement for cooperation and friendly relations was signed in 1947 and got formalised in 1950 when the two countries established full-fledged diplomatic ties.

Highlighting the significance of Modi’s planned visit to Jordan, Muddassir Quamar, Associate Professor at the Centre of West Asian Studies in the School of International Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, said that the West Asian nation is very important in terms of regional politics.

“Jordan sits at a very crucial both in terms of geography and geopolitics,” Quamar said while speaking to ETV Bharat on Tuesday. “Jordan has traditionally played an important role in maintaining stability on the Israel-Palestine issue.” He pointed out that Jordan supports a two-state solution to this issue, a view shared by India.

Quamar further said that Jordan supports India’s foreign policy in terms of New Delhi’s Neighbourhood Policy and the Kashmir issue.

Economic ties play a key role in the India-Jordan relationship. Bilateral trade ties have been expanding over the years with India continuing to remain the fourth largest trading partner of Jordan. In 2023-24, India-Jordan bilateral trade was valued at $2.875 billion with Indian exports to Jordan amounting to $1.465 billion.

India mainly imports fertilisers, phosphates, and phosphoric acid from Jordan and exports electrical machinery, cereals, frozen meat, organic and inorganic chemicals, animal fodders, petroleum products, engineering and automotive parts, among others.

Quamar said that there are very important economic opportunities for India in Jordan, as the proposed India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) will pass through that country. “Jordan is going through economic reforms and changes,” Quamar explained. “It requires external investments in areas like fintech, automobiles, and renewable energy.”